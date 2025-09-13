Note: Starting October 1, 2025, I will have the post live for 24 hours. No longer 72. The capitalist in me has overruled the altruistic me. Apologies. However, I will pin old stacks for free if folks need a fix, weekly. Support your folk.

Pathology is the study of disease. More specifically, it is the science of the causes and effects of diseases. A disease is a disorder of structure or function in a human, animal, or plant, especially one that has a distinctive group of symptoms, signs, or anatomical changes and often a known cause.

Diseases can be both mental and physical in nature. It is paramount to understand the connection between mental and physical health conditions for effective disease treatment and management. Nowhere is this more evident than in the way crime and associated outcomes are presented and discussed in the U.S.

Folks, I am so tired of writing about how bad crime has gotten in concert with how illegal immigration is so out of control. Even worse, it is swept under the rug by major corporate media conglomerates. But inside I feel that if I don’t, and note the existence of certain individuals’ names, they will be forgotten in the wastebin of history, and I can’t let that stand.

Several horrendous crimes have occurred that should have received national attention; however, they did not. There is no reason we all should not be aware of Larisha Sharell Thompson, DaCara Thompson, and Ava Moore.

I cite these specifically because we are well aware of what transpired late August in North Carolina, to Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old woman who escaped a war-ravaged Ukraine and relocated to the U.S., seeking refuge legally.

After Zarutska boarded a light rail train and took a seat, she was murdered on August 22 by a career criminal who stabbed her to death on public transportation. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the suspect as 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, a repeat offender who had been arrested FOURTEEN TIMES before.

Truth is that Brown had been out of prison for 2 years, and he's committed several crimes in that period, and he's been caught and released, like a Smallmouth Bass. You cannot make this up - 14 arrests and 6 years for gunpoint robbery. Why is this guy allowed to participate in society?

Although the average progressive wants to make this about race, it is not. I don’t really see it as a mental health issue, although I can admit it does play a role in the etiological evaluation of this problem. What it is really about, outside of judges (which I will explain later), is that this happened 2 weeks ago, and nobody knew about it. To me, it looks like they're hiding crimes instead of reporting them.

With this said, the crimes I am about to detail are about race, overtly about race, and suggest that the well-being of criminal illegal aliens is deemed to be of more importance than that of black Americans born in the U.S, let corporate media tell (or not tell in this case) it.

There have been many black Americans harmed by non-citizens, but the media has been silent. Too many to list. There was a young Black man (Marcel Da'jon Wagner) who had fallen asleep on a bus in Seattle, and a non-citizen shot him for no reason. I am thankful for YouTube, because without YouTube, many people would be unaware of these cases and crimes. In closing, no one, regardless of race, should ever be harmed or mistreated.

But it seems the corporate press goes out of its way to avoid any stories involving criminal illegal aliens’ criminal acts against black Americans. My only explanation is that it doesn’t meet their narrative of intersectionality at all costs.

First example I will present will be the case of Larisha Sharell Thompson, 40, who went missing while driving in her car in Lancaster, S.C. Deputies of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office located Larisha Sharell Thompson, deceased with a gunshot wound behind the wheel of her vehicle on a Road in Lancaster, about an hour south of Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 2.

Six illegal immigrants, ages 13 through 21, were charged in connection with her“random” murder (Asael Aminadas Torres-Chirinos, 21; Jarby Ardon Ramos-Odari, 18; Jeyson Sobied Pineda-Salgado, 17; and three juveniles, ages 13, 14, and 15). Since their arrest, the Department of Homeland Security has placed detainers on all six individuals charged.

None of the five major networks (CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, or CBS ) has run or written any stories about Larisha Sharell Thompson, based on currently accessible and indexed sources. To this day, this story has not received any attention from mainstream media. Thompson doesn’t even have a Wikipedia reference. Shows how much black lives are valued in the age of white allies and BLM. Where is, and was CNN and MSNBC with this story? Where's BLM?

Using Daniel Penny as a comparison, there were at least 4 written articles by CNN, 1 identifiable segment (video) on MSNBC, at least 3 stories on NBC News (including regional NBC outlets), at least 3 stories on ABC News, and at least 3 stories on CBS News.

Thompson’s story hardly got any coverage. This poor woman didn’t deserve to be gunned down, and these little punks should be immediately deported. That shouldn’t even be a question.

All I will say is, Venezuelans made it into South Carolina? Good job, Democrats. Everyone who continues to demonize ICE and would have thrown a fit if ICE had gotten to these teenagers before it was too late should be ashamed of themselves.

That same month, on May 25, 18-year-old Ava Moore was hit by an illegal alien on a jet ski while kayaking in Lake Grapevine and killed. The driver of the jet ski was allegedly Daikerlyn Alejandraa Gonzalez-Gonzalez, an illegal alien from Venezuela. Following the collision, Gonzalez, along with another illegal alien, Maikel Alexander Coello-Perozo, fled the scene, hitting two vehicles while leaving.

Moore, who had been twice personally sponsored by Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne, had recently accepted an appointment to join the U.S. Air Force Academy as a member of the class of 2029.

Moore was pulled to shore by bystanders, then taken to a hospital, where she later died from severe head trauma. She was weeks away from leaving to start Air Force basic training. The Department of Homeland Security reports that the two illegal aliens involved in the crash then fled without offering help, leaving Moore to die.

This also failed to attract significant national attention from mainstream corporate media outlets. I found three stories from ABC News, eight from CBS News (Texas/local coverage), and none, at least based on available search results, from CNN, MSNBC, or NBC News. Maybe we should stop wasting our time waiting for the media to do the right thing. We know that they are not for America or Americans. We are the media, and we need to put it out there. We all need to broadcast this. The media is not going to change. Until more folks stand up and call this out, nothing will change. Even the BLM, the NAACP, or any major organizations are NOT talking about this either.

What has hit me more painfully is the death of 19-year-old Dacara Thompson, who was reported missing from Lanham, Maryland, near the end of August 2025. This child is one year younger than my daughter.

Thompson was last seen on August 23, 2025, after telling her family she was going to get gas. Her body was found dumped off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County on August 31, 2025. Surveillance video showed her entering a black SUV early on August 23, a vehicle traced to Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, 35, of Bowie, Maryland. A search warrant executed at the home revealed evidence suggesting Thompson was killed in his bedroom.

Hernandez-Mendez, who was in the U.S. illegally and had been arrested previously in April 2025 on a DUI charge, but was released pending trial, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder after a police investigation. Of particular interest was that Hernandez-Mendez had a D.C. driver's licence issued in 2015 and a Social Security number.

I am sure Hernandez-Mendez will have nothing to worry about because Maryland Democrat Sen Chris Holland, Governor Wes Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Maurice Scott, and the rest of their Democrat posse will do everything in their power to keep him stateside and out of prison. Oh, democrats will fight for him. They'll either come out in force and fight for this monster, or they'll remain silent and pretend as if they know nothing about it. Wes Moore hasn't said a word about Dacara Thompson, and he hasn't shut up about Trump.

Plus, they get an assist from the major establishment alphabet news networks. I could find no indexed articles, segments, or coverage mentioning Dacara Thompson on CNN or MSNBC through current searches. Only one (1) distinct item was on ABC News (“Maryland man charged in killing of missing 19-year-old Dacara Thompson: Police”), which was published on September 5, 2025.

The media is not going to change. I have even heard some on the left victim-shame this young lady, who was brutally murdered and discarded like a piece of trash. It doesn't matter why she entered her murderer's vehicle or went to his residence; he killed her nonetheless. If the NC case is an example, they will misdirect from the issue (gruesome murder), to a subject amenable to their continuous white supremacist threat routine (firestorm on the right), as if everyone is not upset.

Until more people and civic leaders stand up and call this out, nothing will change. More people are concerned about the current smack talk in the WNBA, or Young Thug snitching, than the loss of life outlined above. How sad, these beautiful women with their whole lives ahead. These criminals need to be caught and deported. This man, like the teens who murdered Larisha Sharell Thompson, has likely murdered before. Probably in Guatemala and other parts of South America.

CNN suddenly doesn't want race to be the issue? Strange. Is it because the perp and victim are the wrong colors? Why so silent when criminal illegal aliens murder black women? Jasmine Crockett is not mentioning this horrible act, yet she goes on and on about President Trump. This just makes me so angry.

Where is the outrage from Colin Kaepernick, Karen Bass, AOC, Roland Martin, Lebron, NBA, WNBA, NFL, Ben Crump, Al Sharpton, and/or The View? Don't Black Lives Matter for all black people? Where are Joy Reid, Charlemagne the Idol, Tiffany CrissCross, Abby Fullips, Corey Booger, and the rest of their clique?

As I stated earlier, this is not about race. Although the prism of the left is to view all things through race, as with Michael Brown, Daniel Penny, Trayvon Martin, and George Floyd, when the targets are black women, and death is the result, these stories are not covered. The issues are two-fold: not addressing criminal behavior and downplaying crime as a problem. This pertains to illegal immigration and the revolving door of the criminal justice system. No one cares what color you are, but if you enter our nation illegally, you start off breaking the law, and you compound that with murder, there is nothing to negotiate, contemplate, or discuss.

Likewise, if you commit one, two, or three violent acts that end up in arrest, you need to stay in jail - non-stop. Nothing more, nothing less. Decarlos Brown was a repeat offender who had been arrested FOURTEEN TIMES prior, and this is happening across the nation. It’s beyond ridiculous that this monster had not been permanently locked up. Both Prince George’s County, Maryland (which is a sanctuary county), and North Carolina (which has just instituted changes that reduce sentencing and eventually eliminate cash bail) are partly responsible for the deaths of both Thompson and Zarutska.

It makes no sense for multi-repeat offenders of violent crimes to be released into the community. But it keeps on happening. In January 2025, Maris Brazelis pushed a woman into the side of a moving A train at the 175th Street station. The 26-year-old Brazelis, who was homeless, had at least two prior arrests, including one for sexual abuse. He was released after his most recent arrest just days before the subway attack. Several additional examples include:

Ramon Rivera, a New York man with a lengthy criminal history, was released from jail and then allegedly committed a stabbing spree in November 2024 that left three people dead. Just one month before the deadly attacks, Rivera had been released from Rikers Island, a New York City jail. He was released after serving time for a series of assault and burglary charges earlier in 2024. Rivera has at least eight past arrests in New York City.

In October 2023, Sabir Jones pushed a woman onto the tracks at the 53rd Street-Fifth Avenue subway station. The 39-year-old Jones was known to police and had a prior arrest. Before this assault, he also allegedly punched a student at the same station, breaking his jaw.

A year earlier, in January 2022, Simon Martial fatally pushed 40-year-old Michelle Alyssa Go in front of an R train in Times Square. At the time of the attack, the 61-year-old Martial had multiple prior arrests and had served two prison sentences.

Before this post, as of now, in New York, a violent sex offender and career criminal, Jamel McGriff, 42, an ex-con on parole with a string of arrests, has been identified as a suspect in the murders of a married couple, 78-year-old Maureen Olton and Frank Thomas Olton, 76. The tow were found tied in the basement to a pole, with multiple stab wounds in their home. In 2005, McGriff robbed a man of his watch and cash at knifepoint on a train. That November, he was convicted of molesting a 23-year-old female at knifepoint and would spend almost 17 years of a 20-year sentence in state prison for a 2006 robbery, sex act, and assault conviction.

This past week in Chicago, a mother of 11 suffered multiple injuries, including a broken nose and multiple fractures to her face, after she was sucker punched by a man while walking to the train with a coworker. The suspect, 32-year-old William Livingston, has been arrested at least 20 times since 2012 for similar attacks. One of which happened four years ago, where he randomly sucker punched and attacked four women within thirty minutes.

The year prior, Mijawon Johnson, then 36, was accused of brutally attacking a 61-year-old woman on a Chicago train, leaving her brain dead after she was viciously beaten by the eight-time felon while attempting to steal her purse.

On New Year’s Day 2024 in NC, Daevion Markeith Crawford opened fire into a crowd at Romare Bearden Park, which resulted in five people being shot (all black). He pleaded guilty and was charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Court records show that Crawford was allowed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and received 20-36 months in jail. He was credited with 350 days served, and spent about a year behind bars after shooting FIVE people.

Last week in Racine, Wisconsin, after being arrested for that hit-and-run in 2024, which killed 44-year-old Dwayne Carr, a judge released Shamya Anderson on a $50,000 signature bond. Conditions of the bond included not driving, and Anderson does not have a valid license. During the hit-and-run, the 20-year-old Anderson left Carr in the road, where he died of his injuries. Even with all of this, Anderson drove an SUV with three children inside and crashed it into a Racine city bus, injuring eleven people.

If blacks killed by illegal immigrants, or crime overall is ignored, what would happen if a foreign national is murdered by an illegal alien? This past Wednesday in Dallas, an Indian National was brutally killed at his job. The 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, was attacked with a machete and beheaded, allegedly after an argument with his employee at a motel. According to reports, he asked Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, not to use a broken washing machine. Cobos-Martinez got upset as Nagamallaiah asked another employee to translate for him instead of addressing him directly. Cobos-Martinez then attacked him with a machete, cut off his head, kicked Nagamalliah’s head twice into the parking lot, picked it up, and threw it in the dumpster, according to police. Yet with all of this detail, the story has not made it to any national news outlet. Cobos-Martinez had been released on an order of supervision on Jan. 13, 2025, by the Biden Administration.

The silence isn't deafening when you realize that to these people, black lives matter only when they can be used to get money. Add to this that politicians like AOC would have you believe these people were just hungry and had to rape and murder to survive. All they can find the strength to say is that “violent crime is down 25%.” To me, that only means that, for every 4 people stabbed or robbed, only 3 were stabbed or robbed. That is a terrible statistic to reference.

Then there is the fact that many crimes go unreported, many have their cars broken into, but never report them to the police to be counted; these are not included in the list of official crimes. Does this mean that since they were not reported or recorded, they are no longer criminal acts?

And do not get me started on these DAs and judges. What difference does arresting someone make when they're not prosecuted and imprisoned? The problem is not the cops. We need to hold the judges and DAs who let these criminals back into the streets. Can’t blame this on the feds when you are a sanctuary city and soft on crime, and judges are releasing habitual violent offenders in a way that undermines the very purpose of the judiciary. Are there no penalties for horrible judges? They are getting people killed with their politics.

None of the criminals above, especially Decarlos Brown, Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, Maris Brazelis, Ramon Rivera, or Jamel McGriff, should have ever been on the street, free. You can not just let a repeat, 14x violent offender, with a schizophrenia diagnosis, out on CASHLESS BAIL to murder people. Any judges in your state who play politics with criminals are also playing with the lives of their constituents.

I'm so tired of soft-on-crime judges; they should have their cases reviewed often to ensure they're actually following the law instead of just letting criminals go without penalty. The public defender who advocated for the release of repeat offenders and the judge who allowed it should be put in jail. If a doctor can be fined and disbarred from practice, for malpractice, why can't a judge be fined or disbarred for the same thing? This judge in particular put the pubic in harm's way - on purpose.

The message that is being sent by blue state mayors, many of whom are themselves black, is clear: that we do not want to prosecute crimes because we don't like the fact that a disproportionate number of the people that we will have to prosecute are black. This sort of thinking is pathological because the victims of these criminal acts will be the majority, black, poor, and minority communities. This implies that the needs and concerns of this parameter of the population are really a secondary issue, which is a racist practice at best.

The media supports this because their incessant focus on the fault of all things America being due to white supremacy prevents them from reporting on crimes that do not fit their narrative. The Zarutska case, the lack of reporting on weekly mass shootings in Chicago, and any transgender shooting is evidence of this.

If it were a black girl stabbed by a white guy in North Carolina, the news would be all over everything. Similarly, if it were an illegal immigrant murdered by a white man or a black gang, the news would be all over everything. But the news is completely silent on these incidents. You don’t hate the media enough in this country. It’s crazy that liberal politicians and the media in our community will sacrifice a 19-year-old American for an illegal alien.

This will not be the end, and won’t be the end as long as people keep voting for Socialist Democrats. It shouldn't have taken so long for this story to be nationwide, disgusting, and criminal to hide this story. The fact that anybody thinks it’s racist to be upset because a young lady lost her life because somebody wanted to be stupid, and that somebody just so happened to be black, is despicable, truly despicable.

If this doesn’t prove that it doesn’t fit the narrative, it doesn’t make the news; I don’t know what does. These women were brutally murdered, and the press’s primary concern is that people are noticing. Shameful, and why was he let back out in society? Our justice system is so broken that it keeps innocent people in prison for decades, but people like this get the revolving door. Judges who let these folks out on the street should be charged with murder when they kill, as well as him. Because these judges are not doing their job, maybe if they start getting charged with crimes for letting people out after they’ve committed serious offenses, they'll begin to take their responsibilities more seriously. The media needs to speak out against all these judges, including the ones trying to stop it deportations.

I admit, some people with mental illness can thrive in society. Just look at Abby Phillip. But if someone's mental illness leads to the ending of other people, then they need to be locked up for an even longer period, and the death penalty for anyone who comes into our nation and kills members of our society. I'm tired of hearing about this shit.

Sadly, the media's refusal to cover the majority of crimes committed by black people and illegal aliens has allowed the infection of the criminal element in these communities to metastasize, causing more harm than good. Wokeness is a pathological philosophy promoted by leftist elites to nudge blacks into accepting that crime will always exist and cannot be stopped - a view they never take with guns. This philosophy allows and enables the criminal element in the black community to destroy the black community.

Democrats dislike Black people. They assume we are stupid. They talk down to us and, along with many of our supposed major trusted news sources, have decided that if a narrative doesn't fit their view, they won't cover these big-city mayors and political figures who are not doing anything about crime or taking it seriously. Working together, they implement policies that allow criminals to repeat their crimes over and over.

They promote the idea that crime isn’t the main problem but is instead caused by poverty. They claim it’s not a crime, but racism. They rarely address fatherlessness, a dangerous factor that can destroy communities. Why? Because crime and its perpetuation are profitable for progressives.

They push the narrative that crime is not the problem, but rather it is due to poverty. It's not a crime, it's racism. They will never speak of fatherlessness, a poison seed that will kill any community. Why? Because crime, and keeping it going is a cottage industry for progressives. Between the media and NGOs, nonprofits, and all these people who say they are trying to solve the crime issue, they will continue to cash some fat azz checks as long as crime is rampant. Catch and release benefits the public defender, who has to be paid via billable hours, all these attorneys, every step of the way, the guards, and the judges. This is a big graft.

This particular situation is alarming to me because it suggests that there is a selective victim who becomes a part of a narrative. Now, we've all known this at some level. We seriously have not, as a society, fully recognized how much the left has monetized human misery.

I have been told that black lives matter, but only if they are criminals under the knee or being shot by a white cop. Otherwise, not so much, if your names are Larisha Sharell Thompson, Ava Moore, and Dacara Thompson.