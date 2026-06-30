I am a compassionate person. I am soft-hearted, but I am not soft. As a child, my predilection for comics was only overruled by the way my friends, inspired, motivated, and looked up to me. In fact, a sizable bevy of them jokingly referred to me as being a professional criminal without a criminal record. However, I was never a criminal or a thug. I took it to mean that just like the skin on my hands and knuckles developed calluses and was hardened by working in the soil, fighting, and playing tennis, I had equally formed calluses on my mind.

However, given my affection for fiction, if I could create a character to demonstrate how the solidity of how I think and come to conclusions, it would be a combination of Chris Partlow, Anton Chigurh, and Cain Burgess. So with this imagery in mind, please understand why I will hold nothing back, speaking on Dr. Adam Hamawy’s win in New Jersey’s 12th congressional district.

Going on 25 years since 9/11, what type of warped-minded person would vote for a Hamawy? A Progressive liberal is who.l, back in the day, Progressivism was reflected in the views and beliefs of the KKK; today, it is between Nazi-pervert racist, Al-Qaeda, Communists (see Antifa), and the Muslim Brotherhood. Who would have ever thought that U.S. citizens anywhere, particularly in New Jersey, would cast a vote for a card-carrying affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood, who in 1948 assassinated Egyptian Prime Minister Mahmoud El Nokrashy Pasha, and venerates the writings of Sayyid Qutb, a leading Brotherhood thinker executed in 1966, who influenced many later jihadist movements, including Al-Qaeda.

Egyptian-born Islamist militant, and the second leader of al‑Qaeda behind Osama bin Laden, Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was one of the principal architects and ideological leaders behind al-Qaeda’s and ISIS global jihadist campaigns, including the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, views were significant influence by the Muslim Brotherhood. This is why countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

Something different is occurring across this nation politically. What the hell is wrong with these people? Dr. Adam Hamawy’s win in New Jersey’s 12th congressional district may be a game-changer, so let's pray that this Muslim should never be allowed to hold any public office, period. He is a danger and menace to America and American laws and values, period. This is a Christian constitutional Republic period.

People are stupid. Can someone please introduce a bill to ban people from office that not natural born Americans! But I am not surprised, because the whole party is tied to shady individuals. Endorsed by AOC, Bernie, and the “Squad,” Hamawy is highly critical of Israel and has, in the past, volunteered with the Benevolence International Foundation (BIF) in Bosnia, according to some reports.

According to U.S. Treasury and other investigations, the BIF was the subject of major terrorism-financing investigations by U.S., Bosnian, and international authorities. A raid uncovered documents linking BIF officials to Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda.

In a 1996 interview (I have not been able to validate) with the Newark Star-Ledger, Hamawy stated that in 1994, he worked in Bosnia with the Benevolence International Foundation (BIF).

If this is nebulous, there is also his relationship to Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, the “Blind Sheikh.” Court records show Hamawy met Abdel Rahman in 1991 and attended some of his events. In addition, he traveled with him to a conference in Detroit, served as a translator for him on some occasions, and testified as a defense witness at Abdel Rahman’s 1995 terrorism trial.

He represents the base of the democratic party. This is who they are. From pro-Nazi sympathizers to advocates for Islamic terrorism, these are the kind of politicians the left looks up to. Months after six people were killed in the bombing of the World Trade Center in 1993, Abdel-Rahman held a news conference in Jersey City, N.J., to deny his guilt; standing with him that day was Hamawy.

From my reading, in 1995, while still a medical student, he testified as a defense witness for Omar Abdel Rahman during the federal terrorism trial in New York. Trial testimony indicates that Hamawy had known Abdel Rahman since at least 1991, had attended events where the cleric spoke, traveled with him to a conference in Detroit, and at times helped translate for him. During cross-examination, prosecutors questioned Hamawy about speeches Abdel Rahman had given concerning jihad and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. Court transcripts show Hamawy initially denied or did not recall certain statements but later acknowledged portions of the speeches when confronted with transcripts.

There is also a small note that he claims that a genocide is occurring in Gaza. I did the math. Gaza's population is 2.1 million. 75,000 have been killed in this war. That's 3.5% of the population. Not a genocide, but rather casualties of Hamas' war.

Progressive Democrat Socialists and their followers do not care about character at all. Hamawy should not have been allowed to run for any government office. I’m not surprised that the racist anti-America party- the democrats would elect these radicals and communists. This is why we need to fight back while they are slowly destroying America from within! This simply astounds and sickens me.

We, the people, have decided that Islamic terrorists are not allowed to serve in our USA government. Expel him immediately. Progressives keep electing immigrants to Congress. At this rate, the only native-born person left in Washington will be the tour guide. What is wrong with America? How can they not know the consequences of these people corrupting our government? Christians, Jews, blacks, and whites wake up.



Southerners truly are the intelligent ones in America. These libtards have lost their mind! Mississippi is 30 spots above “progressive” California in reading proficiency. The Democrats are way too excited to show you just how DERANGED and LOW they will go for power and control. We need VOTER ID! There is no way these lunatics are in the majority. At this rate, if Adolf Hitler and Osama bin Laden ran as Democrats, they would support them.

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