ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Penny North
Feb 3

I like simple. Tariffs and a 1% federal sales tax.

Fabius Minarchus
Feb 3

Tariffs are effectively consumption taxes. For example, if we were to replace the income and FICA taxes with the Fair Tax, it would be the equivalent of a 30 percent across the board tariff on all foreign made consumer goods. https://rulesforreactionaries.substack.com/p/free-trade-isnt

The Fair Tax would also tax domestic goods -- equally. What we have now is subsidized outsourcing, where we tax domestic labor at a far higher rate than we tax imports. This made sense after World War II, since we were trying to keep Europe recover from the war and not go communist. Today, that foreign aid subsidizes nominally communist China.

The income tax was sold to Americans as a surcharge for the very rich, since the rich can defer paying consumption taxes for generations. To restore the spirit of the original income tax, we should have tariffs around 30% across the board plus an income tax which is truly progressive. You do need to have a nonzero bottom rate, because the magic of the income tax is that one person/businesses' expense is another's income, which makes cheating hard. But that bottom rate could be five percent for the first 100K and then up 5% for each major tic on a logarithmic graph. (factors of 2, 5, 10, 20,...) And get rid of FICA and unemployment insurance premiums. Make employment simple.

This is still a lot of taxation, but we have 30 trillion in debt plus a retirement system which was never adjusted for the fact that people are living longer than in the 1930s.

