Unpopular Opinion: Murdering Babies is Nowhere Close To Reproductive Health Care
Abortion is not to avoid pregnancy; it's to avoid motherhood. It isn't your body, your choice; it's your lifestyle, your choice.
Historically, around the globe, murder has been, and is considered to be, a criminal act. Murder meaning the “killing of another person without justification or excuse, especially the crime of killing a person with malice aforethought or with recklessness manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.” By default, such a definition implies…