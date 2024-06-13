When I lived in Southeastern Nigeria - Owerri, Imo State to be exact - on Okigwe road in 1992, a song came out in America around December. I was doing my first post-doc on some behavioral epidemiology Zoonotic Infectious Diseases shit: Yellow Fever, Ebola, Chikungunya, Cholera, Schistosomiasis, and Onchocerciasis (also known as river blindness). The alb…