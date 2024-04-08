Nothing much today, just wanted to spaz and get something off of my mind I have been toiling with lately. I was reared in a time when men wore suits, cuff links, hats, and even carried canes daily, and where women wore dresses, crossed their legs, and wore their hair and smiles immaculately. It was a time of tie bars and cigarette cases and hairpins and gloves.

Today, I am not afraid to admit that if it were not for genetics and phenotypes, I would not be able to tell a modern liberal man from a modern liberal woman. It doesn't surprise me that much with the current generation. It is more about "activism" than just trying to live a good life and treating everyone equally. Typically bitter, lonely, and friendless, they fail to see the forest for the trees and recognize just maybe, they need to make some serious life changes.

I think that if this is what we as a nation are dependent on to maintain our notion of American exceptionalism, I feel sorry for us. Individualism is not important anymore for them; what is valuable to them is not to be seen as an oppressor and to exist within the context of group orthodoxy.

Their culty (I do not know if this is a word) adherence to leftist social conviction is incomprehensibly stupid and a reflection of how completely insane the left has gone. They are a new breed, for if you do not agree or accept how they view the world as the only correct way to see and/or view things, you are seen as being evil.

I accept that each person can live and believe what they want, that it’s their choice for their life. Whether it be sexuality or it is religion, or politics. But to have this perspective of mutual respect is more than off-putting to this video-game and cellphone-reared generation.

Ever since this gobbledygook began, it has only snowballed more and more into insanity. Today if you disagree with these kinds of folk they want to silence you, they call you racist, Nazi, fascist, transphobe, and every name in the book with no evidence - in most cases not knowing the meaning of the words they sling.

They believe in and support soft-on-crime policies, defunding the police, and open borders, that men and women are no different, seeing everyone by race rather than character, censoring speech, trying to arrest political opponents, and taking them off ballots, the list goes on and on. It is pure cuckoo.

It is unlikely that reasonable and rational discourse is what they want because they seldom listen. They would rather scream at the top of their voices, at and over others with whom they differ in viewpoint, than hear the viewpoints of others. It’s just a waste of time attempting to have a grown-up conversation or discussion with these people. They are also arrogant and snarky. Why?

Anyone who disagrees with someone in this day and age shall be "canceled" one way or another. Left is right and up is down with these folks.

They proclaim to be the enlightened and the supremely knowledgeable among all others, yet they openly project their lorelessness as if a red badge of courage. Whether it is Mara Gay and MSNBC anchor Brian Williams accepting as fact what they read on Twitter, or their inability to do basic math, (saying that Bloomberg campaign spending $500 million at the time would be enough to give each American a million dollars: when divided by 327 million people would allow each person to take home around $1.53 each), it is no wonder they always sound elitist, pretentious and always talk over others to try to prove their point.

Ask any 9-year-old the following: "If you have 500 million dollars, how many people can you give one million dollars to?" They respond: "That's easy! Five hundred.”

They do not care about the truth, just their agenda.

Add to these, Judd Legum, Aaron Rupar, Taylor Lorenz, or clodpates like Damon Young who clickbait themselves to the world, writing articles with titles like: “Straight Black Men Are the White People of Black People,” and you have the start of a royal flush of Bedlam.

I understand their manic infatuation with 45, but what I cannot make sense of is the sustained focus on fossil fuels and transgenderism - mainly the latter. They complain and complain and complain, yet they never take any meaningful, fruitful action; they just do stuff to disrupt the lives of others and bring themselves attention. They tend to only hear what they want to hear and then pick out bits and pieces to twist and manipulate the conversation to fit their narrative. They say they want to end plastic and fossil fuel use and production, but cannot live without their iPhones, make-up, eyeglasses, or backpacks (all made of the aforementioned). They are obsessed with making everyone as sex-obsessed as they are. The pleasure this conversation provides them is both disturbing and troubling.

They constantly ridicule men, heterosexual and white men in particular, but once you put on some make-up and a dress and walk around pretending to be upset when a person calls you “sir,” they subtract your oppression points magically, and your white maleness is once again acceptable and retro chic.

These people are the most miserable, hateful people I have ever come across, and I hate to tell them, but I couldn’t care less about their lifestyle as much as they think or wish I do. Being gay or transgender is fine - just ain’t my thing. Do you? I am more than cool with that. But do not command me to speak to you as you desire because I am not your slave and subject to Shaka kaSenzangakhona “Zulu” that azz in the mouth if harassed and will do so. Moreover, it is not cool to slander folk just because they do not agree with everything about your lifestyle. You cats are the problem with Western society today. Nobody cares about your lifestyle. I just want to know why you want me to care. Why is it that when one disagrees with something, we automatically become “anti” that something? This sex thing is way overplayed. No one cares. Just stay in the lane that you are comfortable with.

I am also not a subscriber to politicized sexuality, race, or any other movement connected to arbitrary features. When it comes to these folk, they rarely seem to criticize Muslims. The hypocrisy is thick. Anything Christian is attacked with the quickness, and anything Islamic is ignored.

It must never be forgotten that you can’t force your ideas and morals on people who aren’t interested in participating in your unreality. I can’t imagine being so closed off that I couldn’t be friends with someone just because they have a different political view. People who judge others based on politics are abnormal, whether you’re right or left. When I meet new folks, the last thing I want to discuss is politics. And even if politics come up and opinions differ, just stay chill and move on. Just give me a beer, and let’s talk about football, the SEC, our kids, or grilling some ribs.

As well, I could not get to the point where I hate my country so much that I seek its destruction. If you hate America so much, why don’t you just leave? I do not get how people who say they hate this nation so much never leave America. Cuba is accepting immigrants, I’m guaranteed you won't hear USA Chants there. Plus, if you do not like living in the USA, there are 80 or more other nations, including Cuba, that you can move to.

I just do not get it. Are people this emotionally immature that they can not handle the diverse views of others? I primarily blame decades of indoctrination courtesy of government public schools. Instead of teaching marketable and useful life skills, schools have prioritized identity and division, and this indoctrination often continues in college. No wonder many companies have dropped 4-year degree requirements in favor of skills testing. I don't know where companies will get qualified employees in the future.

We parents are also at fault. I can understand why a recent study said that a large proportion of this blue-haired generation is more prone to toxicity and division at work. This is what happens when kids in their late 20s lounge by the pool all the time, have friends over, zoom up and down the street in their cars, and all still live at home. They may have a part-time job at a shop or somewhere. Best believe most are not cooking or helping to cook dinner, or helping mow the grass. No wonder we have a labor problem in America; there are no expectations for this group. This is what happens when parents are helicopter parents and push to be their kids’ friend.

Teach your kids respect for others and that yes, sometimes, even in the real world, working hard may not get you 1st place. There are no participation trophies in life, and life isn't always fair. Nevertheless, the sun will rise the next morning.

Work (formula below) isn't fun. It's not supposed to be fun or even pleasant. That's why it's called work. It's especially not fun for a young person who can’t say no and mostly has to just take it. And those who make it through get to retire, especially if they don't mess up their lives. Quiet quitting and involving HR every time a microaggression is experienced ensures that none of them will retire.

These latte drinkers think a workplace should prioritize mental health and well-being, inclusivity, and work-life balance. No, that is their responsibility. You work for an income, not a babysitter. I don't even know what work-life balance is other than them not showing up because they didn't feel like working, and employers should be fine with it. They have no structure. Then their attitude is messed up, they are always angry and violent, and resort to insults.

These children have no clue about life. They have no life experience. When they reach their 40s and 50s, they will realize what fools they made of themselves. They do not want to be physicians, plumbers, mechanics, roofers, or loggers. Instead, nearly 60 percent indicate they want to be Social Media Influencers or podcasters. What type of place will America become if only 40 percent of people 35 and under do not consider carpentry, welding, or being a sanitation worker or fireman an acceptable and viable job occupation? And why is this? Because being famous is more important to them than anything else.

I hate to say it, but I think in the long term, these latte-drinking, binge-watching, blue hair-wearing, and granola-eating hipsters will lead to the denouement of America. And before you say it, I am not hating, just making an objective observation.

Do not take my word for it, take theirs. These peanuts are calling themselves non-binary because that makes them think they are unique. The term alone is intentionally worded to make it sound anomalous, special, or different. It's feeding on the "look-at-me-look-at-me" generation's proclivity to stand out. What better way to stand out than to refer to yourself as something that sounds appealing? So they decided on non-binary.

The world is turning more and more vile and immoral by the day. Trans people are not being attacked; it is our kids and us on every front at this point, and frankly, I am sick of it being shoved down my throat every second of every day. This is sad, scary, crazy, infuriating, confusing, humorous, and dangerous. Lord help us!

What is truly regrettable is that this is occurring amid spending more on everything, having whole communities swamped by criminal illegal aliens, losing billions of dollars of military equipment to terrorists, losing four embassies, selling off our strategic oil reserves, having every enemy nation do as they please, and so much more. We are headed downhill, folks. I just hope that it is not too late, and what I once heard someone say:

Everyone is a liberal until they have to pay their own bills.

