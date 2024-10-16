ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sophia Pascoe's avatar
Sophia Pascoe
Oct 17, 2024

“People with morality don't behave like the Gazans did on 10/7, even under oppression. Tibetans don't do that to Chinese civilians. If Coates says he'd do the same thing, it says a lot about his moral compass.” 🙌🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Torrance Stephens
Ira's avatar
Ira
Oct 16, 2024

thanks for sending this.

I gave it a quick read.

I will have to pore through it more times in the attempt to more fully wrap my mind around it's entirety.

quick take-aways:

(1.)

I have some advice for thinkers and writers who purport to speak out on behalf of hundreds, thousands, or millions of others who THEY claim have been wronged, and,

of course,

THEY know how to make right those wrongs.

My advice is, FIX YOUR DAMN SELF,

and leave it at THAT! If you FIX YOURSELF,

there might be one less problem in the world as a result!

and THAT would bring a measure of improvement.

During my brief stay on planet earth,

every time some bonehead

who thinks that he is a unique genius

has assigned himself to fix every problem,

the inevitable result has been a bigger mess!

(2.)

Ta Nehsi Coates ain't been to Gaza.

I have!

Members of my family lived in Gaza,

at a place called Kfar Darom, and THAT land was bought and paid for in 1929 by Tuvia Miller, a JEW!

Ta messy Coates doesn't know that.

Ta Messy Coates doesn't know a lot.

Local Jews and Arabs there

Had cordial relationships

Until the Oslo Accords and Hamas

Were shoved down the throats of the Israelis

By liberal whites

who

Just like Ta Messy Coates

Were convinced that THEY

were in possession

of unique knowledge

of

how to give rise to shangri La

here on earth

and (probably)

they could rattle the cage of the jews

while doing so.

well..

now gaza is in ruins

and south lebanon is in ruins

and the jews

are going to continue to live

and if muslims leave THEM alone

They will leave Muslims alone.

One world love??

stick it where the sun don't shine!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Torrance Stephens
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Torrance Stephens, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture