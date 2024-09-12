Growing up in Memphis, at an early age I realized that my family was not rich. We were not poor, but we were not rich. In my early days in Castalia Heights, in that two-bedroom apartment with 6 people, I did not think it was anything out of the ordinary. My mother would fix us milk toast for breakfast. I didn’t like butter so much so I never indulged in the consumption of milk-toast, but in my mind, it was some high-end store-bought boxed cereal.

When we moved to Parkway Terrace, I was lucky enough to live in a home with an in-ground pool - 13 feet at the deep end. My folk, typically neighborhood cats, other AMB, and Travelers would be at my house in the backyard, swimming, smoking chicken head, drinking quarts of Stag beer or Vat 69, or wata (moonshine) on the daily. It is what we did. Few folks, let alone black folks in Memphis in the late 70s, had pools in their backyards. I can only name Devin (RIP) and my best friend Roulac (RIP) grandfather - who had an indoor pool.

One day, all of the elder men in the neighborhood, as they usually did, were talking and drinking. This day they were playing chess in chairs in the front of their homes. They always spoke to us young cats and kept us close. My boys were challenging me to play chess with them. In particular Nonnac (John Cannon - Cannon spelled backward) and Maple Syrup (RIP). I wasn’t down, and would rather stay in the backyard and chief. I was 16. But peer pressure being the bitch it was, I relented. So first was right across the street, Mr. Frank Banks.

I taught myself chess by reading the chess column in the Memphis Commercial Appeal and Memphis Press-Scimitar. I even learned the move codes. I even checked out a book from the public library called French Defense: Tarrasch Variation by Raymond Keene. This is where I became acquainted with the concept of the "Fool's Mate." I put that in my mind knowingly, hoping it would either maintain or enhance my performance when playing Chess. I made every effort to accomplish this outcome whenever I played the game.

To make a long story short, I made quick work of Mr. Banks, Mr. Edmondson, Mr. Bumpas, and Mr. Harris - two of which in less than 8 moves. By the time I was to go to Dr. Reed’s house, his wife said he was called to the hospital for an emergency. I say this to say that what you put into any system can either enhance it or retard it. By this time everyone on my street, children, all the men, and my boys had watched each match.

The United States of America the way I see it, is a fine-tuned engine. As such, anything you do needs to keep up efficiency and requires modifying or optimizing its components to improve performance, effectiveness, or power output. The process can range from minor adjustments to significant upgrades depending on the goals. As such, adding any old shit to do this is not acceptable. Albeit nearly impossible, I will try to translate what is in my mind into words.

Let me describe it this way, I am the Anton Chigurh of word-Smithing. I may be gone from this temporal realm of humanity soon, but it will remain with me that I provided all readers with the option to pick their poison. However, I am reduced to only using words to explain what I mean when I say you can’t put Fish sauce in a Lamborghini and expect that shit to perform top-notch. If folk elect Kamala Harris to be our next President, in my belief, it would be synonymous with putting fish sauce in a valuable automobile.

To begin with, Kamala is the unburdened burdener of all unburdened burdens and is even more embarrassing than Biden. As California AG, she argued that the falsification of a translation to create a false confession to get a plea deal was ok because it didn't involve physical abuse. Her subordinate said that California was keeping prisoners in unconstitutionally cruel prisons because they like cheap firefighters (he was later promoted). When she found the drug lab had problems she hid those problems from defendants. Over 600 cases had to be dismissed. She supports civil asset forfeiture. I cannot omit that she prosecuted gun shops for having pictures of guns. These were overturned by federal courts of course.

Let us just keep it a buck, in her case, DEI means did not earn it. She is just another professional politician who seems to be good for themselves, but not for the country. Kamala is good at smiling and giggling. She is best qualified to be a Walmart greeter. Harris doesn't have the skills to manage a McDonald's let alone the United States. It sounds like she's trying to meet the minimum word requirement for an essay whenever she speaks.

She has no leadership experience, never managed a large company, is not a governor, and can't make executive decisions. All obvious from her speeches and resume. Instead of speaking, she may as well be better served by just waving her arms around as if she’s trying to communicate. Honestly, I can't listen to her for any longer than about 2 seconds.

I could go into detail, but I really wanted to get this off of my chest, especially seeing I do not have to teach today. But I will later, as a promise to my daughter-in-law.

I am just asking that folk please unburden us from Kamala that has been and shall no longer be in this passage of time, even if school buses are yellow. Personally, Kamala's disappearance from the political scene would certainly denote the significance of the passage of time. Listening to her for less than 5 minutes is all it takes to recognize that she is a fraud. Any rational person, if they took the time to add up all of her random words generated statements would conclude that the final result would be her saying: “I want to be clear, I have no clue as to what I’m doing and if I become president I will continue the same charade, thank you.”

Kamala Harris is not the additive we need to prime this fine piece of machinery we call the United States of America. If we do, we may as well be adding sugar to our gas tank or using fish sauce as oil.

