You Just Watch My Word
Paying tax on UNREALIZED GAINS makes no sense. Who's coming up with these silly economic plans? How can you tax people on income they haven't made?
In my youth, I had a few television shows I liked to watch. Among them were The Smothers Brothers, The Walton’s, The Twilight Zone, and Little House on the Prairie. I remember a scene on Little House on the Prairie where a government representative approached all of the farmers telling them that they would be increasing the taxes on their farms. Michael…