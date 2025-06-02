First, There Was Beyond Meat, Now We Have Beyond Journalism
The fact that Elle Reeve has won journalism awards proves just how low the bar is now set for journalists.
Originally, I planned to write either about the bruited asininity of NPR Chief Katherine Maher’s craze, the argument that ending taxpayer funding of NPR somehow violates the First Amendment, or the pansy, nancy, milksop hissyfit Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capeheart threw because they decided that Biden describing Georgia’s voting law as “Jim Cro…