ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Notes from the Under Dog L.
Jul 3

It's one thing that Ms. Crocket is such an "empty wagon," and it's quite another that people voted for, and continue to put her up as an example of....

something desirable.

2 replies by Torrance Stephens and others
Dave
Jul 3

The historic Democratic icons FDR, and JFK would laugh at what passes for policy in their beloved party. Although they were upper class they understood that victory for their party depended on appealing to working class voters. Current party leaders distain the “deplorable” and “racist” members of the working class.

Working class Americans hate the following three policies foisted on them by Democrats

Working class people have had their wages depressed by illegal immigrants who will work for next to nothing just to be here. Their rents rise because we don’t have enough housing for our own citizens let alone millions of interlopers. The Democrats opened our borders to all with no vetting and now complain when the worst among those who entered illegally are sent home.

Democrats believe that a man can become a woman (he can’t) and should be allowed to play women’s sports and enter women’s private spaces, and that children, many of whom would grow up to be gay, should be mutilated in pursuit of the impossible. The vast majority of Americans want to protect women and children.

Democrats discriminate on the basis of race and sex today because in the past there was discrimination on the basis of race and sex. That’s unconstitutional and the working class knows it.

Democrats believe that working class Americans are too stupid to understand what they are doing. They aren’t.

2 replies by Torrance Stephens and others
23 more comments...

