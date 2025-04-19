One If By Land
I see many similarities today that spawned the American Revolution, except that the arrogance and lack of concern for the victims of their harmful regulations and policies come from Washington, DC.
It is taught that the American Revolutionary War started on this date in April 1775 with the battles of Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts. Although these were the first military engagements between the American colonists and British troops, I prefer to belive it began when Paul Revere, William Dawes, and Samuel Prescott rode out from Boston to warn…