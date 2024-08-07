Let's Go Brenda and Walz Are The Real Nutcracker Suite
Harris Selection for VP Shows that the 2020 Minnesota Summer of Love, Immigration and Transgender Policy is Coming to a Theater Near You Soon.
I am going to keep this a thow-wow. Until August 6, 2024, I did not know who in the fck Tim Walz was. Frankly, I still do not know who in the fck he is. With this said, I did something I advised my students not to do - cram. Sad time for me, because I had just started reading Men of Mathematics (1937) by Eric Temple Bell. I bought the book for 50 cents …