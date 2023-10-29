Where are the Insane Asylums When You Need Them?
Institutions like Georgia's Central State Hospital and Willard Asylum in New York were used to put the insane away, now they walk the streets and are allowed to violate norms of civil society unabated
I am pro-snitching. If, you see someone carjacking an old lady, if you can’t shoot them, tell the authorities. I am also pro-incarceration. If you steal, rape, commit assault, battery, and homicide, I am fine with you being locked up and the key is thrown away. Last, I am pro-institutionalization for the mentally ill - sleeping on the stree,t smoking cr…