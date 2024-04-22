Punishing Law Abiding Citizens and Rewarding Lawlessness
When you vote for weak-on-crime mayors, DAs, and councilmen, what results do you expect?
Sometimes I try to make sense of things that are beyond the terms of pragmatism. For example, I do not need to understand why many life forms need water or how gravity works. These are not issues that do not require any serious action other than evaluating and accepting documented facts. Unless in the case of gravity, if one is suffering from Barophobia…