You Down With BBB? Yeah, You Know Me
Boring, not Beautiful, yet I approve with the Naughty by Nature Stamp.
Hope all had a happy Independence Day, I shole did. But rest assured, I was busy eating, dranking, and doing nothing else. However, there is an exception: I did read HR 1 (the One Big Beautiful Bill Act), not once but twice. Now, before I get started, like I said, it was a slow weekend and I had nothing on the plate, plus I never trust folks telling me …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.