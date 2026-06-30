ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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JenniferS's avatar
JenniferS
5h

Recommended book: Whittaker Chambers, "Witness." These recent events are part of a continuum going back decades.

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1 reply by Torrance Stephens
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Ira
3h

Perhaps our salvation lies in having the Chinese president send every pregnant Chinese woman here to have her baby and eventually we'll be run by the Chinese who will keep the streets clean and safe and make sure we all have food and Medical Care. I can't think of any of the present Pretenders to the throne who even care about credibly promising that.

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