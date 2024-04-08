ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ira's avatar
Ira
Apr 8, 2024

Thanks from THIS "working stiff", who is STILL a productive tradesman at 75. I admire and enjoy the artistry you employ in describing the shenanigans and antics of the useful idiots who carry Marxist water. Somehow, I manage to control my impulse to start puncing and kicking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Torrance Stephens
cat's avatar
cat
Apr 8, 2024

Yes! I 💌 how you present your thoughts!

BTW, WA state just passed a "hate-crime" bill that has a snitch line. It's being slowly rolled out so will likely stay under the radar until the censorship-crime infrastructure is fully in place. The state supremes will let it slide, as they always do with stuff like this, so it will take several years until it reaches the US Supreme Court (assuming there are any freedom- and Constitutional-loving people left in this blue state).

Torrance, do you think the whole concept of "hate crime" is thought-crime ? I do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Torrance Stephens
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Torrance Stephens, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture