Apple Don't Fall Far From The Tree
Democrat policy regarding labor has not altered one iota of a degree since the Civil War. They have shown who they are; now it is time to believe them.
Free Will is a mutha fuca mane. I say this in this manner not for any shock value, but rather emphasis, because the choices politicians make, mainly those of the progressive liberal variety. I understand the concept of choice and ‘free will’ well, both innately and academically. I am sure many a cat has discussed it philosophically, but I can only recal…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.