I was watching an episode of Timcast IRL a week or two ago. As with many YouTubers and podcasters, the events in Minnesota have been at the forefront. In some fashion, the discussion led the host to describe many of the anti-ICE collective, in his words, could be described as “performative retards.” As much as I would like to take credit for coining this terminology, I cannot. However, he did not operationally define the term, so I will take the liberty to do so, in reference not only to the age of riotous behavior camouflaged as protest that has been happening since the Summer of 2020, but also to the intentional mutilation of language, inclusive of sentence structure and subject-verb agreement.

Performative is an adjective that describes actions, language, or behavior focused on how something appears to others, often emphasizing display over substance. Meaning it can refer to doing something as an act, making something real by saying it, or appearing to act without genuine impact, depending on context.

Retardation, from my understanding, pertains to the condition of being less advanced in mental or social development than is usual for one’s age. In my formative years and to date, I am not ashamed to admit that I used the words ‘flicted’ and ‘retarded’ regularly as an offensive moniker to describe intellectual disability.

During that episode of Timcast IRL, the host said that many of these people, vehemently opposed to ICE operations in Minnesota and other predominantly liberal-controlled areas, are performative retards, larping roles they have been suggested to assume for political reasons, all logic and utility aside. They are, in essence, performing behaviors expected of them and displaying artificial expressions of outrage.

It is disingenuous, and can be assumed with the drop of a dime. Whether it is against Israel, Pro-Hamas, Anti-Trump, No Kings, BLM, or in this case, anti-ICE, the response, slogans, and actions are the same. It is as if they are acting out a movie script, without regard to reality. Even if it is not protest-based, they assume the ridiculous without consideration of common sense. Take the recent Supreme Court questions to oral arguments in a pair of cases from Idaho and West Virginia on laws that prohibit biological men and boys from competing on women’s and girls’ school sports teams. The three liberal jurists and the lawyers for the Transgender Athletes, Kathleen Hartnett and Joshua Block, could not even define what a man or a woman was, which was the fundamental premise the case was situated to settle.

Justice Ketanji Jackson started by defending men in women’s sports with an utter word salad at the Supreme Court, asking:

“Is treating someone transgender, but does not have, because of the medical interventions and the things that have been done, who does not have, uh, the same, uh, threat to physical competition and safety and all the reasons the state puts forward - that’s actually a different class, says this individual. So you’re not treating the class the same. And how do you respond to that?”

First, WTF does this even mean? Why in the world is Ketanji Brown Jackson allowed to judge a case involving gender? Remember, she testified under oath during her confirmation hearing that she doesn’t know what a woman is. Idaho AG Hurst, who is arguing on behalf of the Idaho student in the Supreme Court case, didn’t even seem to understand what she asked, and instead responded to her second question that named a specific precedent.

Jackson was saved by the bell, but Kathleen R. Hartnett was not as fortunate. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito strongly questioned her about the definitions of a woman and a girl. He asked Hartnett what it meant to be a “boy or a girl or a man or a woman” when it came to equal protection purposes.

JUSTICE ALITO: And what is that definition? For equal protection purposes, what does -- what does it mean to be a boy or a girl or a man or a woman? MS. HARTNETT: Sorry, I misunderstood your question. I think that the underlying enactment, whatever it was, the policy, the law, the -- would have to -- we'd have to have an understanding of how the state or the government was understanding that term to figure out whether or not someone was excluded. We do not have a definition for the Court. And we don't take issue with the -- we're not disputing the definition here. What we're saying is that the way it applies in practice is to exclude birth-sex males categorically from women's teams, and that there's a subset of those birth-sex males where it doesn't make sense to do so, according to the state's own interest. JUSTICE ALITO: Well, how can you -- how can a court determine whether there's discrimination on the basis of sex without knowing what sex means for equal protection purposes? MS. HARTNETT: I think, here, we just know -- we -- we -- we basically know that the -- that they've identified pursuant to their own statute that Lindsay qualifies as a birth-sex male and she's being excluded categorically from the women's teams as the statute -- so we're taking the statute's definitions as we find them and we don't dispute them. We're just trying to figure out, do they create an equal protection problem.

This is just one example of the performative retardation some on the left engage in to make sense of the nonsensical. Imagine how confused one has to be to, on the one hand, say college students are not intellectually astute enough to understand student loan contracts, yet kids under the age of 16 know what is best for their bodies. But not to be outdone, in a recent U.S. Senate hearing, Dr. Nisha Verma, a gynecologist, was questioned by Senator Josh Hawley about whether men can get pregnant. She avoided a direct “yes” or “no” answer, instead focusing on complex patient experiences and the political nature of the question. Hawley argued that a simple biological fact should be acknowledged, while Dr. Verma emphasized that her medical practice serves people of many identities and that polarized language isn’t helpful for science or patient care.

Ask a simple question rooted in scientific fact, and these people sound like demons getting Holy Water splashed on them. Can we just stop with the theatrics? I guess not, which takes us to Minnesota.

Obstructing ICE, ATF, FBI, and local police operations is a criminal offense. Point, blank, period. But in Minnesota, these idiots think America is the only country on earth that shouldn’t enforce its immigration laws. They don’t want a closed border. They don’t believe in borders at all. To be honest, they’re saying they don’t want any interior immigration enforcement either. Yet these same people will set up road blocks to control who enters their neighborhood, not realizing they are doing border control.

It is so skewed that the effete managerial elite of the left have people in the world who can’t distinguish reality from make-believe. The fact that these people believe they won’t die protesting means they never thought we live under fascism. Hearing the lover of Renee Good ask, “Why did you have real bullets?” is all you need to know.

I only see this unrest in Minnesota. Why? Because many of the estranged variety believe. that we should not enforce immigration law, and that immigration law is illegitimate. They ascribe to the perspective that if you’re here illegally, you should be allowed to stay. Politicians lie Walz, Ellison, and Frey believe illegals are their neighbors, and attacking ICE to defend them is fine.

How about going after the fraud? My grandfather didn’t fight in WW2 so that Somalians could open fake daycares. The screech of white women’s voices yelling mother fucker is nauseous. Imagine screaming like someone just stole your baby from a criminal you’ve never met before in your life. They believe that illegals should stay in the country no matter what. They don’t accept that temporary means temporary. Overstaying your visa, you break the law.

The footage and intelligence, dated Nov. 6, 2024, were shared with U.S. security agencies at the time, but no action was taken. Now, as Somalia-linked fraud spreads across the United States, it’s time to bring this to the public.

Weekly, if not Somali’s across America reportedly move money to a Somali bank accounts, and I am supposed to be mad ICE is on their azz? No American in theircorrect mind would tolerate all these people marching in the streets waving flags that aren’t the Stars and Stripes.

When the IRS went after conservative organizations, no right-winger blamed the agents. Nobody tried to dox them. Nobody assaulted them. Because we realize where the real power is. But the Left always goes after the working class. Mayor Frey recently said:

“Imagine if your city or town was invaded by thousands of federal agents that do not share the values that you hold dear.”

Well, imagine if your country were invaded by millions of criminals who do not share the values that you hold dear. So instead of acknowledging the obvious and tackling the problem, Democrat politicians have been inciting violence for the last decade. They instigated riots in the lead up to the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections. Now they’re actively inciting their mentally ill activists to murder. No political party mobilized agitators/protestors to oppose Obama’s deportations - most people did not know it was happening. At one point, UNICEF was trying to get journalists to do stories on how many children the Obama administration had locked up in immigration jails.

These people are unstable and unhinged, in my opinion, and will go to any length to justify blameworthy behavior. Take the family with the baby getting tear-gassed at the north Minneapolis riot last Wednesday, Jan. 14. CNN, CBS, ABC, AP, and many others ran with the story. They said they were just passing through the area on the way home from their son's basketball game. Lie. Video proves they were at the riot scene 45 minutes before the gas canister struck their car. The tear gas call with the baby was dispatched at 9:22 p.m. Even worse, they left their kids in the car to participate in a riot.

There is also the ruse propagated by Ilhan Omar that on January 20, ICE detained a five-year-old. The fact of the matter is that ICE did not target a child, and that he was abandoned while conducting a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, an illegal alien from Ecuador who was RELEASED into the U.S. by the Biden administration. The driver, Arias, fled on foot, abandoning his child. As agents approached the driver, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, fled on foot—abandoning his child. For the child’s safety, one of our ICE officers remained with the child while the other officers apprehended Conejo Arias.

I cannot omot how they run around scream medic like they are in a WWII movie, when one of their ranks is stupid enough to pick up a live flash bang munition or tear gas canister.



Something is wrong in the city-state of Somaliapolis. Blaming ICE for the chaos in Minneapolis is like blaming the runny nose for the flu. We should triple down on deportations instead of showing that rioting works. And that’s the only answer. These same democrats wanted Americans carry papers proving they hadthe JAB during COVID. Their only identity is opposing Trump - orange man bad, that’s it. They are willing to kill to protect pedophiles, rapist, murderers, traffickers, violent gang members, etc THESE PEOPLE ARE PURE EVIL.

If there were no agitators, and Minnesota law enforcement helped ICE instead of egging on resistance, this wouldn’t be a problem. We do not see this in New Orleans or in DC. Federal immigration agents have jurisdiction across the entire country. I didn’t know that arresting people means the same as kidnapping people. These BS-talking politicians are the reason for all this chaos.

I blame politicians and the media for inflaming the situation. This is an insurrection action by the Governor and Attorney General of Minnesota, and that of the Minneapolis Mayor, DA, and Police Chief. Walz and his political crew are inciting violence. They need to be arrested. Start charging the US citizens who are aiding and abetting this nonsense with accessory to human smuggling, and have them fight it in court, then this lunacy will stop. In particular, Walz, who is the same person who wanted neighbors to turn each other in during COVID. ICE actions are not an attack; they are apprehensions, and there is a big difference. The officers are only getting aggressive when people are getting aggressive with them. We saw the videos. Of course, the mainstream media doesn't want us to believe our eyes.

Minnesota doesn’t seem to understand that it’s the job of ICE to arrest and deport anyone in the country illegally, and its political class appears to be going out of bounds to defend and promote this position. Recently, Minnesota State Senator Bobby Joe Champion went on CNN and said that citizens of the state using weapons against federal law enforcement would be acceptable.

That is just cuckoo and unbalanced, telling people it’s ok to physically block law officers from doing their jobs and resorting to physical violence if necessary to do so, is a special kind of retardation. Not once have I ever seen a cop car outside my house & thought “I better get involved in this,” I just watch through the windows like a normal person. There would not be 2000 of them there if people were not impeding what they’re doing. If you are protecting people who rape, murder, and commit fraud, you are the problem. If the government "terrorizing"(enforcing existing law) you is justification for resisting, then I am being terrorized by the IRS, and I am not paying taxes.

Last week, Walz said that Minnesota is "at war with our federal government." Walz is using a playbook straight out of Orwell's 1984. This is performative, and it’s retarded. Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin posted a series of messages on social media (X) in January 2026, where he compared the United States under President Donald Trump to Iran. In his posts, Martin suggested that both countries were guilty of “killing protesters” and engaging in “authoritarian behavior.”

One of his key lines was:

“If comparing the U.S. to Iran makes you angry, ask why. Killing protesters. Crushing dissent. Kidnapping and disappearing legal citizens. Ignoring courts. Threatening critics. Terrorizing communities. That’s authoritarian behavior—anywhere.”

He also wrote:

“From Tehran to my birthplace of Minneapolis, people are rising up against systems that wield violence without accountability.”

They want us to believe it is the ICE agents’ fault for protecting themselves. Mr. Chair and Mr. Governor, what did you think would happen after calling President Trump a fascist and a Nazi and claiming he’s sending “Gestapo” into our communities? You could have prevented this by just following the law and deporting calmly and legally. You told your voters to fight and your cops to stand down. Now here we are.

Federal agents can enforce federal law. Shock. What they are upset about is that their voters are being removed. Just because you are a liberal resist retard doesn’t make you immune from consequences. Illegals aren’t the American public. Not to forget, serious countries don’t allow people not born in their country to make laws.

These folks have the mind of a child. They do not believe what they are protesting because it can morph and shift from topic to topic. Whatever is retro chic is whatever they pretend to be against. They are so out of touch with reality that they created laws in their own brains. This is what they’re doing. They are all the same, like the liberal white woman who protests President Trump at Target by filling up her cart with $400 worth of items, but buys nothing, to the labor and delivery nurse, Alexis Lawler, wishing Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would suffer traumatic injuries during childbirth. This is next-level stupid. They’re worse than delusional; they represent an ideology and mindset that are an existential threat to the United States and its people.

None of this would be happening if states like Minnesota would simply fulfill their oath and enforce the law. If you don’t want ICE in the community, then hold the illegals in the jails and honor ICE detainers. But no, they want to abolish ICE so Democrats can keep their voting base. Democrats will literally protect the worst people in the world, and left unchecked, they will destroy any country they inhabit. It’s crazy how they think they get to see warrants.

It’s time to get serious. The Federal Government doesn’t have to worry about how you feel; they only have to worry about the law. Trump should just accept that they’re gonna call him fascist either way; he might as well rip the band-aid off and invoke the Insurrection Act, because you can’t negotiate or reason with these overgrown infants. The left can no longer call themselves "tolerant" or "inclusive." They're entitled toddlers that throw fits when they don't get their way. We are so screwed if we don’t get control of this.