As I have written before, two of the most chilling phrases from the annals of fiction are ‘Orwellian’ and ‘Kafkaesque.’ In 1984, Orwell hit the nail on the head regarding a large corpus of topics, one of note was Newspeak. In the book he wrote:

The purpose of Newspeak was not only to provide a medium of expression for the world-view and mental habits proper to the devotees of Ingsoc, but to make all other modes of thought impossible.

Why?

Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end, we shall make thoughtcrime impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.

This is a serious issue, for example. This past semester, I was discussing Paraphilia and sexual deviancy in one of my course lectures. Typical subjects: Frotteurism, rape, sexual assault, mutilation, exhibitionism, voyeurism, sadism, masochism, necrophilia, and pedophilia.

When I started my discussion on pedophilia, I asserted that there was an overt attempt to normalize it like homosexuality and heterosexuality. This simple statement (although supported with documentation) encouraged a report to the Dean by one of my students.

With this said, at this time when men are thought to be able to become pregnant and I am what I say I am, I find it disturbing that a new trend has emerged, in my view to justify pedophilia - Minor Attracted Persons (MAPs). Orwell ain’t never lied and the devil is a lie.

I learned from my parents many things, most of which I put into practice raising my children. This includes providing a groundwork based on routine and structure. The fact is that the folk have structure in their life like having families and children and have routines that they enjoy doing regularly that contribute to the construction of a healthy life. It provides one a feeling of having a purpose in life, mainly to love, care, and provide for your family and community.

A functional society does not support folk cook meth in the middle of the street, possibly in front of children, just like seeing open drug dens on public grounds every day on your way to school or requiring folk to avoid people shooting up on sidewalks in broad daylight. This is abnormal. Minor-attracted persons are not a part of this. The left will say that it is and even suggest that there is a difference between these cats and pedophiles - I see none.

The way I see the world, a solid family structure that advances family values rooted in morality, requires comprehending the concept of limitations. Why, because a functional society needs structure, rules, love, and compassion to advance examples of good behavior. To attempt via newspeak (Like changing homeless to houseless) to formalize that criminal behavior is normal behavior by changing the name, is sheer lunacy.

By definition, a minor is the age that distinguishes between childhood and adulthood, and according to 42 U.S. Code Section 619, a minor child is an individual who is under age 18.

I don't accept this, yet they say, oh well you know we must be compassionate to these people. No, we don't. This is a danger to kids. What reasonable world would need to teach kids what to do when they find hypodermic needles on the playground? The fact is, even compassion also has a limit.

Lately, minor-attracted persons are the folk who need our compassion. I mean pedophiles? Any fool that would even consider this must have no children. How can it be reasonable to minimize the harm caused by evil criminals who prey on children and ruin their lives forever?

The reality is that these are mainly adult men. Just like drag book story hour (again adult males dressing up in women's clothing, dancing, and performing lewdly for other people's children), Minor attracted persons should be a red flag for people. Sure, these may be meant to be words of tolerance and inclusion, but the only outcome is that what is being done is intentionally concealing from people the fact that these cats exist sexually to brutalize kids.

Why do I say this? Because kids ain’t interested in this, only adults. The right questions are why are adults so interested in this and what is the ideological objective?

Case in point, Sarah Netburn, the nominee to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York, supports the concept of MAPS and supports placing biological male transgender inmates in women's prisons.

The case involves a male defendant who admitted to raping a 9-year-old boy. He also pleaded guilty to raping a 17-year-old girl. After serving time, he violated the terms of parole by having internet and was sent back to prison one year after being released again he was convicted of having and distributing child pornography that contained images of adults violently raping children.

A 6'2 confirmed biologically a man with male genitalia intact, and a convicted serial rapist, Netburn decided it was safe and approved for him to be transferred to a all-female prison. Imagine, a 6'2 man who is a serial rapist put in allowed to be the cellmate with biological women over the rights of the woman who would not desire to be cellmates with a biologically a man with his male genitalia intact and convicted serial rapist.

I find it very scary and disgusting that a judge of all folk would consider such a decision to be either coherent or judicious. We need to protect women and children. We don't need to care for the feelings of sex offenders, rapists and/or pedophiles. It is so frustrating listening to these people. You know, what causes harm? Being abused as a child. This harms the children, and the family of the victim, even decades later. I have always said when people started adding sexualities and calling them whatever they wanted, that someday someone is going to take it too far.

Pedophiles are the one kind of people that I will NEVER accept. I can't even believe that this is a topic of debate. This should make some folk scared to death to bring a child into this world because of disgusting, unacceptable behavior like this. I never thought I would ever live in times when public speakers, teachers, and so-called professionals would try to normalize pedophilia. It's a very crazy and disturbing world out there.

Pedophiles deserve to be offended. I am not going to police my speech to make you feel better about your sick fantasies or crimes. This is disgusting. I just find it ironic that those people want the "best for their children," but at the same time, they're willing to expose them to all these harmful ideas like talking them into being transgender and that pedophilia should be normalized. I am upset we are having this conversation but it's a must.

I’m not a burglar I’m an ‘other people’s property attracted person.’ I'm not a rapist, I'm a "person too shy to ask for consent." Calling them maps is offensive to actual maps. They need a MAP to show them the way to prison.

The strange thing is that on simple observation, extraordinarily people are silent about this MAP stuff because they've been stigmatized into believing that if one presents any criticism of this sort of ideology, you are somehow a bigot and that you're somehow homophobic. For certain, you will be slapped with the label far-right extremist.

Me, I do not care. I will speak my truth and I'm going to take the slings and arrows because I know that the public opinion is on my side and people fear speaking out but they need representation and via this collection of words in essay form, that to me is this time. I have no problem with judging cats because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old.

But what would you expect with our sex-obsessed culture and society? Anything that has to do with sex must be tolerated and accepted. Again, the way I see it, calling them “MAPs” is like calling murderers “population controllers.” Anyone showing support to MAPs is exceeding sus and shouldn't be near children.

The folk are sick man. Don’t fall for this derangement. "Minor-Attracted People" sounds like a blatant re-branding of pedophilia and that's monstrous. We are supposed to respect, protect, guard, and guide children, not victimize and perpetuate a toxic and abusive cycle. No amount of euphemism can hide the evil behind changing words.️

