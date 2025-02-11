ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Curtis T Price's avatar
Curtis T Price
Feb 11

Amen! If you want to get a sample of the overwhelming overabundance of social pathology among the trans types, subscribe to the free Reduxx newsletter put out weekly by 2 gender critical feminists. It will blow your mind, because all Reduxx does is gather articles from the media.

And being from Baltimore, it's worth pointing out that the John Money clinic at Hopkins, which for decades was the only place in the country where trans surgeries were performed, shut down because the clinic's followup research concluded that transitioning made no difference on unhappiness.

Of course, this experience has been memory-holed, but you can find an article on this research on the New Atlantis magazine website.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Torrance Stephens and others
Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
Feb 11

Agreeing to sterilize your kid in fealty to a false belief has got to go down as one of the most tragic gestures imaginable. A former roommate did this to his son, who is now an adult with a penis the size of a thumb. He will have to undergo the surgeries now, which have a high complications rate, which we all pay for with our increased insurance premiums for this futile cosmetic enterprise. I can tell a mile away -- and HAVE -- that the mincing ogre in a slip and high heels is a man. So to add insult to injury, none of the interventions actually achieve the desired result.

I've been exposed to quite a few "transgender" men who believe they are women, and they are volatile, nasty creatures to be avoided at all costs.

That film with Will Farrell -- if that guy thinks he looks like a woman? Never mind what he did to his children!

Yeah, I've experienced some obsessive compulsive thoughts! That would not have justified acting on them! Imagine what we're teaching people, by enabling this garbage! Imagine the narcissism on steroids it takes to wail over no longer being allowed to put an X on your passport!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Torrance Stephens and others
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Torrance Stephens, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture