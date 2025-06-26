The Canary in the Coal Mine: Zohran Mamdani and his Push for Theocratic Socialism across America
What Does Sharia Law in the West Look Like? Just Take a Gander Across the Pond and Zohran Mamdani Push for Theocratic Socialism across America.
Once upon a time, coal miners took canaries into coal mines because the birds are susceptible to toxic gases like carbon monoxide. If the canary got sick or died, it was a sign that the air was unsafe, and miners needed to evacuate. Coal miners began using canaries (and mice) in coal mines in the early 20th century, specifically around 1911 in the Unite…