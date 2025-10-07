I have accepted on face value, that it is difficult to take most liberal political writers and columnists seriously. Growing up, there were plenty of folks supportive of liberal views and policies who were rational creatures. However, gone are the days of Tom Wicker, Nat Hentoff, Roy Wilkins, Paul Goodman, Hunter S. Thompson, Gore Vidal, Susan Sontag, Lerone Bennett Jr., and Irving Howe.

This current collection of progressive thought leadership, to describe them metaphorically, seems to have a form of Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). FMD is a highly contagious viral disease that mainly affects livestock, such as cattle, sheep, and pigs. Although I have not personally studied this infectious disease in full detail, I know that it is caused by varieties of coxsackieviruses and enteroviruses, and one of the effects of infection is swelling in the testicles of mature males.

The reason I mention this is because, to keep it straightforward, it’s my view that the common sense shown by liberal political writers in my formative years is in short supply and hard to find, as most are strict quixotic polemists immersed in a sea of emotional idealism. In my opinion, because most, especially the men, are either gay milksops or, if not, short in stature, low in testosterone, and imbued with feminized, girlie archetypes. This is not gay bashing, gay men and women have proven indespensible in the advancement of this great nation. I am just making an observation, calling balls and strikes. Frankly , people do not care about who you select to love or sleep with, that is your business. If you don't take me at my word, then so be it. Just call me out, and line me up if you bout it bout it and true to the game. Otherwise, just read.

Off the top of my head, Charles M. Blow, Robert Reich, Don Lemon, Jonathan Capehart, Eugene Daniels, LZ Granderson, Rachel Maddow, Elie Mystal, Steve Kornacki, Anderson Cooper, Derek Thompson, Ezra Klein, and Matt Yglesias come to mind.

I say this both assurdedly and unfortunately, because the topics they write about, how they write about them, and their interpretation (including the media outlets that hire them), prove this without a doubt. Let us take the sentencing of Nicholas Roske and the recent Federal Government shutdown. I thought about this after reading a post by Jeff Childers last week in which he wrote:

“The insanity began almost instantly, as the article began by referring to Nicolas John Roske as “Sophie,” calling him “her,” and omitting his picture and legal given name.”

Nicholas Roske is the man who attempted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022, during Pride Month. He was supposedly motivated by the leaked Dobbs v. Jackson opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and a Texas school shooting. Roske planned to break in and kill Kavanaugh. At the time, the media rightly and biologically factually described him as a “Man.”

Fast forward three years, and abracadabra, he is now a she. According to court records, Roske has identified as a transgender woman. In addition, according to the Daily Wire, he was also portrayed as being ‘deeply mentally ill and suicidal’.

Now, out of thin air, Nicholas Roske has magically become Sophie Roske, a transgender woman. Before the name change and fraudulent change in sex, Roske faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.

NBC and CNN were quick to provide support and cover for this narrative after Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman conceded Roske’s actions were acts of terrorism, yet swept away the lion’s share of the “terrorism enhancement” in the sentence. As a result, the judge sentenced her to eight years and one month behind bars, followed by a lifetime of court supervision. Prosecutors requested a prison sentence of no less than 30 years, which was on the low end of the range recommended by sentencing guidelines. The AWFL is strong with this one.

The surprising thing was not the flippant acceptance of the change of pronouns, but rather liberal pundits ignoring and not challenging the light and puny sentence. It was as if they supported this as being fair.

Let us be real, it is called a ‘protected class’ and everyone knows it, and some use it to their advantage. The message is, if you’re ever accused of a crime, no matter how big or small, just claim you are trans and by magic, your sentence will be practically non-existent. This is as bad as Senator or Vice President Biden getting away with taking documents when he was younger, because now he is too old to be accused.

This person was a MAN when he committed the crime, but now, because he is a SHE, the sentence is reduced. According to CNN and NBC News, the person who tried to kill the justice is an electric current, AC/DC, and the sentence is appropriate because they can’t decide which circuit he’s operated on.

If we were a serious society, he’d be in a cage. Point period, Roske’s actions exemplified domestic terrorism, and extremely severe punishment should be ordered to prevent future assassination attempts of any of our politicians, whether you agree with them or not, is not the point here.

The bottom line is that a transgender woman is going to prison for more than eight years after a failed attempt to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh three years ago. Why? Because Boardman felt that Roske had shown remorse for their actions.

This judge needs to be disbarred. I wonder what kind of sentence she would’ve wanted handed down to this person if she were the one he was attempting to murder? I fail to see how this person’s supposed transgenderism holds any bearing on the crime committed or sentencing handed down. Or am I being “transphobic?” As I said, I would think that the ever-so lenient judge would not be so magnanimous if she had been the target. “Rules for thee but not for me” may be implied here because this was a political decision.

He should be in for a full 30 years, nothing less, and it will be a message to others. Attempted murder is attempted murder, I don’t care what flag you fly. This is insane. Many have been convicted of non-violent crimes who were slammed with far more time. This judge has no respect for the Supreme Court, the Law, or common sense. The prosecutor needs to appeal that decision. Seems like judgment was based 100% on gender; that’s discrimination.

This is why Pam Bondi needs to start spending time and getting rid of or pressing charges on these Judges who let people walk free. I mean, a man’s daughter just got killed by a guy who had over 25 felonies; this is getting ridiculous.

We need a law created right now. Anyone who attempts to kill a Supreme Court Justice should get at least 25 years in prison, but maybe it should be life in prison. We don’t want losers like that in our society. Was this idiot judge appointed by Brandon, or was it Auto Pen?

Why do they get away with everything because of their sexuality? I don’t understand it. It doesn’t matter. Wrong is wrong. Is she saying he has a mental disorder, so he should get a lower sentence, or is she saying since she’s now a woman, she should get a lower sentence? She has reduced the severity of the crime of attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justices to the level of a DWI conviction. She is NOT a serious judge and MUST BE removed from the bench immediately.

Being a Judge requires interpreting the Law as it has been written. It was never meant to be a platform for anybody’s activist lunacy. Lots of families have trauma. That does not justify crime. All these trans families act like they are the exception. I am sure many of us have life experiences that we do not rub in the whole world’s face.

This is but one example of liberal media coverage. In this case, they go with the flow and avoid asking any relevant questions to promote this approved, ordained, and accepted narrative. In other examples, they flip the story completely, inclusive of ignoring the historical record, as in the case of the current Federal Government shutdown.

We know that one of the facts is that Democrats want to reinstate provisions abrogated in 47’s signature legislation. One of which is illegal alien Medicaid eligibility in H.R.1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act of the 119th Congress.

After its passage in July 2025, Medicaid eligibility for non-citizens was severely restricted. The bill eliminated coverage for non-citizens, including refugees, asylees, and those with Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

However, when this is cited, the media elites of the progressive class instinctively deny this, although it is in print and can be easily proven. Even their institutions of higher learning refute this. They assert:

“… Undocumented immigrants have never been eligible for full Medicaid coverage. In fact, even many lawfully present immigrants are not eligible for Medicaid.”

They add that “Under federal law, emergency rooms must stabilize medical emergencies, regardless of immigration status.” However, they omit that the funds to pay for the shortfall in treating this population come from Medicaid funds, which are provided by tax-paying citizens.

According to the CBO, in 2034, 1.4 million people would lose health insurance through “state-only funded programs” under current law. This “includes people without verified citizenship, nationality, or satisfactory immigration status.”

With respect to emergency room service, all 50 states are required by federal law (specifically EMTALA (Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act)) to provide emergency medical screening and treatment for anyone who comes to a hospital emergency department with an emergency medical condition, regardless of citizenship, legal status, or ability to pay. So the number of states that provide emergency room services to non-citizens is 50.

Moreover, 14 states and Washington, D.C., provide comprehensive state-funded coverage to children, regardless of immigration status. Seven of these states and D.C. have expanded fully state-funded coverage to some income-eligible adults regardless of immigration status. Meaning class, more broadly, 14 states and D.C. offer state-funded health coverage to people with “unsatisfactory immigration status” (which includes undocumented, green card holders who haven’t satisfied waiting periods, etc.) for children; among those, only 8 states and D.C. cover adults.

But this evidence is too strong to stop the modern liberal media follower from deviating from the party’s narrative. They also claim that the shutdown is on Republicans. They argue that they control the presidency and both chambers of Congress. They ignore the fact that Democratic members are the ones voting against the temporary funding. Plus, I find this odd. In 2013, Democrats had the executive branch and the Senate majority, but allowed the government to remain unfunded for over two weeks when Republicans did not support funding.

I don’t get it. What is the difference? They also vehemently argue that progressives do not want to give healthcare funding for illegal immigrants when the record in their own media suggests otherwise. Providing free healthcare to non-citizens is specifically mentioned in the Democrats’ budget proposal. This is why people hate the media.

So Democrats hold all the cards. They are responsible for this. They also shut it down because they want to spend millions (3.6) on pastry cooking classes for gay male prostitutes in Haiti.

This is the avenue of the modern liberal political opinion writer. They avoid topics based on how it makes their ingroup perceived. Colorado passed a bill (House Bill 25-1312 (the Kelly Loving Act)), in which parents can be accused of child abuse for not agreeing to their transgender. But they have never written about this.

And do not bring up any notion that Democrats support and advocate for violence against ICE agents, then it becomes hear no evil, see no evil.

Just this past week, we have seen a Democrat-appointed parole board release a man who murdered a 6-year-old boy by stabbing him in the head, the aforementioned Biden-appointed judge gives Nicholas Roske just 8 years in prison for trying to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice, and a Democrat candidate for attorney general in Virginia openly wished for the murder of his political opponents and their children.

With regards to the last topic, no Sunday news show host mentioned Democrat Jay Jones (VA) wanting his political opposition and their children murdered on Meet the Press (NBC), Face the Nation (CBS), This Week (ABC), or State of the Union (CNN). The only reference I came across was made by Marc Short, former Chief of Staff to the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, on Meet the Press.

One would think that a dude running for office who called for a Norfolk police lieutenant to be fired after donating $25 to Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund, saying it was “utterly disgusting” and demanding “true accountability in policing,” and getting him fired, would be called out to resign by liberal media mouthpieces, but no.

I would be out of place if I did not mention the transgender man who works as a school bus driver (Leetwain "Sharon" Darrell Tate), who allegedly lured underage boys to his home, where they were allegedly sexually assaulted, and has been arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes.

I won’t even bring up Chicago - psych, I lied, where five people were killed and 25 others shot, ages 16 to 62. Or the mass shooting in Montgomery, Alabama, in which 2 were killed, and 12 were wounded this past weekend. But you will not find either on the front page or as the main story of any liberal media outlet. All we will see highlighted is that Governor Pretzel, I mean pizza, and Mayor Johnson are focused on stopping ICE.

But what do we get? Crickets. Not a word. These cats are straight up foul. They will not amplify any of the above because they are straight bich azz mutha fucas and got cherry Kool aid flowing through their veins. Ball and strikes here, mane, because no honest person would take these folks seriously. True, some will say I am tripping, or that I am making a mountain out of a mole hill. I say miss me with that shit, folk. Facts and the record speak for themselves.