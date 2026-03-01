ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

BeadleBlog
1h

Think back about 10 years. When describing people did you use man/male/boy and woman/female/girl? Did you ever say "biological" male or "biological" female? I'm going to assume "yes" for the 1st question and "no" for the 2nd one, yet we've been trained to now say those words together, as if male and female aren't biological descriptors. Being the defiant type, I refuse. I also refuse to use feminized 1st names for these males and instead use a first initial and surname. You can bet these dudes get titillation from hearing us use whatever stupid name they've made up.

William Hunter Duncan
13m

It is a mass humiliation/demoralization project. Like their releasing mentally ill criminals again and again, to perpetrate ever increasing violence. Trans the kids, fill their heads with grievance, hatred and fear, encourage them to "protect" trans from "genocide." Deny/gaslight about the growing list of trans killers.

