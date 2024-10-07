Incompetence is Not a Function of Sex, Religion, or Race
Yes Virginia, Kamala Harris is Incompetent and If this Truth Hurts your Feelings, You are Just as Incompetent and Can Kick Boulders Barefoot.
In the context of basic and complex math, a function represents the mathematical relationship between variables that satisfies an equation. Specifically, a function is typically the solution that describes how one variable changes with respect to another, usually time or space aside. It represents the dependent variable as it changes with respect to an …