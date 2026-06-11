ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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The Way She Came's avatar
The Way She Came
9h

Where are more Morehouse men like yourself who see through the BS being fed from perpetual fountains of victimhood? I must give this article a standing ovation, even if I am the only one in the room doing so. Bravo on this article, sir!

I have spent years as a nurse recording the rates of homicide against Black women and girls in our community. The data is staggering, and the reality is that these acts of violence are mainly perpetuated by Black men and boys. Yet, whenever I present these facts or demand accountability for the bloodshed in our own backyards, I am frequently told that I am a self-hating N-word, an arm of white supremacy, or that I just hate Black men.

None of that is true. What I do recognize is that the whataboutisms and the refusal to acknowledge the brutality within our communities is hypocritical, and I refuse to participate in it.

We cannot scream for justice when it is convenient or when the perpetrator happens to be of another race, while simultaneously turning a blind eye to the daily violence that is destroying our neighborhoods from the inside out. We cannot demand accountability from the world while excusing the habitual criminals and the toxic behaviors that are claiming the lives of our youth.

It is exhausting to watch people defend the indefensible simply because of shared pigmentation. It is maddening to see the community rally behind those who commit crimes, while ignoring the victims, especially the Black women and girls who are losing their lives at alarming rates. The refusal to look inward and address the rot within is not just intellectually dishonest; it is a betrayal of our own people.

We need more voices like yours, willing to cut through the noise, call out the hypocrisy, and demand real accountability. Until we are willing to confront the uncomfortable truths about our own community, nothing will change. Thank you for having the courage to say what so many are afraid to admit.

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Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
9h

Outstanding article sir!!

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