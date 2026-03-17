ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
1d

Yes, it's amazing, the nonsensical arguments that people walk around parroting. Perhaps you have seen the documentary The Thirteenth? About the "prison industrial complex." The assertion is that black men are just randomly filling prisons because they are black. At the time, many colleagues and other constituents praised this documentary. I was looking around the room like, WHAT?????? Are you SERIOUS?????

Just randomly thrown into prison for no reason other than being black. You seriously believe that?

Of course it's even worse that the film was made with this silly assertion in the first place...but clearly a certain faction of the population nods along with these fallacies so that they can appear caring and good, when in fact they're just enabling very dumb beliefs that don't help the people they "care" about.

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MJ
1dEdited

Applying logic to any discussion of current events or controversy these days is impossible. Thanks for a breakdown of why and when this happened in our education system — makes perfect sense. The question remains, how do we ever get logical debate back into the nation’s bloodstream? I’m skeptical it can ever happen.

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