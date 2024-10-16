In 1961, the esteemed French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre wrote a forward to one of my favorite books, Frantz Fanon’s “Wretched of the Earth.” In it he wrote:

This is only a beginning; civil war is forecast for the autumn, or for the spring of next year. Yet our lobes seem to be in perfect condition; is it not rather the case that, since we cannot crush the natives, violence comes back on its tracks, accumulates in the very depths of our nature and seeks a way out? The union of the Algerian people causes the disunion of the French people; throughout the whole territory of the ex-mother-country, the tribes are dancing their war-dances. The terror has left Africa, and is settling here; for quite obviously there are certain furious beings who want to make us Pay with our own blood for the shame of having been beaten by the native. Then too, there are the others, all the others who are equally guilty (for after Bizerta, after the lynchings of September, who among them came out into the streets to shout ‘We've had enough'?) but less spectacular — the liberals, and the toughs of the tender Left.

Now not being as polemic as Sartre, and reading Fanon as not as polemic, this kind of rubbed me the wrong way. It is as if he justified revenge killing and I just don’t get down like that. Fanon, to his credit, was merely documenting a historical reality.

I admire Jean-Paul Sartre in most respects. But I reject his socialist and liberal idealism. His philosophy blends existentialism with Marxism, rooted in his belief in individual freedom and responsibility, while recognizing the constraints imposed by social structures. While Sartre initially focused on individual freedom, he later acknowledged that social conditions—such as class, race, and economic inequality—shape and limit individual agency.

Sartre was critical of capitalism because of the way he thought it exploited individuals and created vast inequalities. He believed capitalism reduced individuals to objects in an economic system that denies their full humanity. For Sartre, socialism represented a political path toward a society where people could realize their freedom more fully by abolishing exploitation and creating more egalitarian structures. He believed that socialism, when practiced in a way that preserves individual dignity and freedom, was the best path to a just society.

Based on my understanding of reading Sartre, if he existed today, he would be best emulated in the form of Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Coates, proclaimed to be a genius by the MacArthur Foundation (as is Nikole Hannah-Jones), is the author of Between the World and Me, which was awarded the 2015 National Book Award and a 2014 Atlantic essay, “The Case for Reparations.” His latest book (which I admit I have not read) is The Message (The Real Message is the 1982 single by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five featuring Melle Mel and Duke Bootee).

From what I concluded from watching a CBS interview of Coates talking about the book, it asserts that Israel is a white apartheid state. The interview was not confrontational or antagonistic. But from reading since then, some perceived the interview to have been conducted in poor taste. What I saw was civil disagreement. That's how it's supposed to be; it was a great example of how to be respectful but disagree. Forget disagreement, challenge. Tony should have been praised instead of humiliated by CBS. CBS’s response was shameful. The blindness to their own bias and hypocrisy is astounding.

The interviewer asked some pointed questions. That is his job, and it’s an absolute shame that the guest is somehow viewed as a perpetual victim and the interviewer as a racist. Coates’s responses were revealing.

All things, according to Coates, are 100% about race. If this is Ta-Nehisi Coates’ point of view, then he's just a racist based on his opinion of Israel. But what do you expect from someone who never sees anything but race? He's a "One Trick Pony" in that he doesn't know or doesn't want to know the details of anything that might keep him from selling more books. He just writes enough to make a splash in the hopes that he will make more money. He never cares if he's correct or fair about any situation.

If Coates is so against colonialism, then why doesn't he move to Africa? I have no idea why he's touted as the voice for black people. He speaks divisively, and that's not what "the majority" of us are about. He should've been asked the hard questions. What's with this "Let me say anything even if it's 100% wrong, but because I'm Black, you've gotta agree with it," philosophy? I wish Coates would go away. We don't claim this ignorant man. CBS should stop peddling this race-baiter.

Coates demonstrates that the most dangerous people are not the ignorant; it’s the wrongly educated. Think about it, a black guy from Baltimore spends three weeks in Israel and Gaza, then thinks he's qualified to write a book on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? That’s like me writing a book on being raised on the Upper East Side of New York. What credibility would I have to churn out that nonsense? It's laughable, and honestly, insulting to people who live through these issues every day.

This anti-racist polemicist, Ta-Nehisi Coates, says he doesn’t know if he would have been “strong enough’’ to not join in the October 7 Massacre if he’d grown up in Gaza.

“Were I 20 years old, born into Gaza, which is a giant open-air jail … and I grew up under that oppression and that poverty and that wall comes down — am I even strong enough … where I say, ‘This is too far’?” the MacArthur “Genius” Grant-winning author, 49, said Thursday on ex-”Daily Show” host Trevor Noah’s podcast “What Now.”

The "Palestinians " have had 76 years, billions in aid, and the support of the world. What have they achieved? Coates is simple-minded. Blaming Israel because there’s no food, water, or medicine in Gaza is insane. Well, if you didn’t elect a terrorist group to govern you, maybe you would have access to certain things.

Coates is the biggest race grifter on the planet, bar none, and has been for 15 years. He makes the “Reverend ( he holds no divinity degree),” Al Sharpton look like a rank amateur by comparison.

The Jewish people have a right to live in their native homeland. They would have peace with all their neighbors, but their neighbors wouldn’t let them have it. They wanted peace with Gaza, but instead of recognizing that Jewish people also have a historical right to live there, the people of Gaza elected Hamas in an attempt to massacre all the Jews, and so the Israelis are forced to control Gaza to some degree for their own protection. I assure you, Israelis don’t want to have to do that. They, as most folks, want to live in peace. People with morality don't behave like the Gazans did on 10/7, even under oppression. Tibetans don't do that to Chinese civilians. If Coates says he'd do the same thing, it says a lot about his moral compass.

After hearing him speak out his attitudes and opinions clearly, it's clear to me that Coates is a shockingly self-blinded person. Coates is a genuine sociopath. Sociopaths look at others as nothing, and everything is about them. Perfect fit. He represents himself in his book, but others who want to be victims put themselves into the story. I read "Between the World and Me," and I absolutely hated it. How people fall for his grift is beyond me. He is invested in keeping people separated by race and angry at one another. And how unfortunate that so many elites continue to give him a platform to spew his hateful rhetoric, but then again, I think they are also interested in keeping us all separate and angry. Coates is one of those pseudo-intellectuals who managed to bully or hoodwink his way onto the literary stage. Coates is a professional victim who found a way to get paid for it. He traded his dignity for fame and money. I can't respect people like this, I won't even try, and I don't feel bad about it.

Coates is a very typical liberal arts academic. He makes huge generalizations about who is an oppressor and who is oppressed, regardless of circumstances, so, since he's categorized Jews as oppressors, even if they are raped or murdered by Palestinians, they are still oppressors. The same goes for so-called whites in the US - they are always oppressors.

The individuals in Gaza have not done good as individuals; on the family and community level, they have not worked or contributed to the general wealth of the country. As a nation, they have not elected leaders who wish to engage in diplomacy or treaties with other nations in trade and mutual welfare. People in Gaza are lucky to get anything from Israel. Suicide bombings, rockets, shootings, etc., don’t exactly endear you to the only democracy in the region. One that has people of other faiths, including Islam, as citizens and members of its parliament.

Coates couldn't care less about anyone else. He will never ask why Egypt or Jordan doesn’t incorporate the Palestinians into their countries. Could it be that they’re too violent and disruptive for any country? As the case with Sartre, Coates ignores the policy outputs of his Marxist liberal perspective. He ignores schools in his city of Baltimore, where students are promoted despite failing classes and can have a GPA of 0.13 when they only pass three courses in four years. Schools were having a 0.13 GPA and ranked one near the top of their class. Or policies funding the practice of shooting up heroin, fentanyl, or meth up your butt, as conducted by Maine Access Points, a taxpayer-funded nonprofit based in Bangor. Border wall bad - injecting heroin, fentanyl, or meth up your azz is good.

If the world were a just place, Jordan Peterson would receive the same amount of recognition and accolades as Ta-Nehisi Coates. With the case of Coates' appeal for reparations, it's eloquently written, but it's still quite difficult to make a legitimate case for such a senseless argument. In the case of his memoir, it's more of a tribute to his self-recognized brilliance, an exploration into the psychology of self-aggrandizing narcissism.

The lesson: Read Coates with a grain of salt, and recognize that he has an ego that needs soothing, which is why he writes about certain topics. Read Peterson if you want to improve your life and better understand the rhythms of the world, as well as the lessons to be learned from our collective past.

I do not know about Coates, but I was teaching class on 9/11 in the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University when the first plane struck Tower 1, and I didn't sleep well through the night for almost a year. It may not mean much to him, but it does to me.

PLEASE SUPPORT, RETWEET & SUBSCRIBE

Bitcoin: 1EjeWTtFT8PnnHVLSncmgDyqiAznHnxoKz

Dogecoin: DKBA3NHrYLcYfdTuSirV21doUbBxQKhdLn

Cashapp $tstephensphd

FEEL FREE TO POST LINKS WITH OPPOSING VIEWS