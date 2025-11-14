ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
5h

"I am not sure if he is more delusional or just flat-out dumb."

Johnson is not alone in being dumb in Chicago. One would think after the predictable disaster that was Lori Lightfoot, they'd have tried something new, but O no, they voted to do it again, and because I have so many Chicago "friends" (well, they're rapidly unfriending me with any hint of going against the Leftist idiocy) I can tell you that they proudly voted to do it again.

However, I have read pieces about black Chicagoans protesting these migrant occupations in their neighborhoods. The same went on here in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. I suspect that this was the issue that brought many to fill in the oval for Trump.

A side note: I have a wealthy acquaintance who moved back to Chicago from South Carolina. Right back into her old Gold Coast building -- among the wealthiest of Chicago neighborhoods. She was among those posting pictures of serene and lovely city scenes, like those drippy old cityscape paintings from the 20th century -- proclaiming "no crime to see here folks!" Ha hah ahhahaaa....!

OF COURSE NOT.

This lady never steps foot out of that privileged enclave! As long as it's not her daughter getting stabbed on the subway -- everything's fine! Nothing to see here folks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
3h

Torrance, you made several references in the article how the black community complained about school closings, crime, dumping illegals into primarily black neighborhoods, using funds that previously were not available for building shelters, schools and providing aid to illegals all or mostly at the detritus effect on blacks and black communities. I do not disagree. Why, oh why, does the black community accept this, why do they vote someone like Johnson as mayor? Does the black community need a neighborhood organizer like “Obama” to get their strength and power organized to institute beneficial change in their communities? To give them a voice…a powerful voice? Where were the protests when illegals were dropped off in black neighborhoods, where was MSM, where were the Democrats and democrats when this was perpetrated? I agree with your article but I never see answers to why this continues. Blacks need to vote with logic for a commonsense politician with commonsense solutions not emotionally for some radical person that is promising everything to all and delivers nothing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Torrance Stephens, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture