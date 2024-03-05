ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Torrance Stephens's avatar
Torrance Stephens
Mar 5, 2024

Thank

I wrote off the top of my head and type with two fingers.

4 replies by Torrance Stephens and others
Ira's avatar
Ira
Mar 5, 2024

Two of the things that fry my oil are the following:

My paternal grandparents emigrated from Lithuania and my maternal grandparents from Ukraine after the yea 1900. So, we had no connection to the American slavery. Why in the name of holocaust and pogrom would any person with a functioning brain believe that I should be on the hook for injustices heaped on their ancestors that did not involve my ancestors?

And then, speaking of holocausts and pogroms:

The families of my paternal grandparents were left to freeze and starve by the Nazis who marauded through Lithuania.

The families of my maternal grandparents were primitively, cruelly and brutally slaughtered by Ukranians in the town of Skvira, in the Kiev oblast.

Nobody holding power over them had the slightest interest in keeping them alive.

I'll bet that they'd have willingly traded places, had they been given the option, with 99% of the USA slaves, indentured servants, or Chinese workers on the transcontinental railroad.

All of the above told to me by:

1. a son of one survivor, who escaped Lithuania by defecting from a youth soccer team that went to Ottoman Palestine to compete

2. a granddaughter of a sister of my maternal grandfather, who had married out of the family and was not there in Skvira when the drunken savages showed up to kill Jews for sport. This grand daughter emigrated from Ukraine to the USA in the late 1980s.

1 reply by Torrance Stephens
12 more comments...

