Black Privilege and The Commoditization of Drill Music
Folk who get upset over each statement made by Trump are rich and insincere if they say nothing about the negative impact of Drill music on urban youth.
Once upon a time in the not too far away land of Chiraq, lived a child named Lil Jeff. Chiraq has seen more than 14,000 shootings and 2700 murders occur within its borders over the past four years.
Lil Jeff was a member of the Bloodhound gang. He gained attention in the Chiraq rap scene by claiming responsibility for a double homicide in his lyrics. Tra…