Paying More to Live Worse is Bidenomics in a Nutshell
Until economists in the US stop overemphasizing core inflation (which ignores food and gas price instability for ordinary Americans), they will never see the economic pain we feel.
Say what you will, but Adam Smith was a brilliant cat and was well before his time. And if you have ever read the 300-plus paged The Theory of Moral Sentiments you would understand where I am coming from. Seems that the purported father of modern capitalism shows how our moral ideas and actions are a consequence of our very nature as human beings as so…