Believe Them When They Tell You They Hate You
Hamas Advocates, AOC, and the Historical Revisionism of the Modern Anti-Semite and Racist Bigot [Cashapp $tstephensphd]
I enjoy history with a passion albeit I have limited expertise in the subject area. I do read a lot and outside of my interest (Nigerian Political History, US Race Riots, the Roman Empire, Andrew Jackson, and the Civil War and Slavery), all else is just a consequence of exploring the historical written record of mankind (about Rome, I have a fond intere…