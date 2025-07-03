Around the age of 7 or 8, my parents would take my cousins and me to the movies during the Summer. Mostly, the drive-in is located in Westwood. Other times, during the rest of the year, they would take me to see indoor movies at the Park Avenue theater (where I saw Jaws and Walking Tall), but mostly downtown at the Malco. One movie that I recall fondly is “In Like Flint.” I was in my secret agent/detective phase, from the books I read (Agatha Christie, The Avengers, and Matt Helm), to the original James “Sean Connery” Bond movies, which I also saw at the Malco. I liked Bond, but he was more suave than smart, which I think is why I lean towards the Flint movies.

Flint, too, was suave, but more so, he was smart, intellectual, and scientific. Flint spoke to Dolphins and made dictionaries of their vocabulary of sounds. He spoke of isomerism and was well-versed in Assyrian history. He was indeed my man Flint. Looking back, the values I was taught to place in reason, thought, and logic have gone by the wayside for many, particularly in the national political class, and I think we give too much attention to these people. Can we please stop already, paying so much attention to these people? One in particular that comes to mind is Jasmine Crockett.

The past decade has often shown that finding an unhinged Progressive is like finding a needle in a haystack needles. Listening to Simone Biles, Jasmine Crockett, Whoopi, Simone Sanders, Joy Reid, and others tires me out. Crockett is a prime example of why it is long past the time for politicians to take tests on our constitution to understand how our government works. Either she’s lying or she’s just ignorant.

While speaking with journalist Katie Couric on her podcast “Next Question with Katie Couric,” Crockett condemned those who continue to stand by President Donald Trump following a series of actions, including sending U.S. troops to Los Angeles to quell protests over Trump’s immigration raids. The 44-year-old lawyer turned congresswoman, speaking on Trump’s decision to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 U.S. Marines, without caring about “how many people get hurt,” she said:

“He’s consistently breaking laws, ignoring court orders [and] violating the Constitution… We don’t care how we prostitute our service members, you know, thinking that you have your own special little army that’s for you..it is sick,… Anybody that supports it is also sick. And so, you know, we’ve got a mental health crisis in this country, because everyone, no matter how you affiliate yourself, should be against Trump period.”

Couric asked Crockett about the Los Angeles ICE riots opposing immigration raids and Trump’s decisions to deploy the National Guard and U.S. Marines in response. Her response was:

“I truly have no words … you grow up as a little girl in this country … and you think, man, this is a great place to live and it’s only going to get better.’ And then you become the adult version of me and you have a president that is openly just a criminal,… Like, not just the convictions he’s got — consistently breaking laws, ignoring court orders, violating the Constitution and doing it all because he really is seeking this retribution.” “And so this idea that we don’t care how many people get hurt, we don’t care how we prostitute our service members — you know, thinking that you have your own special little army that’s for you … it is sick,” she continued. “It is really sick. And anybody that supports it is also sick.” “And so, you know, we’ve got a mental health crisis in this country because everyone — no matter how you affiliate yourself — should be against Trump. Period. This is not partisan for me. Like, I would give anything to have — sad to say — George Bush,… Like, give me any regular Republican nowadays, and I would be happy. But right now, we have someone who does not care and he is being enabled by the fact that there are, you know, people that follow him and they pump him up, as well as the people that are surrounding him.” “We’ve got a mental health crisis in this country because everyone, no matter how you affiliate yourself, should be against Trump, period, This is not partisan for me.”

She took a similar position when speaking on the President’s strikes on Iran.

“The Constitution is not optional... Congress must authorize military force before any president – including Trump – launches a strike.”

Judging from not only the things she says but the way she says them, Crockett must have a double-digit IQ and a single-digit reading score, and on the surface, her words have no meaning and exist as just air filled with noise. People can not take anything that Crockett says seriously, because when she says boy this, or girl that, she thinks that she is far more important than she is.

Why doesn’t Crockett “ EVER “ offer any ideas or direction, or plans for the country and the people? She’s only hateful and angry, and trouble-making. The Democratic Party needs to promote more articulate leaders to make the case to America why they should put them back in charge. Only a liberal would call someone “mentally ill” because they have a different political outlook than they.

Progressives truly don't understand that making comments like that is just making things worse for themselves in the long run. It’s not Trump supporters who think a man can get pregnant and that can't define what a woman is. Does Crockett understand that military operations are protected by a 'NEED TO KNOW” basis? She isn't in that group (thankfully). She and the rest of the squad should have no access to classified information of any kind on that level. Plus (not that I am an advocate for Google, but a simple GOOGLE search would explain why Trump was allowed to do what he did.

Who is this person to think the president of the United States has to consult her about anything? Jasmine is telling us she doesn't, and her party doesn't plan on making friends, unity, or nice-nice with the Republicans or Independent folks, but rather, they just want them gone. Who is this person to think the president of the United States has to consult her about anything?

Like it or not, an overwhelming majority of this country voted for this man and he doesn’t need her permission or consultation about matters of state that are on to know basis. If you don’t like it, tough. Why would you tell your enemy your battle plans? That's like giving the opposing team your playbook three days before the big game. You do not tell your enemy your battle plans.

Crockett needs to focus on helping America, especially the black community, with over 70% fatherlessness 60% of violent crimes; she can't even do that, what makes her think she has anything helpful to say? These are the big leagues. Not a mention at all from the left about what a great job the men and women of the USA armed forces did to make this mission a success. There was a time when politicians were considered the best and the brightest. What the hell happened?

Whenever I’m feeling intellectually challenged I watch Jasmine. Only a couple of minutes of her blissful ignorance is required to make me feel like an absolute genius. She doesn't need to know anything that the president decides. What is wrong with people that they would rather fight with Trump than do their job? What about the people in their districts, towns, and states?

This person, Crockett, has the intellectual and cognitive abilities of a river rock. What benefit did the voters who elected her think she brought to their table? Her delusions of self-importance are far worse than those of Greta Thunberg. Almost every single Democrat just voted AGAINST condemning the violent anti-ICE riots in LA. It's breathtaking sometimes, the utter ignorance of the left. You have to wonder how they put their shoes on, if they do it by themselves.

Guess the majority of American sentiment has upset the likes of Crockett. It is hilarious that if you make leftists sad and mad enough, they’ll just drop all pretenses completely and start screaming racial slurs. Her comments on the first lady were revealing.

“The first lady, a model - and when I say model I'm not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell-level - applied for and was given an EB1 visa,' Crockett told the hearing, noting how the visa is commonly known as an 'Einstein visa'…. Let me tell you how you receive an Einstein visa, you're supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer; being an Olympic medalist; or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics…'Last time I checked the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt. It doesn't take an Einstein to see that the math ain't mathin' here.”

Lil momma is a mess. Texas Representative Crockett shredded the Trump administration's mass deportation policies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, accusing the government of “snatching” visas off legal citizens and imposing travel bans, and questioned how the former model qualified for a visa typically reserved for individuals with "extraordinary ability."

She reminds me of the phrase "empty wagons make the most noise. I take it to mean that folks with the least knowledge, experience, or substance often speak the loudest or most confidently. An empty wagon rattles loudly because there’s nothing inside to absorb the noise. Similarly, people who lack substance often talk more or boast without much to back it up.

All I am saying, or rather suggesting, is that intel and Crockett should not be used in the same sentence, because being loud, boastful, or opinionated without having real knowledge, insight, or ability ain’t the move. To me, Jasmine Crockett is the next Tiffany Henyard. Crockett certainly wouldn't get any Einstein Awards. Well, maybe Baby Einstein Gold Stickers, but that's about it.

E-B1 visas have been granted to other high-earning fashion models. Before marrying Trump, the first lady graced the cover of Vogue and appeared in Sports Illustrated, earning a high income, which makes her eligible for the E-1. Jealousy, thy name is Jasmine Crockett—a woman, compared to Melania Trump, who is rich, famous, and a beloved wife and mother. Melania speaks five languages fluently. I believe she qualifies.

Jasmine Crockett is yet another example of why the Democrat party has become nothing more than annoying background noise. Does she ever do anything besides talk about Trump? Does she ever do anything that benefits her constituents?

As a concerned citizen watching this, I can share my perspective. I see someone who is very immature and determined to send a message, even if it means being rude to everyone in the room. The message conveyed was pointless; it doesn't make a clear point and doesn't prove anything. But what does this person succeed in doing other than making herself appear very immature, uncooperative, and arrogant?

