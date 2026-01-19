ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Notes from the Under Dog L.
I didn't vote for Mamdani. And I didn't vote for Cuomo either. Why vote for Mr. Cashless bail? He was a lighter version of the same problem. Now why was the devil we already knew --Eric Adams -- nudged out of the campaign? I didn't vote for Adams in the previous election, but he turned out better than I'd thought. I remember before he was elected, during the insanity that was the Summer of 2020, a one-year-old black infant was slain in gang crossfire across the street, he gave a speech at the memorial. The detectives who'd come to my door for access to the street camera told me that De Blasion had issued injunctions in response to Defund the Police that tied their hands when a perp was spraying bullets on a busy street the night before; they could no longer grab perps in a certain way.

Alas, the Union where I teach shilled for Mamdani. Ironically, that union could very well be part of the reason why tenured faculty got pink-slipped to help the university out of a financial problem. These Millennials running the union clearly believe that it's the school's responsibility to take care of them. Even more alarming is that they don't seem concerned that their demands might cost everyone their jobs down the line.

This is the Long House, folks.

But one thing that never ceases to amaze me is how many white people are anti-white, like this idiot Cea Weaver. Why they castigate other white people for pointing out their dangerous rhetoric (yes some of us know Communism's dark history begins with thinking in terms of racial and/or social classes) and they just double down on what can only be construed as thinking that leads to their own demise.

Mamdani just announced Diana Moon Glampers to the racial equity or what have you department. I had hoped the worst of that shit was over. All I can say is that I hope his hands are tied on most of his shitty ideas.

He's a Deep State Puppet. No doubt about it. And I have to pretend not to have noticed how many of my friends idiotically voted for this creep.

Anne Emerson Hall
I made a mighty effort with the Gulag Archipelago, but didn’t make it through. I did complete One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich, The Cancer Ward, In the First Circle, and the first four of the five volumes of the August 1914 novels. Most of this reading happened during the pandemic, which greatly puzzled my husband. Why was I immersing myself in such troubling literature?

It might have had something to do with a memory of a college classmate, who once speculated that it wouldn’t be that bad if the Communists took over. “We could read our books, after all.” Since I was the daughter of a senior military officer and had a vivid memory of the Cuban missile crisis and its effect on families living in Navy housing at Newport, I was dumbstruck.

The Solzhenitsyn books helped me close the circle with that friend’s naivete (in my own mind). Add in some Robert Service, some Robert Conquest, well, I finally had the answers I could have made but didn’t.

