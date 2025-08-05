ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

July 2025

I didn't even know there was a WNBA until that dude got arrested in Russia
To all black women, your natural hair is more gorgeous than your wig. I would like you to please stop embarrassing yourself.
  
Torrance Stephens
18
The Joke is on Us: Pregnancy Risk, SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines (Cell Therapy), and the Consequences Thereof
Data indicates what many scientists and the Goodie Mob suspected, that the rate of successful conception for women who received the COVID-19 vaccine was…
  
Torrance Stephens
5
Apple Don't Fall Far From The Tree
Democrat policy regarding labor has not altered one iota of a degree since the Civil War. They have shown who they are; now it is time to believe them.
  
Torrance Stephens
38
Dirtbag Leftist of the Week - Senator Alex Padilla
Who could have ever imagined the Democrat Party would morph into the party that demands “blood," and fight to keep 8 and 9-year-old kids picking…
  
Torrance Stephens
6
You Down With BBB? Yeah, You Know Me
Boring, not Beautiful, yet I approve with the Naughty by Nature Stamp.
  
Torrance Stephens
13
Can We please Stop Paying Attention to This Person? Part Jasmine Crockett
Jasmine Crockett is another fine example of why the Democrat party has become nothing more than annoying background noise.
  
Torrance Stephens
25

June 2025

The Canary in the Coal Mine: Zohran Mamdani and his Push for Theocratic Socialism across America
What Does Sharia Law in the West Look Like? Just Take a Gander Across the Pond and Zohran Mamdani Push for Theocratic Socialism across America.
  
Torrance Stephens
25
National Association for the Advancement of Clown People
We all know if Trump did something that singularly impacted black Americans only, the NAACP would be the first ones crying they were not invited to have…
  
Torrance Stephens
7
On God, No Cap
For months, economists have been saying that inflation will rise due to Tariffs. Hard to take them seriously at this point.
  
Torrance Stephens
10
From Al Green to Alex Padilla
Why are elected officials performative-cosplaying to protect criminals? Why don’t Democrats stand up for Americans for once?
  
Torrance Stephens
18
Mexican and Palestinian Flag-Waving Terrorist Not Welcome
I honestly don’t see a difference between Al Qaeda and folks supportive of the DNC at this point.
  
Torrance Stephens
31
