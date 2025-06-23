A lot of things have been confusing me lately. I think it is the petty political environment we all are currently living in, which I describe as clown world.

The NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) was founded on February 12, 1909, in New York City, and was officially formed on Abraham Lincoln’s 100th birthday to symbolize its commitment to civil rights and racial justice.. A multiracial group of activists established it in response to ongoing violence against Black people (especially the 1908 race riot in Springfield, Illinois), including W. E. B. Du Bois, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, Henry Moskowitz, and the Journalist and grandson of abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison, Oswald Garrison Villard.

Every year since its founding, the organization has invited the sitting U.S. President to attend or deliver remarks to the body until 2025. For the first time in more than a century since its founding, the NAACP is not extending an invitation to Trump to its annual convention. This means that Trump will be the first president in 116 years not to be invited to the NAACP convention. Why? NAACP President Derrick Johnson accused Trump of working against its mission. The statement released by the organization read:

“This has nothing to do with political party, … Our mission is to advance civil rights, and the current president has made clear that his mission is to eliminate civil rights.”

It also stated:

“Our annual convention is meant to be a safe space for all people — regardless of political ideology — who believe in multiracial democracy and the ideal of building a more perfect union. To that end, the NAACP has made the decision to break with tradition and not invite Donald Trump or J.D. Vance this year.”

Portland NAACP President James Posey cosigned, adding:

“This particular President runs counter to everything we stand for.”

More striking was the statement:

“It would be a waste of our time and energy to give a platform to fascism.”

I am truly perplexed by these actions. Is Donald Trump the first U.S. President they have openly and vehemently disagreed with politically? They claim not to want to be used as a platform for “fascism,” when W. E. B. Du Bois, during the Great Depression and World War II, Du Bois was openly sympathetic to socialist and Marxist ideas. The way my limited mind sees it, fascism and communism are two brothers with different mothers.

Du Bois worked with leftists and defended communists who were persecuted in the U.S., especially during the Red Scare, and visited the Soviet Union, China, and other socialist countries, praising their efforts to eliminate racism and poverty. Du Bois officially joined the Communist Party USA in 1961, shortly before emigrating to Ghana.

Strange for me to discern the logic of the NAACP, or should I say excuse. If Trump provides a “platform to fascism,” how was Dubois any different? Authoritarian rule is what one of the organization’s founders advocated for, which often leads to dictatorships, suppressed dissent, media censorship, outlawing political opposition, and imprisoning or executing critics (which is far-fetched to connect with Trump.

Fascists rely heavily on state propaganda to shape public opinion and control education, the press, the arts, and public messaging. Fascism also embraced violence as a political tool.

Before he ran for President, Trump was the life of the party. He was honored with the Ellis Island Medal of Honor at the inaugural ceremony on October 27, 1986, along with Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali, Joe DiMaggio, and many others.

In the late 1990s, Donald Trump provided free office space to Reverend Jesse Jackson and his Rainbow/PUSH Coalition in the late 1990s. In January 1997, Trump announced on camera that he would grant office space at 40 Wall Street in downtown Manhattan to Jackson’s group. The aim was to support their efforts in "monitoring corporate action" and advocating for better treatment of minority employees. That announcement was met with an ovation from the audience, and Jackson later publicly thanked Trump for his contribution of space.

The video below shows Rev. Jackson expressing his gratitude, referencing Trump’s generosity with office space.

Jackson saw it as a tangible sign of partnership in promoting corporate accountability and minority representation in business

They suggest that “This has nothing to do with political party,” however, it rings entirely of politics. The NAACP has filed several lawsuits against the Trump administration over diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and voting rights, including a Republican-backed Georgia election law.

So, if it is not political, why President Trump? President Woodrow Wilson was invited to and attended an event organized by the NAACP in 1913. Wilson sent a letter of support and goodwill to the NAACP’s first national conference, held in Chicago in 1913. But Wilson’s record suggests maybe he should have been the first not to be invited. His administration segregated federal offices for the first time and allowed, even defended, racist policies and practices in government. Under Wilson, federal departments like the Treasury and the Post Office were formally segregated for the first time since Reconstruction. He screened and praised the openly racist film The Birth of a Nation at the White House in 1915, the first film ever shown there, which glorified the Ku Klux Klan. He is now remembered as a president who reversed racial progress at the federal level rather than advancing it.

Woodrow Wilson was deeply racist by both the standards of his time and especially by today’s standards. Wilson appointed open segregationists to key cabinet positions—like William McAdoo and Albert Burleson—who carried out discriminatory policies. His racism was not just personal prejudice—it was policy. Wilson believed in the superiority of the white race. In his historical writings, such as A History of the American People (1902), he portrayed slavery as benign and Reconstruction as a disaster caused by giving political power to Black people. He wrote that Black people were “untrained” in self-governance and that it was a mistake to enfranchise them after the Civil War.

Wilson's racism was ideologically rooted in white supremacist beliefs, institutionally enacted through policy, especially federal segregation, and symbolically due to its public support of racist propaganda.

Why not have selected Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR), who enabled, tolerated, and reinforced racist policies and structures, especially when doing so preserved political support from Southern segregationists. While the New Deal (1933–1939) helped millions of Americans, Black Americans were frequently excluded or shortchanged. The Social Security Act (1935) excluded agricultural and domestic workers—jobs that included approaching 70% of Black workers in the South. His Federal Housing Administration (FHA) institutionalized redlining, refusing to insure mortgages in or near Black neighborhoods. This practice deepened residential segregation and denied Black families generational wealth through homeownership. His Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), Works Progress Administration (WPA) enforced segregation and paid Black workers less.

FDR refused to support anti-lynching legislation lobbied by the NAACP (despite public pressure and bills being introduced) because it would anger Southern lawmakers. In 1942, FDR signed Executive Order 9066, which forcibly removed and interned over 120,000 Japanese Americans, the majority of whom were U.S. citizens. This was a racially motivated act based on hysteria and prejudice, not evidence, and he never apologized or publicly questioned the morality of the internment.

FDR’s record makes evident and establishes that he was a racist through policies that excluded or harmed people of color, and was politically complicit in white supremacy to preserve support for the New Deal. His administration avoided addressing systemic racism, fearing political backlash in the South. In short, he prioritized protecting and extending racist systems that had devastating long-term effects, especially in housing, labor, and civil rights.

Now I have provided a brief background history as I normally do, just so I can show how emotionally made, dumb fuck, clown-world decision this was made by the NAACP. Again, why now? Why Trump? His record is nowhere near that of Woodrow Wilson or FDR, yet they were invited. We all know if Trump did something that singularly impacted black Americans only, the NAACP would be the first ones crying they were not invited to have a seat at the table.

I accept that just because they claim to be “ non- partisan” doesn’t mean they don’t have an implicit ideological agenda. But saying the NAACP is nonpartisan is like saying the View is nonpartisan.

However, it begs the question, if they do not want to meet with the most powerful person in the world, to have his ear, what purpose does the NAACP serve at this point? What an embarrassment of an organisation, who project unserious, weak as fuck vibes the way I see it. This is ridiculous they loved him before he went down that escalator.

I am somewhat glad Trump isn't invited. He has more important things to do. Trump would much rather play in traffic than attend some superficial crap show. The NAACP is about as relevant as the pet rock. The statement from the NAACP sounded like a monologue written for the Communist News Network, or MSCCP. And these same people love to throw out the term “closed minded.”

When was the last time the NAACP actually accomplished anything valuable for the black community, or any community for that matter? Im not sure why they still exist. But I should have expected such, afterall, these folks call upholding our immigration laws and protecting US citizens a threat to democracy. What else is there to say?

