Using Commencement Remarks as a Political Speech is Peak Indecency
I Guess Biden Did Not Get the Memo: Rain Don't Stop Da House, Snow Don't Stop Da House - Nothing Can Stop Da House. We are Men of Morehouse and Prefer to Conquer Than Complain.
I left Memphis early in the morning one August day with my parents for Morehouse College for my freshman year at age 17. It was after I had attended a party in East Memphis at a hotel. My friends and I partied one last time to “I’m Ready” by Kano, “Funkin’ for Jamacia” by Tom Brown, and Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s “Freedom.” Songs that I now …