In your mind, you may be thinking, what book have I read that spawned me to think about to write on what I am about to print? What can I say? With that stated, the decades-old allegations of welfare fraud by immigrant Somali communities across the nation, in concert with the audible political chorus of tax the rich, remind me of a play by Arthur Miller called The Crucible, and a song, written by Tupac Shakur and produced by Dr. Dre, a hip-hop classic called California Love.

First, The Crucible. Written in 1953 and set in Salem, Massachusetts, in 1692, during the hysteria of the Salem Witch Trials, The Crucible is the story of a tightly knit Puritan community that spirals into paranoia after a group of girls, led by Abigail Williams, accuse townspeople of witchcraft to deflect blame for their own forbidden actions. As fear spreads, accusations become tools for revenge, land grabs, and settling old scores.

At the center is John Proctor, a flawed but principled farmer who challenges the court’s legitimacy when his wife, Elizabeth, is accused. Proctor’s struggle pits personal guilt and moral integrity against a legal system that values confession over truth. As the trials escalate, honest people are condemned while liars gain power, revealing how mass fear and rigid ideology can corrupt justice. Ultimately, Proctor chooses to preserve his name rather than save his life through a false confession, affirming the play’s core theme: the cost of integrity in the face of collective madness. The trials for Miller were a crucible moment in history. Miller wrote the play as an allegory for the Red Scare and McCarthyism, using Salem to warn how societies can abandon reason and ethics when fear overrides truth.

The way I see things, similarly, this rampant welfare/government fraud by immigrant Somali communities across the nation, in concert with the audible political chorus of tax the rich makes this a crucible moment in history. Understand what time it is in this country.

A crucible moment is a powerful, often painful or high-pressure experience that fundamentally shapes a person’s identity, values, or worldview. It’s called a “crucible” because, like metal refined by extreme heat, the individual is tested, challenged, and transformed through the experience. This can occur via personal or collective failure, trauma, discrimination, moral dilemma, loss, or forces self-reflection and reevaluation of beliefs or purpose. The result can be lasting change, such as resilience, clarity, leadership ability, or moral conviction, negative or positive; what matters is the depth of transformation.

Based on what has been occurring and building up over the past decade and more, I would contend that America, on the edge of our 250th Anniversary, is at a crucible moment. It may have started when Trump came down that escalator in 2015, or with the 2008 financial crisis, or the 8 years of Obama in Afghanistan, and over 4,400 U.S. soldiers killed. I could not accurately tell you, but since then until now inclusive, of two KNOWN assassination plots/attempts on the President, the murder of Charlie Kirk, massive unfettered illegal immigration, and cities nationwide infected with uncontrolled criminality, the U.S. is on track to confront an uncertain future. The question is, will we remain on this path until our demise, or make a cyclopean course correction?

No one asked, but if we are making any corrections, we must acknowledge the elephant in the lobby, the politics of the Democrat party. Not the party itself, but the people who support and run it in its modern variety. In simple words, the biggest threats to America are the Democrat party and their lapdog media mutts. In their world, all evil is the result of Donald Trump, conservatives, and republicans, which consequently means that every action taken by the aforementioned is an existential threat. Renovating the White House to add a ballroom is an existential threat. Changing the name of the Kennedy Center is an existential threat. Kill a few drug runners existential threat, or a threat to international law (whatever that is). Ship criminal gang members out of the country who entered illegally, an existential threat, or a threat to international law (whatever that is).

International law is make-believe, it isnt a real thing. International law only applies to countries less powerful than the United States. It doesn’t apply to us. We are the creators of international law; ergo, we are exempt. It does not apply to us. It only applies to countries that are less powerful than us. Truth is, we are International law because we are the only nation that can enforce international law. Otherwise, if not used in the aforementioned manner, the concept is ineffectual and impotent.

Democrats’ outrage is as fake as a Minnesota daycare center. If Trump took down Hitler, Democrats would be protesting and saying, "Free Hitler. There is no logic behind their actions. It's TDS, sickness of the mind.

Policy-wise is just as bad. They promise everything, deliver nothing, and blame someone else. This is the Democrat playbook. Why, because now, they complain because the Big Beautiful Bill put into law will cut your taxes; therefore, they need more money. Democrats never want to take money by stopping fraud, graft, waste, or by stopping the giving of free stuff to illegal immigrants; they only want to raise taxes, because that’s the only thing that they know how to do. Instead of cutting spending like normal folks, their solution is to raise taxes. This is why they are proposing a millionaire or billionaire tax in Washington and California, accordingly.

Let us begin with the Minnesota fiasco. Let us keep it a bean, Welfare gives Democrats an advantage. If it weren’t for welfare, the Democrat party wouldn’t exist. What do Democrats have to offer outside of welfare? For example, in April 2024, the Biden administration put in place a policy that didn’t require verification that kids were attending child care centers before sending them as much as $19 billion in federal funding.

They don’t have anything else to offer. So, when you talk about doing an audit on the welfare system, you’re basically talking about auditing the Democratic party business model. This scares Democrats to death because, without welfare, why would anybody vote Democrat? A lot of these people are voting Democrat because they’re getting checks from Democrats. Thus, any accountability regarding welfare is a threat to Democratic power and control.

These women in traditional dress in Minnesota do not find or use daycare, and we all know it. First, it is against their culture. Women in Somalia, who live and dress like that, are not allowed to work and stay at home with their kids. It is cultural and religious beliefs that influence such behavior. About 43% of American Muslims are employed full-time, which is comparable to the general public. However, a 2025 study suggests that Muslim women who wear a hijab have significantly lower employment rates (roughly 36%).

By any form of math, it defeats logic to require this many child care centers in one small region to provide services for 3o or more percent of the population. This may be why the daycare facilities had blacked out windows, seem like a tell for human trafficking, slavery, and/or meth lab cooking. Why black out the windows? Elementary schools do NOT blackout their windows.

One thing I know about traditional Muslims, they don’t need child care because their women don’t work. These women wearing these burkas legitimately don’t work. These women are stay-at-home mothers. They don’t work, and they take care of their kids. There’s no need for all of these daycares. The fact that they have so many of these daycares again should be an additional tip that something fishy is going on because, culturally speaking, it shouldn’t be necessary.

The videos from Minnesota take me to the incessant ‘tax the rich’ mantra repeated ad nauseam by the same cohort of politicians. Case in point is California, which just recently, took a bill to the attorney general that they want to be on the 2026 November ballot for people to vote for a 5% tax on anyone who is worth a billion dollars or more, effective January 1st, 2026. The title of the current California billionaire tax proposal, spearheaded by unions, is the "2026 Billionaire Tax Act" (Initiative 25-0024), aiming for the November 2026 ballot as a one-time 5% wealth tax on residents with over $1 billion in net worth, to fund healthcare and education.

So if you are a billionaire living in California, as of 2026, they want to tax you 5% of your net worth, not your cash net worth. Meaning, they want to tax you 5% of whatever equity you own, which is unrealized gains. In addition, they want to take this loot and put it in their broken health care system, which they have mainly to pick up the cost of giving health care to illegal aliens, and the remainder to the states’ failed education system.

Why would anyone desire to have their taxes provide for the needs of criminal aliens, or add more coin to an already unrepairable and failed state education system? California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP), taken by students in grades 3–8 and 11 statewide, reveals about 47% of students met or exceeded grade-level standards. That means just under half of students are proficient in reading/ELA. Around 36% of students met or exceeded state standards, meaning about one in three students is proficient in math. In total, a 52% of students fail to meet basic grade-level standards in English (reading/writing), and around 63% fail to meet basic standards in math statewide. It is even worse for black students.

Only 32.8% of black students met or exceeded grade-level standards in ELA in 2025, with just 20.1% met or exceeding grade-level standards in math in 2025. For 8th Grade Reading, About 19% of Black students scored at or above the proficient level in reading, and NAEP also shows female students generally perform higher in reading than males in many states, including CA. Moreover, about 11% of Black students scored at or above the proficient level in math.

Supposedly, 90% of the revenue would go to healthcare, and 10% to K-12 public education. Who knows if this gets on the ballot, but Californians are probably stupid enough to support something like this. They also claim this is a one-time offer, which I hope Californians are not gullible enough to believe, because only an idiot would believe that this would be a one-time deal.

If Californians go for this, we should change the saying from ‘California Love’ to California Dumb.’ All we would need is a new producer because that beat is too good for a song about such a dumb electorate. The primary drum sample, which is the core drum break and rhythmic feel that provides that rolling, syncopated groove is the backbone of California Love, is from Woman to Woman by Joe Cocker. Dance Floor by Zapp gives it that funk texture. Finally, the Talkbox hook (“California… knows how to party”) is performed by Roger Troutman. I digress.

California is already a vast welfare state, developed around homelessness, drug addiction, and liberal identity politics, that spends billions on programs that only result in making progressive elites wealthy. Taxing billionaires sounds good to poor and dumb people because somehow they think that money will go back to them. It’s just going to end up in the pockets of the corrupt government and their associates.

When will the citizens ever learn? Like most progressives, the California variety have been brainwashed and are just an out-of-touch hivemind at this point. They will start with the billionaires, but it won’t stop there. Democrats put a switch on the desk that reads new tax. What do they do? They switch it on again next year, then one year becomes two. The Income Tax over a century ago, was slipped in the same way.

Next, they turn the knob, and it no longer says 5%. It says 6%, then 7%, and 8%. This is how it works. Additionally, all of these billionaires have already been taxed on their wealth, or as soon as they cash in their stock, it goes public, or they sell their company, they will be taxed on the money.

I also have an issue with them calling this a TAX. It can be better described as a private property/asset seizure. Once they do this, it will be your car, art, coin collection, furniture, and everything else a person can own and consider private property. My blood boils when you work your ass off and pay taxes, and these schemes are allowed to happen.

If the fraud observed in Minnesota (which I expect is happening across the nation), and the policy being proposed in California is approved, and becomes recurring, by design, it will lead to the destruction of all things America. This has nothing to do with taxation, rather a ploy to expand their control and expand the size and scope of the corrupt system that they’re running. This is why property right is vital for a free society to survive and thrive.

These Democrats have nothing to hang their hat on. They have no platform. They’re lost. They’re a drift. When millionaires and billionaires leave (capital flight is real), the working man picks up the tab (see the UK and France). They say it is to plug a deficit (mismanagement), which makes me ask, why should I think they would not run a deficit every year? This is what happens when government gets too big. It needs to keep growing to feed the politicians’ greed for control and power. I’m not even a millionaire, and I know that a Billionaire tax won’t fix the problem. Fix the fraud, etc., before raising any tax.