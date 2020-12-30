“Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. “ Martin Luther King, Jr.

About Torrance

I'm Torrance. I’m 62, and I write what I think. I'm not woke and reckon I'm just a simple country boy from Memphis. Equally, I write as I talk so if you expect correct grammar you can miss me with that shit.

As you might imagine, some did not like my content on some of these social media outlets, so in 2019, I was removed from two. Do not regret it, but I wish I had those 191K Twitter followers to share my new writings.

I like all folk, but I must admit city cat know-it-all types rub me the wrong way. I am originally from Memphis, Tennessee. I attended Morehouse College, where I studied psychology, biology, and chemistry. I received a master's degree in Educational Psychology and Measurement from Atlanta University and a Ph.D. in Counseling from Clark Atlanta University.

I have lived in Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, and several other African countries, working with Africare International and conducting infectious disease research. I am the author of several books, including novels, poems, essays, and several collections of short prose.

I have over 100 scientific articles on substance abuse and infectious disease and have received research funding in the past from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism ( NIAAA ), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and U.S. Army Medical Research Institute (MRMC) at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

I was an Assistant Professor at Emory University in the Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta for 16 years and an Associate Professor and Health Education/Health Promotion Track Coordinator for the MPH program at Morehouse School of Medicine in the Department of Community and Preventive Medicine. I am the father of two and currently live in Palmetto, Georgia, and I teach Statistics, Research Methods, and Behavioral Genetics at Clark Atlanta University in the School of Arts & Sciences and the Departments of Psychology.

I write what I think and the way I speak. If my thoughts offend someone, it is not my intention. When not at the university, I am in my library or outdoors on my country farm. Thank you in advance for your attention and support. It means more to me than you could know. Do enjoy.

Chain smoking aside, Benny Hill, Morton Downey Jr., and the Unknown Comic would be proud.

Favorite Writers

Martin Luther King, Jr., Voltaire, Zora Neale Hurston, Mark Twain, Cheikh Anta Diop, Anton Chekhov, Malcolm X, James Madison, Amos Tutuola, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Maya Angelou, Aldous Huxley, George Orwell, Frederick Douglass, Friedrich Hayek, Thomas Sowell, Countee Cullen, Gerald Barrax, Michael Harper, and Anthony Burgess among others.

“Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.”

― Aldous Huxley, Complete Essays, Vol. II: 1926-1929

I have no conflicts of interest.

