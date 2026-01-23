ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Marsali S.
5h

It’s true that we have an element of brainwashed, hive mind voters here in California. However, I believe that even the hive mind are far outrun by the corrupt voting practices in California. For example, we have drop boxes all over L.A. Country, like free standing mailboxes. We have ballot harvesting, no voter ID, mail in ballots, and votes are counted for months after the election. I repeat, months. It wasn’t always this way, it developed little by little like the frog boiling in the pot. This billionaire tax is just another scheme that will grow and fine tune, as more tax paying Californians pick up and leave the state. There are many of us here who vote against all of these politicians and their anti-American policies. We’re here and we are fighting for California. It’s becoming increasingly obvious that voting is not enough, in spite of California shifting to the right in each election. It’s an uphill battle. I sincerely hope that at some point, the federal government gets involved because we need it. It’s also scary to see it spread. I fear that Arizona and Virginia are closely following California, and those states are next to fall. Abigail Spanberger appears to intend to make Virginia permanently blue. Lastly, I loved hearing Scott Bessent in Davos, refer to Gavin Newsom as ‘Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken.’ It’s so apt. Newsom is commonly thought of here as a sociopath, and he’s frequently called Governor Bateman, or Patrick Bateman. Mr. Bessent got the word. Kamala Harris is another one, commonly disliked amongst the working class people here in California, particularly minorities. Not that you would ever know it through our mainstream media though.

Jay
7h

Excellent assessment on the stupidity of our current political system.

Although I have no love for any party it's vital we understand that the entire political ecosystem has

been hijacked and bought and sold by these millionaires

and billionaires. We've haven't had a government of the people and by

the people for quite a while. Kennedy was trying to end the banking cartel and

you see what happened to him.

Money corrupts everything because people have been

shown and taught the money is always the solution, when in

fact, money can't make up for a lack of integrity and morality.

Let's rid our nation of money backed politricks and

get back to having true representation for taxation.

If not, then the tea must be dumped and we take up arms.

None of this is sustainable.

