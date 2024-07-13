The Company You Keep
Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump All Have Something in Common, They placed the Nation Above Their Own Well-Being.
When I was a kid, one memory (which I have written about before) I will never forget is that of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As I wrote then:
Probably the most vivid memory of my childhood was in 1968. This was the day Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. My mother, who was one of the only Black executives at a Hospital in the cit…