If Pete Hegseth is a Problem, What is Lloyd J. Austin III?
All this huffing and puffing about Trump's executive administrative appointments should be seen for what it is - a fairy tale like the Three Little Pigs.
Weeks after the election, folk with a fourth-grade level of math proficiency are still counting votes, still trying to figure out why they lost, and are hyper-ventilating upon every Trump action and statement. In many ways, these cats are projecting a holier-than-thou pronouncement like the Puritans and Calvinists of the 1600s.
The Puritans and Calvinists
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.