Twenty-five years ago, I was tasked to write several sections for the Chronology of World Slavery edited by Junius P. Rodriguez. I wrote on the Punishment of Slaves, the Psychology of Slavery, the Kansas–Nebraska Act, Church Attitudes Toward Slavery, and the Mutilation of Slaves. Much was reduced to attributes associated with slavery in the US, something I to this day regret. However, I feel I did an adequate job addressing the topics I was assigned.

I cannot say the same for some of these self-proclaimed new-age historians. For some absurd reason, they look at slavery as if it were a unique Western, US, and European phenomenon. This could not be as distant from the truth as possible.

Human slavery has been going on since the beginning of time. From my readings, the earliest reference to slavery can be observed in the Mesopotamian Code of Hammurabi. Mesopotamia is considered by historians to be where the first documentation of the practice occurred around 3500 BCE and spread from there to Greece and other parts of the ancient world.

In the East, China adopted the practice of slavery according to the historical record until the Qin Dynasty in 221 BCE. It is also recorded that the longest unbroken chain of slavery of any society in history, over 1,500 years, was in Korea. Not to mention elsewhere, including but not limited to Egypt, Greece, and Rome. The Mongols under Genghis Khan also engaged in enslaving hundreds of thousands via military conquest.

Then there is Africa, where slavery existed well before the arrival of Europeans. To be accurate, it can be traced back to Egypt’s New Kingdom (1558–1080 BC) until the Ptolemaic era (305 BC–30 BC). Most slaves, as with most cultures, were prisoners of war. The practice was also prevalent in Sudan, Mali, Chad, Mauritania, and Niger. East Africa was also engaged in the practice.

The aforementioned is well-documented in the historical record; however, a corpus of charlatan pedantics would have you ascribe and believe that slavery was only an attribute relegated to the US and Europe. Forget South America or anything before the trans-Atlantic slave trade; that doesn’t count. Truth is, various forms of slavery existed throughout the world, and in particular in Africa, before the trans-Atlantic slave trade in the sixteenth century. This is especially factual for many West and Central African societies before and during the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

About 12 million Africans were indeed enslaved in the course of the transatlantic slave trade, between the years of 1640 and 1807. However, it is never mentioned that slavery was well established in Africa before this. The problem is that this is ignored or sanitized by people who supposedly have a desire to present history honestly to the public.

Take the 1619 Project K-12 curriculum, for example. It uses a strange word, Judo, to conceal the fact that Mansa Musa, the 14th-century king of Mali, enslaved hundreds of thousands of Africans to work in his Gold mines and for sale. Nikole Hannah-Jones selects to describe his slaves as “servants”, unlike how she describes those of Thomas Jefferson. Mansa Musa (King of Mali from 1307 to 1332), is considered to be one of the wealthiest men in history and owned more slaves than the largest American slave owner. Some historians note that on one of his pilgrimages to Mecca, he took 60,000 men, including 12,000 slaves.

Appears that in progressive land, slavery was invented in 1619 by white people and only existed in white places and never existed before or ever after in any other place that wasn’t white. Maybe this is why the call for reparations is so pronounced by proponents of her curriculum.

Also, it seems that the view is that only white folk owned slaves in America. Another unsupported claim. Although some may find it strange, a large number of free Blacks owned black slaves in numbers disproportionate to their representation in society. John Carruthers Stanly (1774-1845) was one of the largest slave owners in North Carolina and the wealthiest free black resident of the state, and is reported to have owned 120 slaves by 1820. He had them working at his barber shop and on his two plantations along the Neuse River.

Then there was Anthony Johnson (died in 1670 - pic below), who lived in the British colony of Virginia, who was one of the first Blacks known to have owned slaves in North America; he was one of the first people of his race to do so.

Slaveholding among the mulatto class in South Carolina was widespread according to the first census of 1790, which reported that 36 out of 102, or 35 percent of the free Blacks owned slaves in Charleston City. By 1800, one out of every three free blacks recorded owning slave property. Between 1820 and 1840 the percentage of slaveholding heads of family ranged from 72.1 to 77.7 percent, however.

By 1860, only a small proportion of whites owned slaves. Less than 400,000 whites owned slaves out of a population of around 27 million. In contrast, Blacks owned slaves all across America. Looking at the federal census of data from 1830, free blacks owned more than 10,000 slaves in Louisiana, Maryland, South Carolina, and Virginia, most of whom were in Louisiana and who grew sugar cane.

In 1860, there were at least six Black families in Louisiana who owned 65 or more slaves. The largest number, 152 slaves, were owned by C. Richards and her son, P.C. Richards, who owned a large sugar cane plantation. Another large owner of slaves in Louisiana with over 100 slaves was Antoine Dubuclet, a sugar planter.

There was also Marie Therese Metoyer, a free Black in Natchitoches, Louisiana. She ran a plantation where she first grew tobacco in the late 1790s. She owned slaves and had amassed over 11,000 acres of land during her time. By 1785, that had not changed. Marie, Augustine, and two additional sons born to her after manumission were half of the free nonwhite population. By 1786, she had eight children, and upon her death, her son, in aggregate, owned over fifty slaves. By the 1850s, that number had grown to nearly 500. I could mention more, like William ‘April Ellison (South Carolina), Richard Edward Dereef (South Carolina), and Richard Holloway Sr (South Carolina), but I hope that you get the point.

For some reason, these facts are abrogated from the convenient memory of many of these fly-by-night historians. Their preference is to paint a picture using the colors they select to use only. This is not only true for slavery, but equally for the Civil War. In reality, the way they show plantation life in movies and on TV is misleading. They make it seem as if all slave owners lived the plush and opulent lifestyle of the plantation. The South was indeed richer than most countries in Europe (not including England), but the average slave owner lived in a wooden cabin and was a farmer rather than a planter, having between four to six slaves.

But of more significance is the way people mix up the reason behind the war of the states. Even based on what we know, it seems folk are more interested in having something to support their view than accurately reflecting the record.

Seven states seceded from the Union before Lincoln assumed office, and a small percentage of Confederate soldiers owned slaves (20-30 percent). The question many get into is what was the cause of the Civil War? The problem for me is that many conflate the cause of the war with why the war was fought. Seeing that so few owned slaves in the South, it is unlikely that this is the reason or the cause of the war. If it were true, then it would be reasonable to assume more than half of the rebel army would have owned slaves. Hard to see anyone fighting for a cause they had no part in or ownership of.

It could be argued that if the South had not succeeded, there would likely have been no war. No doubt the cause of the war was slavery, but it is a different question altogether as to WHY the Civil War was fought. I lean toward the position that it was due to a state versus federal issue and that the invasion from the North started the war, based on the assertion that the South did not have the right to secede.

I write this to say many things are not as complex as they seem, but will appear to be as long as people with agendas pick and choose the data and facts they require to support their narrative. I am not here to call anyone out, but I vehemently disagree with the supposition that slavery was uniquely American and different just because of ‘the white man.” This is dumb shi# if I ever heard such.

Slavery, regardless of the skin of the person who practiced it, is horrid, whether it was the Ashanti, the Yoruba, the Nyamwezi, or the Imbangala; you do not get a hall pass based on melanin content. The 1619 project is full of shi# and folk that laude such as scholarship do a disservice to the historical canon entirely. Just like The Woman King, which for fake feel-good, presents the women of Oyo and Dahomey as the good guys when the fact is they were just as responsible for the trans-Atlantic slave trade as the Europeans they did business with.

History is not SUPPOSED to make you feel good; it is to give you facts so that you will be less likely to repeat the mistakes of the past.