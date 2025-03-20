The Fingerprint of Fascism and Communist Kakistocracy
These Tesla and anti-DOGE riots/protests are what happens when you can't win on law and ideas. Instead of protesting, do something in your life to make it better and yourself prosperous.
[MARCH SUBSCRIPTION DRIVE - HELP ME GET 10 NEW SUBSCRIBERS THIS MONTH]
Since the George Floydification of America, I have come to understand that as much as folks scream fascist, they do not know what it is. For some reason, they think that authoritarian political ideology, dictatorial power, the suppression of political opposition, and control over soci…