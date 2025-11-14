I know I am dating myself, but back in the day of the drive-in movie, the last flick on the bill typically was a horror feature. One time in high school, the last feature was Dawn of the Dead, a classic horror film from 1978 by George A. Romero. It was about a small group of survivors, including two SWAT members, a TV reporter, and a helicopter pilot, who sought refuge in a shopping mall after a zombie apocalypse spread across the U.S. As they barricade themselves inside and enjoy the consumer luxuries of the mall, they face not only hordes of zombies but also moral decay, isolation, and eventually, violent human raiders. I saw it at the Southwest Twin Drive-In, which had two screens.

Back to the movie, I could describe it as a horror-satire on consumerism, capitalism, and conformity, as evidenced by the fixation of extras, namely modern life zombies roaming the mall eating people, similar to how mindless shoppers wander malls buying shit. The story was an epic depiction of survivalism and the collapse of civilization.

If I wanted to present a modern equivalent of this classic film, I could compare it with what I am observing in Chicago and the state of Illinois under the questionable leadership of Brandon Johnson and Governor J.B. Flintstone. Although these two and others like them aren’t Dawn of the Dead material, they would be first-level cast choices for a Dawn of the Goofies. I will go into more detail about this, but what I want to do is articulate what I think is a strategy of like-minded politically affiliated confederates, which is to create a problem, then blame Trump. This isn’t a new approach. Instead of stating proactive policy prescriptions, they blame Trump. When they do offer solutions, they all cost a squillion dollars. This is just goofy behavior.

I use the word goofy because I saw a video of a cat from Chicago explaining the current political mess there as goofy. On the street, “goofy” means lame, fake, or not respected. So if some dude refers to some dudes on a certain block, or in a certain neighborhood as “Goofies,” they are saying people from that hood are fake and phony, who are not to be taken seriously, or full of people not real, or hard. When it is time to square up, a goofy will fold under pressure. In this case, it means creating a problem, then blaming Trump.

Earlier this year, when fires ravaged California, progressives were quick to blame Trump and global warming/climate change. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., posted the following on X:

“80,000 people told to evacuate. Blazes 0% contained. Eight months since the area has seen rain. The scale of damage and loss is unimaginable. Climate change is real, not ‘a hoax.’ Donald Trump must treat this like the existential crisis it is,” Sanders declared in the post on Wednesday morning.

Sanders proclaimed that “Climate change is real” and that Trump needed to deal with this “existential crisis.” Since then, we have learned that the fires were allegedly started by Jonathan Rinderknecht, who was arrested on arson charges in connection with the Pacific Palisades Fire in Los Angeles. In addition to causing more than $150 billion in damages, 12 people lost their lives in the fire.

Rinderknecht (pictured below) is facing three federal criminal charges related to the fire, and prosecutors also allege he was obsessed, even using ChatGPT to create an image of a burning forest with crowds fleeing. He also recorded videos of the scene using his iPhone. Reports also note that he was a Biden supporter (Donation records show he contributed to Biden for President with a Los Angeles address dated September 11, 2020), whose social media contained comments reflective of being anti-Trump. Donation records show he contributed to Biden for President with a Los Angeles address dated September 11, 2020.

As expected, there has been no apology or even acknowledgement of this by Sanders or any other progressive politicians, including Newsom and Bass, since this revelation.

This is similar to what we see in Chicago. Before illegal immigrants were sent to the city from Texas, they claimed not to have funds for issues that many in the black community had been complaining about for years, including opening schools that had been closed, and provisions for providing more affordable housing. There was also their concern with crime.

In Chicago, folks are upset and acting as if they don’t understand what is happening in their city with respect to ICE raids. Why, because as usual, black people again have become the collateral damage of progressive immigrant and economic policy.

Long story short, black people are mad with ICE and Donald Trump, because they are dealing with the outcome of sanctuary city and state policy, instead of the politicians they voted for in the state, who decided to dump the migrant issue on the black community, like they do everything else.

Can they not see that when these people crossed the border and applied for asylum, they were able to enter our cities and be rewarded for their illegal behavior? First, one could argue that they are not truly seeking asylum. In U.S. asylum law, the concept of the “first port of entry” is crucial in determining where and how an asylum seeker can apply for protection, as well as whether they qualify under current regulations and agreements. The first port of entry is typically the first U.S. location (usually an embassy in their country of origin or one of the many U.S. embassies they pass through on their way to the U.S.), where a noncitizen arrives and attempts to enter the country. This is usually the first point where they contact U.S. immigration authorities. This is where the person should have sought asylum under international or bilateral agreements.

So technically, they are not asylees. Thus, the problem: they come here illegally, cut in line, and are given incentives in the form of free medical services, housing assistance, prepaid debit cards, and other basic services. In Chicago, this includes, but is not limited to, emergency medical coverage (for noncitizens not meeting Medicaid eligibility), noncitizen pregnant women who do not meet immigration criteria, and Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults (HBIA) or noncitizens aged roughly 42–64 (working-age adults) who are ineligible for Medicaid due to immigration status. This is primarily funded by taxpayers and is only the tip of the iceberg.

Through the end of 2023, the “Costs for the Mission/New Arrivals Mission,” since it began in August of 2022, through the end of 2023, have totaled $295 million.” Of that, Chicago’s Corporate Fund spent $72 million; the rest was covered by state, federal, and grants. Another source says Chicago has spent $299 million on the migrant crisis “since 2022,” with $215 million spent since Mayor Johnson took office (in 2023). In 2023 alone, Chicago coughed up at least $138 million to house, feed, and care for criminal illegal aliens, per city data.

Reports project that Chicago will spend (in 2024) up to $157 million to care for migrants (depending on shelter utilization), but may reduce that via closing shelters. According to NBC Chicago, this meant that the city had “spent more than $612 million providing emergency shelter and other services” over the past two years. Also, the 2024 City Council voted to allocate an additional $70 million to care for these vagrants.

So I just want to ask the Chicago black person who is protesting and rioting against ICE, why didn’t you show a commensurate level of angst when the illegal aliens were given medical care, six months free rent, free transportation, and free child care?

Following the arrival of nearly 52,000 illegal aliens over two years, the city opened dozens of temporary shelters in various buildings. These included: The Standard Club, Lake Shore Hotel, Wadsworth School, 1310 N. Elston Avenue, and various police stations (do not forget the airport).

As part of the transition, the city renovated buildings and opened new facilities. Some of the locations I was able to find were located at 7353 S. Cicero Ave., 4900 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, 640 W. Irving Park Rd., 3034 W. Foster Ave., and 2641 S. Calumet Avenue. ALL MAJORITY black neighborhoods.

I would tell the residents that it was they who fed these people daily, and remind them that they allowed them to be funneled all into mostly black communities. They did not drop them off on the Northside in a mostly white community. Not forgetting that all of the people out there protesting who are white didn’t open up their doors for any illegal immigrant that I am aware of. And they didn’t want any of the shelters in their neighborhoods either.

They opened up the shelters in the black community, in the same buildings and schools that they shut down more than a decade ago, which were educating black kids. Now they are migrant shelters. One of the companies they contracted with to staff these shelters was Favorite Healthcare Staffing (a Kansas-based firm), which was paid more than $7.2 million in one four-week period.

Citizens of Chicago had been pushing for these buildings to be turned into new housing; instead, they were converted into migrant homes, with six months of free rent provided. Many of these migrants couldn’t speak English. The community was once again burdened with the problem. During the George Floyd protests, downtown was shut down, and the looting was pushed into mainly black neighborhoods because authorities knew that people didn’t care. None of the anti-ICE activists were helping clean up or reopen businesses in black areas. Now, they expect black residents to join these protests.

Blacks lose incessantly politically, in urban centers like Chicago, because we let others dictate what is best for our interests. People in Chicago complain about ICE agents operating in mostly black neighborhoods, but they never ask why. The reason ICE is raiding buildings where black people are is because politicians (mostly black), put them there. They pay for their rent. They pay for their food. They pay for their child care. They pay for everything. But they didn’t put them in the lily white neighborhoods where they live. They put them where black people live because they don’t want to invest in the community. So that’s the easiest place to dump a problem.

We complain, yet the people we voted for are the ones responsible. They should never have allowed them to come here in large numbers like they did, and when they allowed and encouraged them to come, they should have never dumped them in Black communities, acting like we didn’t want economic development or deserved better schools, community centers, and grocery stores. We deserve those things, and our politicians need to recognize it.

President Trump is not acting outside the Constitution; Brandon Johnson is, and consequently, he’s treating everyone like they’re stupid. Johnson is using state funds to feed, house, and provide medical care for illegal immigrants, then expects the federal government to send more money because they’re overwhelmed, while having the audacity to say that federal money doesn’t go toward services for illegal aliens. These progressives really think people cannot think for themselves.

I’m many, many years out from my last civics class, but I’m pretty sure Federal laws trump any city laws. So sure, they can declare an area ICE-free, but it doesn’t mean a thing.

I love how democrats cheer the assault, obstruction, and murder of ICE, but scream about morons that trespassed and vandalized the Capitol Building, and call that an insurrection. The hypocrisy is off the charts. “Anyone who commits a crime should be charged,” but not the people who broke the law by entering the country illegally. Now, Johnson is saying a crime is a crime, but a few weeks ago, crossing our border illegally was not a crime or an arrestable offense, according to the same mayor.

The unspoken truth is that they want to keep crime going. Without crime, there’s no need for non-profits to get all this government funding. Trump doesn’t want to arrest him because he’s black. Trump wants to arrest him and the Governor because they are stupid and dangerous. They are not only allowing riots and ICE attacks, but they are also calling for such. They are telling people to resist to prevent ICE from doing its job. They are not only obstructing Federal officers, but they’re also inciting riots, which is grounds for arrest.

When Trump was running for his second term, he told black people that Biden was going to flood millions of illegals into the black communities. But nope, the black Democrats and Biden had you calling that man a racist. Who’s the real racist?

It’s amazing how they can say the President doesn’t “respect local laws” while they are refusing to respect federal laws. City leaders have an obligation to protect the people, and they failed to do so. Treating it as a “right” and not exercising that “right” is the reason Trump has to take matters into his own hands. This is actual treason as defined by our Constitution, and why politicians like these should be in jail. Their “Everyone who commits a crime should be prosecuted,” except for us, modus operandi is just dumb. They shouldn’t be arrested for not protecting ICE agents. They should be arrested for not protecting actual Americans.

Federal Laws will always and have always overruled state laws, county laws, and city laws. Brandon Johnson knows this.

In a recent CNN interview, responding to a question related to Trump suggesting he and the Governor should be in jail, he replied:

Well, first of all, this president is unstable, unhinged, a double-minded individual that, quite frankly, is a threat to our democracy. And it’s certainly not the first time that Donald Trump has called for the arrest of a black man unjustly. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to stay firm as the mayor of this amazing city, which was voted nine years in a row the best big city in America. And we’re going to defend all of Chicago….

After being reminded by the host that the Governor was white, he continued:

What I have always said is that we have to peacefully assemble, and we do that nonviolently. That is how we have transformed this country. The city of Chicago is known for its ability to stand up and to resist peacefully. So, of course, we’re not condoning any acts of violence. But that also includes that the federal government cannot unleash tear gas and shoot pepper balls at journalists for just showing up to do their job and to cover the news.



This president has intentionally worked to escalate violence in the city of Chicago and cities across America. We’re just simply defending our fundamental right to our democracy. This president has made it very clear he doesn’t support this Constitution. And if Congress, which our framers designed for Congress and the Supreme Court and the courts to provide checks and balance, if Congress will not hold this president accountable, I will.

Without ever answering a question, Johnson asserted that the President was unstable. I extracted a few of his statements for some closing commentary.

“We’re making sure that people know their rights. And all of our sister depart and agencies city departments are working in accordance with the local ordinance. And then, now public property that the city owns, ICE cannot prepare its weapons on school parking lots. ICE cannot prepare to disappear families in the parking lots of libraries. That’s not what these public accommodations are for.”

”We literally had a South Side neighborhood under siege with black helicopters -- Black Hawk helicopters, where individuals who were sleeping peacefully in their communities had masked armed men stick long guns in their faces. This is not the type of America that my ancestors, our ancestors, fought hard to create.”

“This is a fundamental attack on our democracy. It’s not about immigration. It’s not about safety. It’s about authoritarianism. And we’re going to push back and we’re going to defend Chicago and all American cities against this tyrant.”

“I’m working hard every single day to build the safest, most affordable big city in America. Just this past summer, we had the fewest number of homicides since 1965. Homicides are down. Shootings are down. Shooting victims are down. A lot of work to be done, but we are building a safe, affordable big city in America.”

WTF does any of the above actually mean? I need some Green Goddess to make any sense of what he mumbled. I keep asking myself how people like Pritzker and Johnson keep getting elected again and again. Johnson is an idiot, as he constantly references incorrect information. Crime is not down! The city has improved at not reporting all crimes. There are shootings daily, children are dying on the streets daily, and he doesn’t care. And why should he? He lives on the Northside in an ivory tower, with guards and perfectly manicured landscaping. He doesn’t bother to go walk the streets of HIS city. He doesn’t see how bad the crime is, the further south you get.

The nerve of the Chicago mayor talking about law and order while at the same time urging the whole city to obstruct the Trump Administration from enforcing federal law. All they had to do was give ICE access to the jails so that they could remove dangerous criminals from the. They refuse to do that. Once again, Democrats are protecting criminals, and the media seems to take the side of criminals just like the democrats. It’s beyond sickening. Throw them all in jail.

They are literally telling police to stand down when laws are being broken. So, selective policing? At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if they have Republicans’ phone numbers saved and just ignore their calls. He can’t even hold the criminals, legal or illegal, here accountable in his city, yet he and JB Flintstone are going to hold the President of the US accountable. I am not sure if he is more delusional or just flat-out dumb. Who exactly is the mayor and the governor protecting their city and state from? It sounds like they’re supporting crime and criminals and are probably making bank off it, and then they have the gall to ask the Federal government for more money? When you have 150 Chicago police officers as your security detail?

In 1962, President Kennedy authorized a National Guard and federal troop deployment in response to the University of Mississippi integration crisis. James Meredith, an African American Air Force veteran, sought to enroll at the University of Mississippi, but was prevented from doing so. On September 30, 1962, Kennedy issued Executive Order 11053, authorizing “assistance for the removal of unlawful obstructions of justice in the State of Mississippi.” By invoking the Insurrection Act, he ordered the U.S. Army (especially the 503rd Military Police) to suppress the riot and protect Meredith’s passage to class.

By October 1962, select units were released from federal service. The 108th Armored Cavalry Regiment was released effective October 23. The 155th Infantry Regiment was also released. The deployment showed that the President and the federal government would use the National Guard and the U.S. Army to enforce federal law.

So for Mayor Brandon Johnson to say, “We don’t have illegal aliens. I don’t know if that’s from some sort of Sci-Fi message…, That’s the legal term…., “We’ll listen, the legal term for my people was slaves. Do you want me to use that term too?” is avoiding the issue. Spending money on illegal immigrants and raising property taxes because of that is not creating affordability.

It amazes me that we have a mayor of a city that is drowning in debt, infamous for crime, and full of corruption, fighting vehemently against the president’s efforts to improve the city. Until the black communities of Chicago speak up against their Mayor, then nothing in Chicago is going to get fixed. Moreover, these so-called “Democrat Leaders” cannot ever give a simple “Yes or No” answer, or recognize how hypocritical they are when they talk about being “Law-abiding,” and “Following the law.” These people would boo Jesus for turning water into wine if Trump handed him the glass.

Chicago needs to stop electing stupid people. Johnson considers people who ram the vehicles of federal agents and interfere with their duties as protestors. What protestors? You mean the people committing crimes and interfering with government law officials doing their job of enforcing the law? I know where I live. If I were to act like a fool and interfere with law enforcement, I would be detained, charged, and booked into the county jail. These people need to be educated on American History and Civics. Society has become so stupid that sending them to public schools seems counterproductive.