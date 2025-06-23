ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Ira
D'ya remember those 3 UCLA basketball players visiting China, (Li Angelo Ball being one of them) who, not realizing that in Beijing the authorities don't play like they do in Compton, thought they'd demonstrate, for the Chinese, recreational thievery-LA style?

They were looking at 10 years in a Chinese slammer, and Trump saved their dumb asses. LiAngelo Ball's father, LaVar Ball, was interviewed by ESPN and some interpreted his remarks as an attempt to downplay Trump's role in his son's release.

When asked about Trump's involvement, LaVar Ball said, "Who?"

Isn't THAT what the NAACP has said?

"Who"?

Ira
On X, I just saw a photo of an Iranian woman

whose face is horribly disfigured

from having acid thrown in it by

Iranian "morality police"

for the crime of not wearing her hijab.

Whoopi Goldberg, recently stated

in the idiotic manner that

those who are race obsessed often do

that

Being black in America

is as bad or worse

than being a woman in Iran.

As of now, the NAACP seems to have steered clear

of THAT!

So, I'd say that there are people

in the organization

who DO know how to read the room

