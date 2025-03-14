[MARCH SUBSCRIPTION DRIVE - HELP ME GET 10 NEW SUBSCRIBERS THIS MONTH]

My propensity for insinuation and expressed disdain for views I consider abhorent and not rooted in reality is presented without considering one’s feelings or personal aversion. As such, I cannot, nor will not, hold back my views via my two fingers to express my interpretation of Reps. Jasmin Crockett or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. With both, I am reminded of what happens when you vote in ex-cheerleaders and bartenders for government positions. So herein, as my folk say, I’m finna try and lace this sh#t.

First on comportment. If these women cannot conduct themselves accordingly, or any other member of Congress, then they should be barred from sitting on future committees. The majority of the congressional membership will say and do anything just to have their names splashed in their local newspapers. This conduct needs to stop, the chairman needs to have the authority to remove a member from the committee for such outbursts.

When I hear Jasmin Crockett speak, I wonder how she got elected and worse, what kind of mind-numb individuals would vote for her to represent them? During her swearing-in ceremony and remarks on January 3, 2025, Rep. Crockett commented on the current political environment:

"As I begin my second term in Congress, our country faces more uncertainty and chaos than ever before: a second Trump presidency, a Cabinet filled with conspiracy theorists and billionaires, a barely functioning Republican Congress, and Elon Musk running everything behind the scenes."

During a hearing on the "Dismantle DEI Act," Rep. Crockett criticized the notion that white men face oppression in the U.S., highlighting historical injustices faced by Black Americans and emphasizing the importance of diversity in leadership.

I told my children that you will know this country is about to fall when you notice your leaders acting like children in a playground. So remember all the things I have taught you about hunting and fishing.

Crockett constantly yells about being oppressed, yet where is she sitting? Yeah, you’re oppressed as much as Sunny Hostin, Joy Ann Reid, and Oprah Winfrey combined. She perfectly represents the angry urban stereotype of the black woman playing the identity victim and, as such, should have no place in Congress. If WorldStar went to Congress, she would be the picture on the cereal box.

She knows nothing about history, failing to recall that the ancestors she always references sold hers and mine off for whiskey and blankets - we were not stolen. We were sold or traded in Africa the same way we were sold and traded in America and across the globe. Plus, she conveniently fails to mention the thousands of freed blacks in America who bought, owned, and sold slaves. This hyperemotional woman never endured slavery in her life; ignorance and arrogance are her true claim to fame.

She's a grifter. She wants to appear as though she cares about black people, when in actuality, she just wants to remain in Congress. It is as if she is practicing to be another Al Sharpton. Is she replacing Cori Bush in the Squad? Or is she the new Sheila Jackson Lee? How can she govern with so much hostility and hate inside her?

All Crockett does is whine, whine, whine, and scream about oppression. Oppression doesn’t know color or race. She needs to watch her language while she rants and rages. This just invites division and hatred against one another instead of promoting conciliation and accountability for one’s actions.

I feel oppressed just listening to her. I am just curious, but does Crockett feel the same way about the black men and women on the other side of the aisle? Wearing Chanel earrings and a thousand-dollar wig while talking about 'oppression' is a welcome to the upside-down world, folks. Who's going to tell her? Ma'am, it can't be that much racism you're holding a seat in Congress as a black woman. As John Stuart Mill wrote in his work The Principles of Political Economy, first published in 1848:

“At some period or other in history almost every people now civilized have consisted in majority of slaves.”

Crockett is not aware that she is a rich black woman trying to tell all of us she's oppressed. In a May 2024 Oversight Committee hearing, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene commented on Rep. Crockett's appearance, saying, "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading." In response, Crockett questioned the boundaries of personal comments, asking if remarks about someone's "bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body" would be acceptable.

Crockett prefers to blame and talk down to voters rather than respect their decisions. During an interview conducted in December 2024, discussing the political leanings of some Hispanic voters, Rep. Crockett suggested that their support for Trump might stem from a "slave mentality," implying internalized self-hate and anti-immigrant sentiments. She continued to promote this perspective in February of this year, stating that Democrats have "significantly underestimated how callous and selfish some people are." This after Rep. Crockett went on record suggesting that President Trump's stance on DEI programs was "Coddling for the white boys."

Recently, when asked what she would say to Elon Musk if given the chance, Rep. Crockett bluntly responded, "F--- off," supposedly to reflect her criticism of Musk's role in advising President Trump on federal workforce reductions and other policy decisions.

As for Crockett’s evil twin, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, well, she reminds me of Megan Markel. Somewhere in New York, a bar is missing a barmaid. One can take AOC out of the bar, but you can't take the bar out of AOC.

Has she ever done anything for the people besides crying in all white at an empty fence on the Southern border? She doesn't quite get her that voice, and the dumb things she says contributed massively to Trump winning. It's funny how a woman who gets booed by the citizens of NYC when she walks the streets can still act like she knows anything. Or that she is one of the main reasons why the working class came together to end her agenda cold.

In a recent congressional hearing, I heard AOC say, “Baby girl, don’t even play,” as if she was going to walk over and snatch another congresswoman’s earrings out. Maybe her name should be Alexandria Occasionally Coherent. Ocasio-Cortez lost me from the beginning when she said, "The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change."

Speaking on the subject of progressive taxation on billionaires, she said, "You take a billionaire, tax them at 90%, you don’t make them not a billionaire." So it was not strange when speaking about Elon Musk, she said:

This guy is a leech on the public. No matter how many billions he gets in tax cuts and government contracts, it will never be enough for him. Now he’s going after the elderly, the disabled, and orphaned children so he can pocket it in tax cuts for himself.

AOC is a waste of time and money. If she is so passionate, then she should run for President. I can't believe her district still voted her back in. Her level of incompetence speaks volumes, yet New Yorkers seem to love her. That sure tells you where the masses there think. How are you going to tell the American people it's going to be bad from your ivory tower? Can we impeach her and the squad?

Speaking on the Supreme Court to paraphrase, AOC asserted that “When the ruling of the court does not represent the consensus, or is ‘what we want, then it’s the duty of the president to bypass the judiciary branch.” Does she not know this perspective is likely the most authoritarian thing ever said during an interview?

Both Crockett and AOC blame everything on sexism, racism, and misogyny. It's their get out of jail card whenever they are losing an argument, and neither have any clue about what fascism is nor read any real history books. Their motto is blame the voters, not the candidate.

Who is worse is questionable. Is it AOC’s instructions to illegal aliens to harbor fugitives from justice? Could this be a reason for arrest and prosecution? If so, she should be thrown out of Congress for aiding and abetting illegals to evade ICE Agents. Maybe even to send her to Gitmo with her new "constituents." Unlike her staged event at the border, she could stand at the fence and cry there. Crockett is a serious piece of work and tough to watch, and it blows my mind that Tom Homan, indeed, had to explain to AOC that entering the country illegally was a crime.

Or could it be Crockett? If her ancestors (which in theory maybe mine) didn't ask to be here, why is she here? Planes leave the country every ten minutes, get on one and go. But no, she would rather cry about the mid-19th century. This is stale, considering we are growing ever so closer to the mid-21st.

No matter the issue, both seem to overreact, or maybe I should say Ovary-react. Not to be mean, but biology is real, and I believe in science. The ovaries are two small organs located on either side of the uterus. Each month, one ovary releases an egg (ovulation), usually around the middle of the menstrual cycle. The ovaries also produce key hormones, estrogen and progesterone, which regulate the menstrual cycle and affect the endometrium.

Excess estrogen and progesterone in the body can lead to several mental health issues due to their effects on neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine. High estrogen can overstimulate the nervous system, leading to increased anxiety and restlessness, and can impact cognitive function, leading to forgetfulness and difficulty concentrating. In addition, Estrogen fluctuations can cause emotional instability and heightened irritability. This may be why Crockett and AOC act as they do.

Reps. Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez are new-age Mary Shelley characters from The Modern Prometheus (Frankenstein). They are creations of today’s Victor Frankenstein, the Democrat party. Both are lifeforms the result of an unorthodox scientific experiment. Now they have come back to destroy their creator because if the Democrats try, they will be pelted with claims of sexism and racism.

The way I see it, they prefer outbursts and theatrics and offer no substance. Truthfully, we need to clean house on both sides of the aisle because the American government is a flat-out joke.

