I am writing after seeing some videos and images from the violent attacks on federal agents in Los Angeles under the purview of Mayor Karen Bass and others. As such, I will display mainly images from these events of last week.

My great uncle used to say, “I know one clown short of a circus when I see one.” This is a fitting description of progressive liberal immigration policy and all the violent riots directed at DHS and ICE operations nationwide.

Policy-wise, I lack the intellect to comprehend Democrat leadership, including but not limited to Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass, Michelle Wu, Becca Balint, and Hakeem Jeffries, to passionately defend illegal immigrants and rioters in support of criminal illegal immigrants more than Americans.

How these people are in office is my first question, because Hakeem Jeffries has the charisma of a robot. How he and the aforementioned are in positions of power is beyond me. His recent take that undercover federal law enforcement officers should be unmasked and named is empirical evidence that we are living in an episode of South Park.

The irony of Democrats being concerned about people wearing masks is next-level stuff. Where is the call for the rioters to take their masks off? We need a new federal law that allows law enforcement to arrest anyone wearing glasses, a mask, a hoodie, etc., that hides their identity. I just look at how Gavin's citizens behave when the law is enforced; imagine what America would be like if he were president. It would be total havoc, just as we are observing in California presently with these riots, mass homelessness, government corruption, inability to complete high-speed rail, and land mismanagement, just on a 50-state scale. This is what progressive liberal policy actions result in and do to a city or state.

I’ve never seen black democrats fight this hard for anyone else. Threatening to take out people who are doing their job to protect America from criminals is not going to end well for them, especially when they are on video saying what they want to do. Do these people open their homes to the homeless who are just in need of a home and a better life? No. I mean, if you think it’s ok to illegally cross the border, it should be ok to illegally enter your home to live. Ask any of these rioters if they'd take any migrants into their homes, and I bet you they'll all say 'no.'

The thing I find so disgusting is that none of these people are crying for American kids in bad situations. People go to jail every day and are separated from their kids. Not crying for the black kids being murdered every day, is ridiculous, but you’re all up in tears about illegal immigrant parents running out from graduation because they ain't have paperwork. Enter a country LEGALLY, and this won’t happen. It is despicable that black male politicians are openly whining and crying for illegal immigrants while our people are brutally unaliving each other and making songs about the act.

But back to policy. This is where they put what they really believe to be important out on Front Street. Like transgenderism and abortion, immigration is a full-steam ahead issue for progressive liberals.

As of 2025, over 20 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C., including California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Virginia, offer in-state tuition rates to undocumented immigrants, typically through state laws or policies that allow eligible undocumented students to qualify if they meet certain requirements.

They are fighting tooth and nail to prevent Medicaid from cutting millions of illegal immigrants from a system that was strictly designed for U.S. citizens. Last year, the cost of just Medicaid for illegal immigrants was revealed in a CBO analysis. It noted that:

“…its analysis of the cost to taxpayers of Vice President Kamala Harris’ open border agenda on the Medicaid program. CBO estimates that the Biden-Harris Administration’s open border agenda cost federal and state taxpayers more than $16.2 billion to provide Medicaid-funded emergency services to illegal aliens since taking office. This is a staggering increase of 124% compared to the same period under the Trump Administration.”

Yet Democrats complain that sending illegal immigrants to Guantanamo was a wasteful “political stunt” by President Donald Trump because it has cost the Pentagon $21 million on flights to date.

In Congress, nearly 160 Democrats voted against a bill that would require illegal immigrants who committed sex crimes to be deported expeditiously.

There is no difference in policy promoted on the national or local level. It has also been reported that the state of California’s $10 billion deficit precisely matches the cost of illegal alien healthcare. California uses a loophole to inflate provider payments, to get more federal funds, to divert the money, including $4 billion to pay for illegal aliens on Medicaid.

Including judges, progressive politicians, believe that the laws that target crime or criminals are always unjust when enforced. The Madison police Department (MPD) has instructed officers not to comply with ICE warrants unless they get PERMISSION from the chief and has published a code clarifying that the department will assist ICE only in serious public‑safety cases and will not self‑initiate immigration enforcement. The Democrat Mayor of Wilkinsburg, PA, Dontae Comans, took to Facebook to warn criminal illegals of ICE operations, "to help" illegals evade arrest while sacrificing officers' safety.

What type of crimes? Well, here are a few recent examples that average Americans think are deportable offenses for illegal immigrants that most liberals do not.

In June 2024, more than 400 illegal immigrants were arrested nationwide for crimes including murder and sexual abuse.

In Fairfax, Virginia, a police officer pulled over Jamal Wali, 36, in May for an expired inspection tag, but last month when things turned deadly. Wali, who was brought to the US in 2014 after working as an interpreter for the US forces, informed the officer he was armed before going on a rant saying how much he hates the United States and shouted, “I should have served with the fucking Taliban!” Video tape shows him pulling a gun, aiming it at one officer, and subsequently being shot to death by another officer.

A 37-year-old illegal immigrant man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing at least one teen girl who the federal government sent to live with him as part of the Biden administration’s scheme to place “unaccompanied alien children” in the homes of unrelated, loosely vetted “sponsors.” Wilson Manfredo Lopez-Carillo was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office in Florida and charged with three counts of sexual assault on a minor.

In a Manhattan, New York Criminal Court recently, a Venezuelan illegal alien, Nolveiro Vera Ordonez, was arraigned on multiple theft-related charges. Although New York state bail reform laws allow for immediate release, a judge (Judge Rachel Pauley) gave Ordonez $100 bail and let him stay in jail to avoid federal ICE agents, who were waiting to take him into custody.

In Houston, Texas, two Venezuelan nationals, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, were arrested for the alleged murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray. The girl was reportedly strangled and left in a bayou. Both suspects had recently entered the U.S. illegally. In Queens, New York, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, a 25-year-old Ecuadorian national, was apprehended for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl in a public park. He reportedly held the victim and her friend at knifepoint before the assault.

Jose Castro-Ramirez, a Mexican national with multiple felony convictions, including first-degree rape with a weaponand Juventino Torres-Garcia, a convicted child sex offender from Mexico have also been apprehended recently, as well as a former Guatemalan police officer, Edy Vasquez-Rabanales wanted for kidnapping and murder, and Felix Rojas, a man with a history of illegal entries into the U.S. since 1998, who was just arrested in New York City and charged with rape and grand larceny for allegedly sexually assaulting a deceased individual on the subway in Manhattan. ICE lodged an immigration detainer against him in connection with the incident.

I could go on and on, just using a few states and May and June of 2025 alone. Suspected member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, was arrested in the Bronx. He was wanted in Aurora, Colorado, for burglary and felony menacing. At the time of his arrest, he was charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a fugitive.

A Colombian illegal immigrant woman, living in Boston, was just indicted by a federal grand jury for identity theft offenses, including receiving rental assistance, Social Security, and SNAP benefits ($400,000 in total), as well as voter fraud under the stolen identity. Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez was previously charged in an indictment in February 2025 and has remained in federal custody since that time. Court documents indicate that Orovio-Hernandez used stolen identities for more than 20 years to obtain “nine state IDs, including a Massachusetts Real ID, and applied for a U.S. passport.” It is also noted that she voted in the 2024 presidential election.

This list would not be complete if I failed to mention that last month, Homeland Security officials celebrated the arrest of Morales-Reyes, 54, who they said was an “illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump.”

The most recent example involves Mohamed Soliman, the man who was in this country illegally and who last week firebombed Jewish Americans while they were protesting peacefully in Boulder, Colorado. Soliman, an Egyptian national let in under Biden, who overstayed his visa, was charged with 118 offenses, including 28 counts of attempted murder and a federal hate crime, after allegedly attacking a pro-Israel rally with petrol bombs. The assault injured 12 people, ages 25 to 88 years old, including a Holocaust survivor.

After the DOJ announced that he and his family (wife and five children), U.S. District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher, ordered the government to immediately halt deportation proceedings against the wife and five children after they had been taken into federal custody by U.S. immigration officials. He lived in Kuwait for 17 years before moving to Colorado Springs three years ago, according to ABC News.

Instead of speaking out on behalf of the victims and showing concern for their health, liberal politicians and the corporate news media evinced more concern for the family members of the terrorist. Of particular concern was expressed for his daughter, Habiba Soliman, who just graduated from high school.

I do not get it. She’s here illegally and will be sent home because she’s not legal. It has nothing to do with dad, but rather everything to do with being here illegally. If a father violates a lease agreement, the entire family gets evicted. Is it the children's fault? No. But it's not the landlord's fault for evicting tenants who violated the lease. It's the father's fault. Why do parts of the left and the media keep asking for sympathy in all the wrong places?

The riots in New York and LA reflect this bizarre behavior of defending absolutely anybody whom ICE has tried to deport. This strange desire to extend sympathy to the worst people reached a new height. Especially by destroying private and public property, vandalizing small community businesses, and blocking traffic on highways.

In recent months, we have had to endure the antics of activists like Taylor Lorenz, who claims that Luigi Mangione is a “revolutionary” and a “morally good man” because she finds him “handsome.” Democrat Rep. Becca Balint is record saying “If we don’t allow people to come here, we're not gonna have anybody around to wipe our asses."

How did we go from Bill Clinton deporting over 12 million illegal aliens during his presidency, of which over 90 percent were deported without a 'due process' hearing, to the Tax firm of Jackson Hewitt showing criminal illegal aliens on how they could get up to $14,000 in tax refunds whether they’re “working or not?” Or billionaire Democrat donor and former presidential candidate Tom Steyer’s Beneficial State Bank, use of Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) to give loans to illegal aliens who would not otherwise be able to access lines of credit?

And now this dumb shit we see in the streets of IBM deep blue cities. Protesters huh? That’s a weird way to spell terrorists, arrest these extremists, and put these people in jail ASAP.

This is what they are calling "peaceful."Bass is letting the world know that anarchy, violence against law enforcement, and chaos rule the day. It isn’t even about ICE. Just the other day, it was Gaza, and before that, Tesla.

Nobody can tell me it makes sense for these folks to protest by waving foreign flags. If you came here illegally, please leave before you get hurt. This is the dumbest protest ever. Why can't these folks live in, if they're so proud of their flag? Why even wave the flag of a country you left, which you won’t return to live in, yet claim to be so proud of it? How does that make sense? If you are not flying the American Flag, it's time for you to be sent to the country represented by your flag.

If they love their country so much by displaying their flags and attire why don't they stay in their country of origin and fight like Americans did to make their country a better place, people died for freedom in this country, they died for peace, why don't they do this in their own countries instead of bringing all this upheaval to the United States, freedom is not free.

Protestors are now taking hammers to cement blocks to break them down and use them against DHS police. Who brings hammers to their “peaceful” protests? But this is how most of this violence will be described by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. Pretty sure we will get several sob stories of criminal illegal aliens being ‘ripped’ from their families because of these raids. It’s so exhausting and predictable at this point.

Throwing anything at a moving vehicle is a felony in most states, and I hope California is one of them. Plus, these crooks should be arrested for violating federal law and inciting violence against law enforcement officers. LAPD Chief McDonell should be arrested for sitting on his hands and allowing this violence to happen, along with Bass and Newsom. I’m sick of a slap on the wrist for these people. If you want to discourage criminal behavior like this, arrest them and give them actual jail time. Make an example of them, and it will stop. Bass is letting the world know that anarchy, violence against law enforcement, and chaos rule the day. But as with many blue states, California only holds certain people accountable, and these guys aren’t among them. Deployment of National Guard is not to "provoke chaos," it's to respond to it.

Don’t break the law. It’s pretty simple, guys. We need to prioritize the safety of our country, not to mention all the jobs and resources at stake. Just arrest them. Breaking into a federal building is a serious offense and would be justly prosecuted in most other states. It’s disgraceful what happens in certain states, and people actually cheer about it. That’s sickening.

Leftists in Paramount, California, are trying to stop a bus marked "Marshall service." This is unacceptable behavior, yet these are the same people who continuously talk about “Jan 6th.” They are doing the same thing but worse.

Are these people crazy? Or are they just a bunch of idiots who don't even know what they're protesting? If they enter any federal building, it becomes the jurisdiction of Trump's Justice Department rather than the State of California. What's the point of us paying ridiculously high federal taxes for law enforcement and the National Guard if people like this are allowed to pull stunts like this? Another "peaceful protest" on the West Coast is a synonym for them breaking things that don’t belong to them. These folks won't protest for Americans, but they'll protest for people who enter the country illegally.

Where are the water cannons? My fault, Governor Newsom did not fill the reservoir. And miss me with this protest label. When a protester chooses to vandalize, by his action, he transitions from being a PROTESTER to being a VANDAL. Destruction of property is NOT protesting. Destroying public property does nothing to advance their cause. It has the opposite effect. Our tax dollars will have to be spent on repairing those damages. Hence, they’re only harming their fellow taxpayers, assuming that these folks are employed property owners in the first place.

These riots will continue happening until we punish folk for the crimes they commit and the laws they break. This behavior demonstrates that their entire movement is in the wrong, and they are just savages with zero respect for the law. Vandalizing federal property is a felony. Assaulting an officer is a felony. Both of these easily are a decade in prison. Enforce the law, please, because ICE will not have to pay for the repairs. We and other taxpayers will be paying for the consequences of the criminal activities carried out without interference.

These people say they are concerned about small businesses, but never think about the restaurant owners, who can barely stay in business anymore, due to them having to compete with all of the sidewalk pop-up food stands run by illegal immigrants. They typically pay zero taxes, workers’ compensation, rent, or any other basic restaurant business expenses, which places restaurants and food trucks that do so under and/or out of business.

As Democrats are constantly reminding us, we're a nation of laws. That includes our immigration laws, too. It's also the law not to come across the border illegally, but Democrats weren't too concerned about that law when millions were coming over the past 4 years. Democrats have declared war on America’s constitutional republic. We voted for law and order, peace, and an end to corruption wherever it may be found. We voted for fiscal sanity and the preservation of freedom and for justice for all. If you’re not illegal, then you have nothing to fear. I guess I just have to thank Biden and Democrats for this disaster. Fighting to stay in the country whilst destroying it- can’t make this stuff up. But as my uncle taught me, “I know one clown short of a circus when I see one.”

