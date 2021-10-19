In April of 1775, confronted by a forthcoming uprising by the U.S. colonists, British General Thomas Gage decided to confiscate gunpowder and weapons that were being stored in Concord, Massachusetts. However, his plan was thwarted when citizens learned of his intentions, and the legend of Paul Revere was born. Gage, according to the historical record, made his way to Concord with more than 600 British soldiers. By the next morning, British troops reached Lexington, where several dozen minutemen had gathered, and a brief clash occurred, which left eight Americans dead and many others wounded.

When the British reached Concord, they proceeded to secure the North Bridge that spanned the Concord River to go further inward to search for more weapons. However, they were met by hundreds of men from the area. Seeing smoke in the background, the result of the Redcoats burning what they had seized in Concord, the men marched down toward the British, who at first retreated to take up defensive positions. Shots were exchanged, and on that April 19, 1775, it is said that was “the shot heard round the world.” Except for a few other bygone events (Civil War, Murders of Lincoln, Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King, and 911), there hasn’t been another more prominent date in U.S. history, that is, until now.

About a few weeks ago, through accidental vicarious means, an NBC sports reporter named Kelli Stavast was interviewing Brandon Brown after his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Talladega Superspeedway. During the interview, in the background, fans started to chant "f*ck Joe Biden." For reasons I have yet to understand, she commented: "As you can hear the chants from the crowd, 'Let's go Brandon.'" And thus began the viral Let’s go Brandon trend, which I consider the second shot heard around the world. Little did Stavast know that her words would backfire and spark a movement. She could not have known that the crowd was saying, "Let's go, Brandon!" She said something foolish to try to hide what the crowd was saying and is now the butt of a worldwide joke. The media got caught carrying Biden’s water for him again and gave the world and the resistance a rallying cry. Can you say fake news?

No matter where you go, people are saying it. They even use it as if it were a punctuation mark to end sentences. Honestly, it’s moments like this that make me think maybe all is not lost. I bet Brandon Brown never thought that after he won his first NASCAR race, his name would go worldwide. Then there is the added value of having hope in the next generation when you have them even saying it. Funny, for as much as they said folk hated Trump, I don’t recall a slogan about him that said as much as this one about Biden. Maybe it was because we were happy, hate, or love Trump, we all miss having a working supply chain, secure borders, low gas prices, and stores with fully stocked shelves. My, how things have changed.

There is even a rap song that was produced by Loza Alexander called ‘Let's go Brandon’ that reached number 1 on the iTunes Hip Hop chart. Although it needs a few more verses and a club remix, the beat is hard, and everyone should be requesting this song on their local radio stations. The fact that young people are saying it gives added value and restores my faith in this new generation.

I am sure some will be offended by any statement directed at the ice cream man, but I had to write this to get it off my chest. God forbid if idiots like LA Times sports writer Bill Plaschke wokety woke azz hear the song. Based on his elitist take on fans in Atlanta using their cellphone flashlights to do what he called a 'racist chop” and his description of us lowly folks in flyover Georgia loving Waffle House, I know if he heard the song, his bigoted all-white neighborhood-living azz would need a box of tampons to stop the bleeding. If it were such a problem, he should have said something about it decades ago when he first started writing. But such is the nature of fake outrage. It has only been nine months, but it seems like a decade since Biden has been in office. I cannot even imagine the destruction he will do with 3 more years in the White House. But if he dies, we'll be stuck with Harris, and she's even worse. Biden has been an absolute disaster. I never thought he would be this bad and catastrophic in such a short period of time, or be this bad this soon. People may not have liked Trump, but his policies worked.

Biden-Harris is, without a doubt, the most disastrous administration in the history of the US, and we’re not 12 months in yet. He selected a check-the-box cabinet based on race, gender and sexual orientation instead of merit or competence, and makes policy based on Twitter polling. His immigration policy is a mess, and he has created an economy with the sharpest rise in inflation in 13 years. Now he is forcing U.S. auto manufacturers to build cars in Mexico and begging OPEC for oil, and still pushing mask and experimental vaccine mandates for everyone. Flying illegal immigrants across the nation in the early hours of the morning, regardless of Covid status and without a vaccine mandate for them, is just telling the world, “come on over to the USA and get free shit, even flights to New York.” I don't even want to mention Afghanistan and leaving Americans behind when Biden flat-out lied, saying he would never do such. This administration is so wokafied and concerned about understanding white rage in the military and the CIA, so busy spying on Trump and U.S. citizens, they let the CCP fire a hypersonic missile capable of carrying a nuclear payload that they didn't even know about. The fact is that inflation is going to worsen significantly the more he pushes this wokestentialist agenda on the nation, and that doesn’t seem to bother him.

So get used to hearing ‘Let’s go Brandon,’ because it is going to be around for a while. It shows that the real Americans are speaking loud and clear. You know it is on when the hip hop world aligns with the NASCAR world, and if Trump uses Loza Alexander’s song at his rallies, it'll be the most rawdawg gangster shit ever.

Let’s go, Brandon – a simple aphorism that has united all Americans of all races, creeds, nationalities, and genders. Looks like Biden was able to unite us, as he spoke about during his inauguration speech. Somehow, I don’t think this is the kind of “unity” that he expected. God works in mysterious ways. Clearly, we, the people, still have the last word. Long live October 2, 2021 - the second shot heard around the world.

“Let’s go Brandon!”

