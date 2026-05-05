Mane, full disclosure, I am not in touch with my feminine side. Fact is, to keep it a thow-wow, I don't have one. So what you will read here might reflect said personal comportment because I am not, nor aspire to be, a card-carrying member of the Evangelical church of woke. So you know what's going on around here, I am on tough shi# all the time folk.

A while back, in January of this year, I had the desire to write up a lil something something on TD. Not touch downs, Tony Dorsett, or Trump Derangement, but Tammy Duckworth. Unforgettably, it was during a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) hearing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the United States’ military actions against Venezuela.

I found it rather entertaining, but nothing mountainous enough for me to comment on. She accused Rubio and the administration of threatening to deploy American boots on the ground, while at the same time, establishing that she could not grasp the concept that a law enforcement operation is not an act of war. Otherwise, Rubio took her to school, dropping science the entire time.

During the hearing, she said:

“Donald Trump promised he would get us out of wars, not into them—and yet, he and Secretary Rubio are playing it real fast and loose, invoking wartime authorities and waging threats to put American boots on the ground in Venezuela,” said Duckworth. “It seems to me like this Administration insists on using military force as a first resort instead of a last resort, failing to take seriously the solemn duty to put our servicemembers at risk only for the most serious and imminent national security threats to the American people. The American people do not want another forever war.”

I dislike listening to these discussions (unless they feature John Kennedy) because the person asking questions keeps interrupting, so it seems they don’t really want to hear an answer. For some reason, every time she speaks at these hearings, she sounds like an idiot, which makes me wonder why the Democrats always come up with hypotheticals that oppose everything good the administration does. Duckworth is a real duncehead, and reminds one that there are so many illogical people in Congress who need to go home and shut up!

I have nothing bad to say about her as a person, but I do question her cognitive ability and neurological well-being. Without question, Senator Duckworth has one of the most well-known military records among current members of the United States Senate. She is a combat veteran of the Iraq War and a retired U.S. Army officer who was severely wounded in combat. She joined the Illinois Army National Guard in 1992 and trained as an Army helicopter pilot.

In 2004, while serving as a pilot in Iraq, Duckworth was flying a combat mission when her helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) fired by insurgents. She lost both legs and suffered severe injuries to her right arm. After her military service, she served as the Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and was eventually elected to Congress and later the U.S. Senate representing Illinois.

I have also always suspected that the Senator suffered some neurological damage when her helicopter crashed-landed. If a helicopter is hit by an RPG explosion, several kinds of neurological injuries can occur to its occupants, even if the blast doesn’t directly penetrate the cockpit. RPGs create intense blast waves, shrapnel, heat, and sudden acceleration forces, all of which can affect the brain and nervous system.

Blast pressure from the detonation can cause mild to severe Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Some effects of TBI include, but are not limited to, concussion or loss of consciousness, memory loss or confusion, slowed reaction time, and difficulty concentrating or decision-making.

Explosions create a shockwave that can pass through the skull and disrupt brain tissue, potentially causing Blast-Induced Brain Damage (diffuse axonal injury, microscopic tearing of nerve fibers, brain swelling), resulting in long-term cognitive impairment and emotional or personality changes.

There is also the possibility of speech or vision impairment, vestibular and balance disorders, and other psychological and neuropsychiatric effects (Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety or depression, and sleep disorders). So even without a direct hit, the blast wave and violent motion from an RPG strike can produce a range of neurological injuries.

I did not reach this conclusion until I saw Senator Tammy Duckworth in action again with Erin Burnett, the host of OutFront, on the 7:00 PM ET hour on CNN (via YouTube). The discussion went as follows, according to a transcript I was able to find.

CNN HOST:

Senator Tammy Duckworth joins us now. Senator, thank you for being here. DUCKWORTH:

Thank you. HOST:

What concerns you most about how this conflict is unfolding? DUCKWORTH:

My concern is that the administration has not provided Congress with a clear strategy or endgame for this war. When we see reports of strikes that may have hit civilian areas, including a school, those are exactly the kinds of incidents that demand transparency and accountability. HOST:

The Pentagon has said it will investigate the strike. DUCKWORTH:

It absolutely should be investigated. Any strike that results in civilian casualties — especially children — requires a full accounting. Congress has an obligation to ask questions and ensure the United States is acting within the law and with a clear mission. HOST:

Do you believe Congress should have authorized the action beforehand? DUCKWORTH:

Yes. The Constitution gives Congress the authority to declare war. If we are entering into a broader conflict with Iran, the American people deserve debate and oversight from their elected representatives.

This, for me, was all I needed to strongly consider that the Senator may have some neurological issues, reminding me of my graduate school days, when I first saw the “This is your brain on drugs” ad from the anti-drug campaign Partnership for a Drug‑Free America (PDFA), in 1987.

If anyone would update this promo for today, I am nearly certain the fried egg would be replaced with a picture of Senator Duckworth, in a sweater, sitting with a microphone in front of her. She makes it clear that the Democrats hate the United States of America. A vote for Democrats is a vote against American citizens.

The spot featured an actor standing in a kitchen. He holds up an egg and says:

“This is your brain.”

Then he cracks the egg into a frying pan:

“This is drugs.”

As the egg sizzles, he finishes:

“This is your brain on drugs. Any questions?”

The point was to give a simple, memorable metaphor for how drugs were believed to damage the brain. Today, it reflects thought in line with the reasoning projected by Duckworth. Duckworth of all people should know what collateral damage is in war. It is a reality of every major engagement in the last 100 years of combat aviation, which makes her a total quack.

Tammy Duckworth thinks our country is safer if Iran uses nuclear weapons on Israel and the USA. The Iranians have their school children chant Death to America. Do you need to know any more than that? She just sounded like an idiot. Rules of Engagement, while the US follows them, ask Iran about that. Then she says Trump is putting American lives on the homeland at risk because of retaliation. Is she speaking of sleeper cells? How did they get here? Under whose policy? CNN hosting Duckworth is a complete joke. It’s amazing how much the liberal media focuses on correctly pronouncing Iranian leaders’ names. The Ayatollah Khomani is the Liberal media’s supreme leader. I guess Tammy Duckworth would rather have our country hit with nuclear weapons, I assume.

Senator Duckworth’s criticism of Secretary Rubio over military intervention in Venezuela and Iran, accusing him and the administration of threatening to deploy American boots on the ground, makes me want to make a song called “Duck that Trick,” in honor of the movie “Hustle and Flow.”

She makes it clear she does not understand how the Alien Enemies Act (1798) can be used to deport suspected members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, arguing that using a wartime law while claiming the U.S. is not at war with Venezuela is contradictory. She accused the administration of “playing fast and loose” with military authority and questioned the legal justification for using wartime powers in immigration enforcement.

The fact is that the U.S. is “not in a state of war with Venezuela.” However, criminal gangs linked to Venezuela are effectively “waging war on the United States,” which can be used to justify aggressive enforcement measures. Regarding Iran, she misses or doesn’t understand the point of military intervention at all.

Her complaints are not as serious as she proclaims. First, regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Yes, economically closing the Strait of Hormuz causes exports to crater, by some estimates to around 90%. However, this may boost US energy dominance. Patterns show Iran's sanction-dodging inflated pre-war figs - not post-strike reality. Incentives: Tehran exaggerated to deter, but data reveal the nation as being in a freefall economically.

In addition, suggesting that the administration has blindsided our Gulf allies or asking for permission beforehand makes no sense. On the one hand, they condemn Iran's attacks overwhelmingly (Qatar, Jordan, and Turkey), yet acknowledge that allies' incentives align with the US against Iranian aggression - shared defenses neutralized 94% threats. So how could they have been "blindsiding" when coordination crushes the majority of Iranian proxies in the region?

They also suggest that the Trump Administration is "goalpost shifting." If the initial goals as defined were to destroy missiles, drones, the air force, and navy, as well as halt nuke development, the over 5,500+ targets hit, 90% missile decline, 83% of drones down, the Iranian nuclear program set back 8-15 years, and the removal of Khamenei, it means they are intentionally ignoring incentives like preventing regime sponsorship of terror; expansion to oil targets logically follows economic warfare, and is not shift.

It is sad that the strike on the school hppened, and that more than 30 US troops have been killed or hospitalized, but Iran's child-shield tactics near bases, is no worse than past admins' strikes (Obama's weddings - Biden's Kabul), which saw similar, yet selective outrage.

I am just sayint that woman does not know anything. Duckworth is completely relying upon her staff, who are probably uneducated in these matters. They tell her what to say, she thinks she has a gotcha, but she’s not even talking to the right people. If you asked me (but yu did not), she came across as honest as a used car salesman in a polyester suit. In a 2019 interview during the Venezuelan political crisis, Duckworth emphasized humanitarian conditions:

“I have real concerns for the hunger issues, the human rights abuses that are happening in Venezuela right now and the fact that they have not accepted aid from other countries for their people who are starving.”

Duckworth joined other senators in statements supporting democratic opposition to the Maduro government. In one joint statement, she and colleagues said the Venezuelan people’s push for democracy would not be silenced and criticized repression by the Maduro regime. These statements generally aligned with the U.S. position at the time, recognizing opposition leadership and condemning repression. But at least she was consistent, because even while criticizing Maduro, Duckworth repeatedly warned against U.S. military intervention.

In remarks about potential U.S. action against Venezuela, she said:

“It is not America’s responsibility to go around the world using our military to push regime change when there is no imminent threat to our national security.”

Nonetheless, I just ask, who is this stupid person, and how did they get into our Government? Dukworth is worthy of praise, but her reasoning suggests we should call the game after the second inning. As I write this, we are not two weeks into this kinetic operation, yet she wants to know the outcome. If she does not have neurological damage, she shole has a similar thought pattern to Iran's radical behavior, which has brought about their own demise.

On the real, volunteer, I need some paid subscribers yo.