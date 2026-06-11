I am gonna attempt to keep this short, so not too many jokes, but no promises. In this exposition, I want to share a few thoughts I have on the recent case of Chikei Rick Chow, a convenience store owner in Columbia, South Carolina, who became nationally known after the 2023 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton outside his store. Recently, a jury returned a not-guilty verdict for Chow, 61. It has caused a hubbub, as expected in the black community, and I am unable to figure out why. While I may not have an answer for the response of some in the black community, I do have my take on things I would like to share.

First, some background based on a cursory review of what I have read. Chow was born in Hong Kong. He moved to Louisiana and went to college. He married, and they had two sons. Upon graduating, he worked as a professor of computer science, supposedly at the University of South Carolina Upstate. Over a decade ago, he and his wife purchased a gas station/convenience store in Dentsville, South Carolina. They both worked in the store, and sometimes their son.

The gas station was in an area with a high rate of crime. The local police report having received hundreds of calls for service for the business over the course of a few years. It was so bad that, according to the court case, he applied for and received a concealed carry permit and carried a Glock pistol chambered in 45 caliber ACP (I suspect a Glock 21, Glock 30, or Glock 36), while working in the store.

On May 28, 2023, 14-year-old Cyrus Carmarmac Belton entered the gas station owned by Rick and his wife. The store was occupied by Rick, his wife, and their son, along with a few customers. Rick was legally concealing his pistol, but Cyrus did not have a permit to carry a weapon. He was not even eligible. Despite this, he was carrying a concealed loaded semi-automatic 9MM pistol. This constituted a criminal act.

It’s not clear what Cyrus intended to do in the store; according to reports, he did not have any way to make a purchase. Right as Cyrus entered, Rick’s wife, Alice, asked him to put his backpack down, which Cyrus did, and watched him like a hawk.

Long story short, they thought he was stealing, which Cyrus denied, picked up his backpack, and exited the store. Rick’s son followed and pursued Cyrus, believing that he had committed a theft. Rick followed his son. They chased Cyrus on the gas station property, toward an apartment complex. There, Rick produced his pistol and shot Cyrus in the back, killing him. After which, he performed CPR on Cyrus until emergency responders arrived. Rick and his son told the police that Cyrus had produced a pistol and pointed them, and said this was why he fired. He was provoked.

The police located a pistol near the body of Cyrus. Despite the appearance that the shooting was a case of legitimate self-defense, the police believed that Rick murdered Cyrus. The next day, they arrested Rick Chow and charged him with murder. He was held in jail without bond for about 3 years, until his trial started on May 27, 2026.

The prosecution argued that Rick chased Cyrus and shot him in the back, asserting that this was a clear case of murder in part because Rick should never have pursued Cyrus. The defense argued that Cyrus was breaking the law by possessing the pistol. During the pursuit, he pointed his weapon at Rick’s son, and Rick fired to defend his son. This was a case of the defense of another. On June 1, 2026, Rick Chow was found not guilty of murder.

Since then, some in the black community began screaming racism, and advocated for a protest that involved boycotting ALL Asian businesses. I’m not sure why this is an option.

I blame all of this idiocy on several things. First is the false belief by many blacks that all the bad in our community is a consequence and by-product of the legacy of slavery. For the perpetual victim class, it means one’s race, not knowledge, skills, agency, or a person’s abilities, is the most important thing about them. Folks who think like this believe that American slavery was special, and pretend that slavery wasn’t a worldwide phenomenon. Slavery was endemic to Africa before the first Europeans arrived, and had been thriving for thousands of years.

The slave trade was not forced on Africans. It was absolutely part of the way of life, as it was not just in Africa but nearly everywhere for most of human history.

History notes that around 90% of the slaves that came to America or came to the New World were originally captured and enslaved by stronger conquering African tribes, and were sold to Europeans, not at the point of a gun, but just as commerce. Arabs enslaved between 12 and 20 million Africans over the years, starting with the conquest of Islam in the 7th century. Likewise globally, sex slavery was massive and endemic in the Ottoman Empire and the Muslim world more widely.

Slavery was just as much a global fact of life everywhere on earth, and no less different, violent, vicious, or brutal, as it was practiced in the U.S. Although no living American of any race was a slave or slave owner, 160 years later, today, slavery is used as a weapon to divide Americans. under the premise that white people are evil and black people are good.

Another factor is the rates of female-headed households, and women having children without being married in the black community. Since 1965, when Daniel Patrick Moynihan completed the formally titled The Negro Family: The Case for National Action (The Moynihan Report), we have known that instability within family structure, particularly the growing rates of single-parent households, especially mother-headed families, could perpetuate poverty (which is related to high crime rates) across generations.

At the time, he warned that 25% of black births were out of wedlock, compared to about 5% of white mothers having kids out of wedlock. I believe today it’s about 70% in the black community. It’s over 30% for whites now.

According to data from the National Center for Health Statistics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 69–71% of births to Black women in recent years have been to unmarried mothers, compared to about 28–30% for whites and 10–15% for Asian women.

To put this in perspective, there are around 24 million and 129 million black and white women in America, respectively. Using 2022 Census household data, black single-mother households numbered about 3.24 million, compared to roughly 3.8 million white single-mother households, although there are 105 million more white women in the U.S. It seems also that these women are having sex with the same pool of men, given that data from the National Survey of Family Growth (2015–2019) and U.S. Census analyses show, approximately 54% of Black American men ages 15–49 had never fathered a biological child.

There are 14.2 million black males age 15 and older in the Census Bureau’s 2014 male fertility report. Of this number, 8.25 million had fathered at least one child, and 5.95 million had not fathered a child. This means about 42% of Black men age 15 and older had never had children.

The last reason is that many people who always scream racism exist in an incessantly reinforced state of victimhood and learned helplessness because they are unwilling to take accountability for their actions and find it easier to blame others. These people accept making criminals like Karmelo Anthony, Cyrus Carmack-Belton, and George Floyd the face of the black community.

Running sympathy PR for criminals or convicted fellons like the kid accused of stabbing another kid under a track tent is crazy work. Think about the reality in a civilzed world, people openly defending and justifing stabbing someone in the heart just because they were pushed.

Skin color is all that matters to them, this is why they want to boycott all Asian businesses, because a man deleted a 14-year-old gun-carrying thug who happened to be black. Why not just say he is innocent because he’s black? That’s what these people mean. I swear, these folks would support and defend Lucifer if he was caught nailing Jesus to the cross, if he was black. Because if Jesus was black too, they wouldn't even care.

There is one video floating around of two young black women calling Asian-owned restaurants and ordering massive amounts of food with the intent of not paying for what they ordered. This is Theft of Services and Criminal Mischief. Recording yourself committing theft of services, claiming this is for “justice,” is literal insanity. I used to say, and still believe that both of Jasmine Crockett’s brain cells are endlessly fighting to the death for 4th place; I now think and believe people supporting this Asian boycott, and calling these restaurants, are having the same battle.

And people wonder why others are sick and tired of these behaviors.

When they no longer allow call-in orders or require a credit card upfront, they will say it’s racism. Up front, they should be arrested for theft and made to pay damages for all the food and for wasting the restaurant’s time. These are often family-owned and run businesses that work very, very hard. You can’t get them fired from their jobs because they don’t have one. The result will be like what has happened in Chicago - when Walgreens leaves their neighborhood because of unfettered crime, the community cries racism. When all the stores leave, you will call it a ‘food desert,’ and blame ‘racism.’

Moreover, targeting Asians specifically is a federal hate crime as well. What a time to live, it’s racist to stereotype all black people for the actions of one, but it’s okay for these people to hold all Asians accountable for one person. Point of order: Normal and reasonable folks do not put more effort into harming others than helping themselves.

We protest Asians, but ignore 13-year-old boys in our community shooting four boys between the ages of 11 and 14 in Chicago the same week as the trial. We protest Asians, but seem not to care about three black people being shot, including a teenager, in the Bronx, the same week of the trial. We protest Asians, but say nothing about young black men shooting and killing a college student in South Philadelphia, or the 20-year-old man is killed and two others were wounded following a triple shooting on a Sunday in West Baltimore, the same week of the trial.

If the black community took all this Asian boycott energy and redirected it towards uplifting the youth and policing our own people, we wouldn’t be witnessing tragic cases such as these. It’s time to change that way of thinking because it has not worked for generations.

Boycott ALL Asians because of an Asian who was AQUITTED of a crime and spent 3 years in jail before he even got a trial? These people pushing for a boycott are also the same ones who defend Karmelo Anthony. Teen takeovers are happening regularly, but there are no calls in the black community to address this via protest. Daily, black teens are killing each other like they are playing Grand Theft Auto, but there is no outrage about this.

Why punish an entire race, without distinction, because of one Asian man? The amount of racism in this kind of thinking is crazy. Maybe we should care about the young black men before they commit crimes, instead of after they face consequences.

If I were Asian, I would consider that a boycott by blacks would mean less crime, more peace, and maybe more profit. I can see it now, theft down 100%. Remember, they stopped the “stop Asian hate” movement when they realized who the main perpetrators were.

Chow was defending his store and family. Sadly, a 14-year-old died. However, what is even worse is that the community has zero ability to look inward on the whole problem in their neighborhood. His parents say that “he was loving, kind, and caring and didn’t steal anything.” This could be true. The real question is, why did your 14-year-old son have a gun? If you weren’t bad parents, why did your 14-year-old son have a loaded firearm? Why was your 14-year-old son by himself going to a gas station with a loaded firearm with no money, an empty backpack, grabbing items, and putting them back while also being watched?

He obviously ran because he didn’t want to get caught with that gun. Had he not had that gun, he wouldn’t have run, wouldn’t have pointed it at the guy’s son, and he’d be alive today. When I was a kid, I’d just as soon have a Stinger missile in my back pocket than have a LOADED GUN. But on the positive side, think of all of his would-be victims that are now safe, and the prison cell he would end up occupying. Now someone else can occupy it.

Why don’t they boycott black establishments when a black person gets killed by a black person for no reason? I think this demonstrates the racist, ignorant thinking of people who think boycotting a whole race will make their lives better. I’m not boycotting anything. My son didn’t go around as a teen with a loaded illegal semi-automatic pistol, wearing a hoodie in May, trying to steal from others.

If ordering food you did not plan on paying for, and boycotting all Asian businesses was not enough, these coxcombs (love this word: first came across it reading Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver's Travels, where he used it to describe Lilliputian politicians, obsessed with trivial disputes, and to describe King of Brobdingnag views of the European statesmen and nobles, whom he considered morally corrupt and ridiculous), they are also going after and threatening Shaun Kent, the attorney who gave the defense closing argument in the trial of Rick Chow. The video of his performance is below.

In summary, Kent is a Brilliant attorney! He is fantastic at his job, literally destroying the prosecution’s narrative in 30 minutes. His closing was a brilliant summation of the important and critical parts of the trial. His delivery was passionate, lucid, and relatable. Chow had the right attorney doing the closing.

However, in the eyes of the woke blacks, he is a sellout and a coon, and has been receiving death threats. Some even asked why he took the case. Really? Is any of this necessary? His response was pure eloquence.

I figure if black culture is calling you a sellout, you’re probably doing something right. This man is the kind of role model that the black community really needs. This cat is the MAN. This attorney is literal American exceptionalism and black excellence, and “the culture” is hating on him and sending threats, which means no one should take this segment of black culture seriously. He’s not a sellout. He’s a professional. It is very possible that most of the people insulting this lawyer probably have criminals in their own family who have been defended by lawyers. Why don’t people have anything bad to say about, or chase down the two black men, two black women, and two other male minorities on the jury, if they are so upset?

People forget that John Adams represented the British soldiers who fired at the Boston Massacre, and won. A real Lawyer believes everyone deserves representation, a fair and legal trial.

Sadly, the “black” culture has more reverence for habitual criminals like George Floyd and Karmelo Anthony than Shaun Kent. These people did not complain one bit about the death of Dr. Linda Davis or Dacara Thompson. Let that sink in. My culture is American Culture: work hard, study hard, and protect your family, community, and nation. It will be these same people who want you to choose pigmentation over your personal liberty of conscience, who are the same people who will rob you blind, coming from an ATM or to your car in an underground parking lot. Had Cyrus killed Chow’s son and been found guilty of murder, these people would be screaming JUSTICE FOR CYRUS.

This defense attorney is a master orator. Kent was born for this job, and this was a master class on how to be an attorney. His closing is one for the books. He literally called out every mistake the prosecution failed to do, pointing out how the 130 yards actually worked against the State’s theory, and the barrel color detail was so good. Kent saved Chow’s life. I sat and watched the full 30 minutes of this video. Brilliant closing. Everybody should watch this instead of social media reels regarding the case.

In 2026, some people still believe that guilt or not is dependent upon pigmentation. This is hard to digest. If Europe can move on from the atrocities of WWII, which ended 80 years ago, why can’t black Americans get over slavery, which was outlawed over 150 years ago?

Instead of boycotting Asian businesses and calling Mr. Kent names, we need to be doing productive things with our time. Black people should look up to this man, instead of to a kid who boasts about guns on Instagram, goes to a store with $0, an empty backpack, and an illegal firearm.

As a community, our collective priorities as blacks in this country are out of order. There are so many things going on that deserve our attention and energy.

There are the weekly riots and “teen takeovers” in places like Chicago, where Mayor Brandon Johnson prefers the term “teen takeovers.” Mayor Johnson wants to address this by “holding social media platforms accountable.” God forbid we actually hold the teens and their parents accountable.

It’s not their fault; it’s the social media platform’s fault. Why not go after Apple, cell phone providers, or cell phone makers?

There is rampant teen crime and gang violence, but we say nothing. If the same acts are committed by whites and Asians, we are as loud as black folks at the movie theater or Chuckee Cheese. This is why people think the black community is run by idiots, and this is why most ethnic and racial communities in the country are laughing at us. We are an unserious people collectively. We choose to fight on behalf of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, not the students in the Chicago Public Schools, where 55 schools had zero students proficient in either reading or math during the 2021–2022 school year, 22 schools had no students proficient in reading, and 33 schools had no students proficient in math.

We select to fight on behalf of Karmelo Anthony, not the students in the Baltimore City Public Schools, 23 schools had zero students proficient in math on Maryland state exams in 2022. Reports also noted that several additional schools had only one or two students reaching proficiency.

This is why they are laughing at us. Some in our community believe that they have a right to steal. We prefer to hold everyone accountable except those creating the problems. Not a very good strategy, which is why we see what we see.

The division of our nation based upon race and the American narrative is a big business. The leaders, whether white or black, have a great interest in keeping people divided.

Over the past 45 years, we have given our community such a negative image. We can’t even go to simple outings without people being afraid that something might pop off. And you know what? They’re right. Because a lot of black folks like myself have no desire to be surrounded by drama and people who create drama. It is more likely to lose your life for staring at someone the wrong way in the black community. In what other culture is that a thing? Our children are being hunted by each other, and no one’s saying anything about it.

We don't and can't see the issue. We complain about race, but make all things about race continuously. We claim that they do not care about black boys or black people in general. Why should they, when we don't see the value in ourselves and shoot each other down more than anyone else? But we look the other way when we need to take accountability.

Case in point, according to the FBI's Expanded Homicide Data (single-victim/single-offender cases where offender race is known), using 2019 data (the last full year in the traditional UCR tables before the FBI transitioned to NIBRS), that year there were 2,574 blacks killed by blacks; 246 blacks killed by whites, and 566 whites killed by blacks. In other words, for 2019, about black homicide victims with known offender race were killed by black offenders. Using 2020 data, that year there were 3,086 blacks killed by blacks; 324 blacks killed by whites, and 694 whites killed by blacks. Do we get outraged over this fact?

At this point, silence becomes race treason, and we’re consenting to the murder and degradation of your own community. When are we going to start taking care of the trash that’s going on in our own backyard? When are we going to start accepting the fact that we are creating a group of monsters that are terrorizing the United States of America in these inner cities? My apologies, but I am a man, a father, and a human, and do not venerate at the altar of skin. I am a child of Martin Luther King, Jr. If you ever read his writings, you would understand that he was pushing for class-based policy, not race-based policy.

We need to recognize that the more black people, especially black youth, become disrespectful, arrogant, and disruptive, the more there will naturally be conflict between all parties, black on black more than all else.

We have folks going around threatening to blow up hospitals, even. This type of behavior is wrong and needs to be called out by us. Everybody is exhausted with the BS. Enough is enough. There are laws for a reason. Do the crime, and accept the consequences.

I'm going to keep it a thow-wow, if Cyrus had been shot and killed by a black store owner, black folk would not care, or even suggest boycotting all black businesses. Truth is, they would not even care. If Karmelo Anthony had stabbed a black boy, black folks wouldn't have even cared.

It is culture, and what you act like, and how one carries themselves, not about the color of your skin. Unfortunately, some associated with ‘black culture’ would rather teach young black children that white people are the reason for every problem and bad decision they ever make, instead of teaching them to be accountable, respectful, and disciplined.

Calling everything you dislike white supremacy is a great way to ensure nobody takes real claims of racism seriously. Facts should matter more than emotions.

Dang, I forgot the jokes.

Started June 4, 2026. Finished June 10', 2026.