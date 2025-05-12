Can I get some grift? Everybody is getting paid for nothing except for me. I just read that California’s High-Speed Rail project needs $7 billion by next summer. I do not know if it is required to keep the project above water or to complete it.

The rail project faces significant delays and budget overruns, with current estimates showing a cost of up to $128 billion to connect San Francisco to LA. The project has spent $9.8 billion, and construction is underway in the Central Valley. The completion of the project is dependent on funding, with California's government and federal support required for it to move forward. Translation: The rail project is taking longer and costing more than originally estimated.

Initially, voters approved funding for the project in 2008, but lawmakers are now questioning its future as it continues to face challenges regarding costs and timelines. At a recent budget hearing in the state assembly, California Legislative Analyst Office representative Helen Kerstein told lawmakers that the project is now $7 billion short of what it needs by next June, 2026.

According to ABC 10 Sacramento:

All of the progress comes with a hefty price tag and plenty of criticism. High Speed Rail officials say the entire project from San Francisco to Los Angeles was supposed to be done by 2020 and cost $45 billion. However, the estimated completion date to finish just the Central Valley portion is in the early 2030s, and is estimated to be between $30-33 billion to connect Bakersfield and Merced. Tinoco acknowledges there have been difficulties, but also progress.

When it was originally voted on, the estimate was a "mere" $33 billion and was supposed to be completed in 2020. Here we are in 2025, and supposedly they've laid some track that will have a negligible traffic reduction impact on the very small region of California. Currently, I've seen estimates of a total price tag of $135 billion, and as of January 2025, only 119 miles of the first 171-mile project were under construction, with the project unlikely to meet its new goal of transporting passengers by 2033. Huge waste of time and money. If they were serious about this project, it would be taken out of government oversight and handed to privatized management.

In theory, the California High-Speed Rail project aims to connect Los Angeles to San Francisco, with the most challenging part being the tunneling segment. True, the project has made progress, with more bridges built, land cleared, and sections ready for track installation, but a stringent environmental review process and private property rights negotiations have slowed the entire effort down. Translation is the normal Democrat party pay-for-play way.

Sadly, in California, the problem is not a matter of cost, but of politicians and special interest groups that will always litigate and fight against these common-sense public transportation projects. Some of California's biggest law firms have clocked a lot of coin dealing with this high-speed rail project due to lawsuits filed against it by a wide array of interest groups, including environmental groups and agri-business groups.

In Florida, a bridge was rebuilt 3 days after a hurricane. California, in contrast, has no track laid in the 17 years since Prop 1A passed. California is proving that you can spend tens of billions of dollars and have nothing to show.

Why is California’s High-Speed Rail taking so Long? Because California is a super-majority Democrat-run state. Republicans in Florida built their Brightline high-speed rail from Miami to Orlando, way faster and cost-efficient ($6 billion). I had no idea it could be so expensive not to build anything.

When I was in Italy two years ago, I was very impressed by the Italian high-speed rail network. The main line, which runs from Turin to Naples via Milan, Bologna, Florence, and Rome, covers around the same distance as San Francisco to San Diego in around five hours. The whole travel experience is way easier than flying. Trains leave from stations located in the city center, instead of airports on the outskirts that take forever to get to; you can show up to the station just a few minutes before the train leaves, since there's no airport security to deal with; and the trains are much more comfortable than airline seats, so you can sleep or get work done on the way.

Prices are very reasonable compared to airlines, especially if you're bringing luggage, since the railways don't tack on a bevy of ridiculous fees. Two competing railway operators in Italy use the same tracks, one public (Trenitalia) and one private (NTV), which helps keep prices low. Most of the network was built relatively recently, and in true Italian fashion, has had its fair share of political scandals and cost overruns, but the investment was worth it.

Nothing gets done in California. There's a 5-mile stretch of 680 in Contra Costa County that has been under construction for at least 10 years. Politicians blame interest groups; interest groups blame politicians; armies of lawyers get rich; and thousands of contractors and union workers get paid to do nothing. This is the consequence of decades of one-party rule: Absolutely no accountability while taxes and government payrolls go up and up and up.

To be honest, the time for the USA to have developed Speed Rails and Bullet Trains was 40-60 years ago, and the USA will never develop them. California High-Speed Rail will probably cost $100 billion.

Here's how this Train proposal passed in the first place: "Would you like to be able to take a train from San Francisco to LA at a reasonable price?" Public says, "Sure, why not?" Now, 20 years later, and Billions over budget, there is still no train. I speculate that maybe in 10 years, you might be able to take a train from Modesto to Bakersfield. People should be in Jail.

I want to see this finished. But how the hell does this cost over 100 billion dollars when it cost Japan around ten times less in today’s money to make 60 years ago? What embesslement and 3rd party contracting did they do to make it this expensive? Money collected, money spent, and Newsom is getting richer and richer, while Californians are getting poorer. The red tape in California is killing this project. I also question the carbon footprint reduction. A huge amount of CO2 is being released by building this, and there is no end in sight. This defines incompetence at an unimaginable level. It would have taken a few months if it had been done by the Europeans, Chinese, or Japanese, and for 1/1000 of the price

It's just a money grab, this project will never be done. Do your job and report on the fraud and power abuse of this failed project.

I reckon that this is just par for the course. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has indicated that LA faces an $800 million deficit, plans to lay off 1,647 staff, and is seeking a state bailout, and has “identified new revenue.” With just over $8.3 billion paid out in payroll last year, the city pays its employees an average of $135,355 per year, or more than double the median citywide salary of $57,247 per year.

Bass blamed the Trump administration and the economy for falling revenue, saying:

“Cities like ours are going through challenging economic times across the nation… Turmoil and uncertainty from Washington and a slowing economy are causing lower revenue projections.”

Los Angeles County already has some of the highest sales taxes in the country. They increased sales taxes to as high as 11.25% from 9.75% to fund still more services for the ‘homeless’. LA voters approved $4.6 billion in homeless tax hikes on themselves that included a sales tax increase and Measure HHH, a $1.2 billion bond measure to build 10,000 housing units for the homeless, that, taken together, were supposed to end homelessness in 2016 and 2017. These new taxes are supposed to raise $1 billion a year to replace the stolen billions spent by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Mark Ridley-Thomas, a close ally of Mayor Karen Bass, who led LA’s homeless policies, was charged with bribery and corruption and arrested. With all of this, the number of homeless people increased. After billions raised and spent to end homelessness, the crisis was worse than ever.

Although the point is not about homelessness, it is another example of typical modern California incompetence, corruption, and political mismanagement, as we observe with the California High-Speed Rail project. I will not even discuss the recent fires. Families will pay even more for food so that LA’s politicians and nonprofits can steal even more. Newsom has wasted 100s of billions of dollars, and people want him to be president? It took the Union Pacific and the Central Pacific four years to go from Nebraska to California using 1860s-era technology. What has California been doing for the last 17 years?

Why aren’t any of the state’s Democratic supermajority control cronies in jail for this corruption? Now, California has a deficit after Governor Gavin Newsom projected a $97.5 billion surplus a few years ago.

Wasteful spending runs rampant throughout the California government. The city of San Francisco paid $20,000 for a trash can after a four-year research process. 100 billion for a train that will never finish, and no one in jail? Why not just shut it down? Gavin knows it's not going to happen in his lifetime. It's not worth the effort, and there are more important things in the state that need attention than this folly.

If they can do it in Florida, then why not in California? Much of the Florida high-speed rail was privately financed and with bonds. How many politicians do you think have now become millionaires, since this "project" was started? Folks, there is a correlation here. Cancel this project today, and not another Federal dollar for this California BS High Speed Rail "mess."

