Straight off the top, this will be long-winded, so be patient with me. During my formative years, the only time I saw or heard ‘trans,’ it was used to form complete words like transport, transform, translate, transaction, transfer, and transparent. Outside of this, it was limited to Trans World Airlines (TWA) and Transylvania.

I did not hear it used on its own until Kraftwerk released an album in 1977, with the song Trans-Europe Express. The album and the song are considered one of the most influential pop albums of all time. Kraftwerk had an “electro-pop” style that used mechanical, hypnotic rhythms to mimic the sound of a train in the song. The track was famously sampled by Afrika Bambaataa for “Planet Rock”, a cornerstone of early hip-hop and electro.

I did not hear Trans used again until my sophomore year of college, when I took Organic Chemistry (Actual text below).

In organic chemistry, the prefix trans- (Latin for "across") describes a specific spatial arrangement where functional groups or substituents are located on opposite sides of a rigid structure, such as a double bond or a ring. Below are two compounds that are cis-trans isomers (or geometric isomers), compounds that have different configurations (groups permanently in different places in space) because of the presence of a rigid structure in their molecule. Cis–trans isomerism is a type of stereoisomerism where molecules have the same molecular formula and bonding order but differ in the spatial arrangement.

Cis-2-butene has both methyl groups on the same side of the molecule. Trans-2-butene has the methyl groups on opposite sides of the molecule.

I didn't hear the prefix trans until three decades later, and it was in reference to redefining biology and genetics. It has gotten so bad that it was being used to justify traits typical of mental illness. No one in their right mind would validate a person who walked around saying they were a dog or a bird with a straight face, knowing that just because one says or thinks such, you are automatically no longer Homo sapien. But presently, when a person says they are the opposite sex against all biological and genetic reality, somehow this is normal behavior. It is not, rather it is abnormal and borders on a form of mental illness.

A mental illness is a health condition that affects a person’s thoughts, emotions, behavior, or mood in ways that cause distress, impair daily functioning, or interfere with relationships, work, or overall well-being. These conditions are not simply temporary reactions to stress or personality traits; they are clinically recognized disorders that can be diagnosed and treated.

When a person has a delusion that they are an animal, it is generally called zoanthropy. This is a rare type of delusional belief in which someone is convinced they have transformed into, or actually are, a non-human animal. This kind of delusion is not a standalone diagnosis. Instead, it is usually a symptom that can occur in certain psychiatric or neurological conditions, including but not limited to psychotic disorders, severe mood disorders with psychosis, some neurological illnesses, and substance-induced states. I posit that just as it is delusional for a person to have a delusion that they are an animal, it is a delusion when a person thinks that they are the opposite sex.

A delusion is a fixed false belief that a person holds despite clear contradictory evidence. Delusions can influence behavior because they shape how someone interprets reality, even homicidal and suicidal ideation. An active paranoid delusion is a false, fixed belief that someone is being harmed, persecuted, watched, conspired against, or targeted in some way, and the belief is currently present and influencing the person’s thoughts or behavior.

I do not know if the original Trans-Europe Express was a real train or not, but I do know that we are riding a similar train, overflowing with psychopathy and homicidal ideation, I select to call the Trans-Violence Express.

I have come to conclude that there is not enough attention being paid to the possible mental illness symptomology and targeted violent behavior displayed by some in the transgender community. I give this the same amount of attention as I do gang violence among young black men, mostly in urban inner cities. I speak on this a lot, but now I want to address the issues I am concerned about related to violent acts, seemingly being ignored by the politically correct.

After the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, I began to look into what I perceived to be a rise in violence by some young transgender individuals, starting with reading the writings made by Audrey Elizabeth Hale. In no particular order, I acknowledged some regular patterns. First was Morgan Geyser, the 23-year-old convict who had escaped her group home in Madison, Wisconsin, known for viciously ambushing and stabbing a classmate 19 times in 2014, when she was just 12 years old, in an effort to please a made-up internet boogeyman called the Slender Man. She was captured with a 43-year-old transgender accomplice.

Next was Mia Bailey, the 30-year-old transgender woman who legally changed her name and gender in 2023, after killing her parents in Utah on June 18, 2024. Before this, Devon Erickson, who was convicted of 46 charges, including first-degree murder in the death of Kendrick Castillo, an 18-year-old senior, during an attack on a classroom at STEM School Highlands Ranch, south of Denver. He (she) was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2019 shooting inside the school that killed one teenager and injured eight others. How many more examples do we need that this whole trans thing is nothing but a mental illness?

It should not be this difficult to evaluate what is happening in real time objectively, for real issues about women’s rights shouldn’t erase reality. But this appears not to be the case. A U.S. Trans activist was arrested in Maine after she harassed Border Patrol agents who were arresting two illegal aliens who had crashed a commercial vehicle, then he/she nearly ran the agents down in her car.

Olivia Wilkins, who later crashed her own vehicle, was arrested and charged with “aggravated reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, hindering apprehension, and obstructing government administration. and failure to stop for an officer.”

These are trends I see and believe others do too. In the Prairieland ICE Detention Center shooting on July 4, 2025, several of those arrested were Trans. However, recently, a federal judge on Tuesday declared a mistrial in the case of nine alleged Antifa members charged in connection with the ambush shooting of a police officer at a Texas U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center.f the defense attorneys.

Many of these stories do not make the cut to be considered mainstream news. Take the person, William DeFoor, 26, who attacked Vice President J.D. Vance’s home in Ohio with a hammer. DeFoor, 26, is allegedly a man who identifies as a woman named Julia and is the child of wealthy Democratic donors. He is another on the long list of those who are either transgender-identifying, adjacent, or nonbinary who have committed acts of political violence. More importantly, many have never heard about this incident.

Following this, last August, a 23-year-old opened fire on children as they prayed inside a Minneapolis Catholic school. It was slowly reported that he was transgender. The assailant, Robin Westman, killed two children at a Mass on Wednesday morning and injured 18 other people, before committing suicide in the parking lot behind the Annunciation Catholic School.

The year prior, in October, a transgender 13-year-old was arrested and expelled from Les Paul Middle School in Waukesha, Wisconsin, for plotting a school shooting similar to that committed by a biological male who identified as a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday. This, however, was a girl who identifies as a boy. Again, the common theme - it was not widely reported as essential news.

Also, last year in Ontario, Canada, a 25-year-old man was charged with breaking into a family’s homeand sexually assaulting their toddler. The suspect, Daniel “Dani” Senecal, identified himself as using “she/her” on his Facebook profile and displayed the trans pride flag in his biography.

In Canada, a school shooter killed 10 people and injured 25. The news used terms like ‘gunperson’ and then later said it was a female shooter. Female mass shooters are very, very, very rare, so alarm bells went off. As suspected, the shooter was trans. He is a young male who started to identify as female. Yet media and law enforcement agencies described the incident as a “woman wearing a dress” opening fire on a school in British Columbia, Canada. The Tumbler Ridge School shooter was eventually identified as 17-year-old TRANS Jesse Strang.

When will rational human beings acknowledge there is a big problem with trans youth? Imagine you birth a son and raise him and feed him, and then he tells you when he’s 12 he’s actually a female, and you encourage his transition instead of getting him the mental help he needs, and then he kills you.

The Canadian Government is being ethical and sensitive to gender identity. By doing this, they miss the point. Using they/them pronouns when responding to an active shooter is gonna make things really confusing. Imagine if the shooter escaped and is in the neighborhood, and the cops say we are on the lookout for an 18-year-old female. How in the hell does that help the public? It puts them in danger by not describing the person as they are. The whole freaking point of identifying suspects or people of interest is so you KNOW who the fck you’re looking for! Can we please get back to f-ing reality?

This is so freaking predictable. Strang started transitioning at 15 and was prescribed HEAVY SSRIs. What is the purpose of all the support and active promotion of the trans movement? Now, we can’t call a murderer and shoot him, and should we honor his assumed identity? Rather than providing them mental support, we seem to be always actively promoting their hate and disdain towards society, by always towing their line and blaming society. Such promotion of hatred towards society will eventually lead to such drastic consequences.

This brings me to the shooter at Pawtucket Hockey Rink, another Transgender lunatic who eliminated his ex-wife and at least one child. A Good Samaritan tackled him, wrestled the gun away, but the shooter had a backup weapon. The daughter claims: “He suffers from mental illness.” Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito, shot four family members and a family friend at a youth hockey game, killing two and injuring three in the end.

Something is up, or at least worth studying. All these shootings carried out by Trans in North America when Trans make up less then 1% of the population. This is a problem. This appears to be a very dangerous rising trend (and honest medical professionals and researchers need to start looking at it and blowing the whistle on this abuse of minors with these experimental treatments). I also hate that this crime is probably going to be recorded as a "female" crime when it isn't. I just hope that they include in their records that this unhinged person was a biological male. I pray for the families of the victims. What sorrow they must be going through; may the Lord comfort them.

In the case of Strang, he also killed his mother and brother. Did he begin transitioning at age 12 (“began to transition to female...” lmao that’s not possible, buddy)? Regardless, the result in most cases is that they end up identified as dead and a mass murderer.

Part of their problem is that all the meds they are on are helping them go crazy. How about looking into the antipsychotics and depression medications? No one ever mentions what taking cross sex hormones can do to your mental health. I don’t know the details, but I have seen a female taking testosterone, and they frequently had CRAZY mood swings, panic attacks, and anger issues.

They say Trans people are so nice and lovable, but it sure doesn’t seem like it lately. Sounds like there is a lot of hate toward straight people. You can be anyway you want to be; no one cares. Too go out and kill innocent people just doesn’t add up.

The only way it does is if you take a mentally unstable kid, you mutilate them, you give them a bunch of drugs (not to calm their delusions, but to support them), and then they went and did something INSANE? No kidding, I swear, it's like they're trying to create horror movie villains. And in the end, guess who is going to be held accountable? Totally innocent. law-abiding firearm owners.

Just like people who believe they are an animal, trans individuals may be experiencing one of several different psychological or psychiatric phenomena, depending on the nature and intensity of the belief, usually associated with underlying disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder with psychosis, severe depression with psychotic features, and Delusional Disorder (Somatic or Bizarre Type). If the belief is fixed, false, and resistant to evidence, it may fall under a delusional disorder classification. If you are a woman, why require the use of the prefix trans?

A 2021 study titled “MP04-20 Rates of Psychiatric Emergencies Before and After Gender Affirming Surgery” by Dallas, Kuhlman, Eilber, Scott, Anger, and Reyblat, published as a supplement in The Journal of Urology, investigated how rates of psychiatric emergencies, including suicide attempts, changed in individuals undergoing genital gender-affirming surgery in California between 2012 and 2018. Using statewide hospital data and appropriate diagnostic codes, the researchers identified two groups: 869 patients who underwent vaginoplasty (feminizing genital surgery) and 357 who underwent phalloplasty or metoidioplasty (masculinizing genital surgery). For each patient, emergency room and inpatient psychiatric encounters were tracked for roughly two years before and after surgery.

They found that rates of psychiatric emergencies were high both pre- and post-operatively in both surgical groups, with approximately 22.2 % of the vaginoplasty patients and 20.7 % of the phalloplasty patients having at least one psychiatric encounter during the study timeframe. Although overall encounter rates were similar between groups, suicide attempts were significantly more common in the vaginoplasty cohort (4.4 % vs. 1.7 %, p = 0.033). Moreover, for those with prior psychiatric encounters, the likelihood of additional psychiatric emergencies after surgery was substantial (33.9 % in the vaginoplasty group) and 26.5 % in the phalloplasty group. The study also observed that the overall rate of suicide attempts after vaginoplasty approximately doubled (from 1.5 % before surgery to 3.3 % after surgery, p = 0.017), an effect not observed in the masculinizing surgery cohort.

In conclusion, the authors noted that while gender-affirming surgery patients have high rates of psychiatric emergencies both before and after their procedures, those undergoing vaginoplasty exhibited a higher frequency of suicide attempts post-operatively compared to those undergoing phalloplasty and compared to general population benchmarks. The findings emphasize that individuals with a history of psychiatric emergencies or pursuing feminizing genital surgery may be at elevated risk and could benefit from careful counseling and ongoing mental health support.

Instead of taking a science-based attempt to understand this problem, cats are more worried about getting their “pronouns” right instead of telling the correct story of a mass murderer. Funny how gun control laws only help the bad guys kill more people.

Injecting enough drugs to alter the body of an unstable person, what could go wrong? If those pathetic parents and unscrupulous doctors refused to aid those trans kids in their quest to destroy themselves, this would not happen. They are as guilty as the shooter. Imagine that a person who people convince to cut off their body parts, glue on others, and give hormones to, did something insane. I never would have guessed.

This past Sunday, a “trans nonbinary” person implicated in the shooting of a US Border Patrol agent in New Hampshire was charged with attempted murder and assault of a federal officer. Blu Zeke Daly, 26, of Manchester, previously known as "Cullen Zeke Daly," reportedly pulled a vehicle up to a closed gate at the US-Canadian Pittsburgh Port of Entry and fired gunshots at a Border Patrol agent. Again, the common theme - it was not widely reported as essential news.

The trans community isn’t under attack. They’re just mad they can’t target innocent children. Evil's purpose is to convince people that the truth is a lie and a lie is the truth. Unfortunately, some people easily fell victim to evil.

I’m curious to know what sort of psychotropic cocktail they have these people on, because Exogenous Hormone Psychosis is the elephant in the room no one is talking about. Turns out shooting up men with female hormones does serious brain damage. The so-called doctors doing this need to be exposed and prosecuted. It's unethical to affirm and agree to transgender without first establishing the underlying cause, but progressive politicians make it illegal to question. Funny, people who talk about "violence" are absolutely quiet about this pattern.