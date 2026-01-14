I am unsure what to make of Trump’s persistent interest in Greenland becoming part of the United States. I do not get it, but I’m down with the program. Plus, Trump has been discussing Greenland since 2017, so I don’t really understand all the fuss.

The idea of the United States buying Greenland has surfaced multiple times over more than 150 years, usually driven by strategic, military, or economic interests rather than symbolism.

The Andrew Johnson administration was the first documented U.S. executive consideration of acquiring Greenland. The initiative came from his Secretary of State, William H. Seward, the same architect behind the Alaska Purchase (1867). Seward believed U.S. control of Greenland would expand American commercial and naval reach in the Arctic, provide strategic leverage over North Atlantic trade routes, and counter European (especially British) influence. Internal State Department documents confirm negotiations were real.

In 1946, as part of his Cold War Strategy, Harry S. Truman formally offered $100 million in gold to Denmark for Greenland. Greenland already hosted U.S. military installations during WWII, including what became Thule Air Base. Denmark firmly rejected the offer, calling Greenland “not for sale.”

Despite media mockery, U.S. defense analysts widely acknowledged the strategic logic behind the interest. The U.S. maintains deep military cooperation in Greenland, and the Arctic has become a geopolitical hotspot due to mineral and energy resources and increased Russian and Chinese activity in the area. So ownership aside, Greenland will remain central to U.S. Arctic policy. Just think, if we had Greenland, it would enable U.S. control over North Atlantic and Arctic air routes, more strategic missile-defense positioning, access to rare earth minerals, and, more importantly, influence over emerging Arctic shipping lanes.

I really do not care about what the Danes or Denmark thinks. Denmark is about 1,400 miles from Greenland, compared to around 800 miles to the U.S. if one uses Thule Air Base, Greenland, to Alaska. Despite the distance, Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. The Danes have a long, problematic history with the inhabitants of Greenland, who are literally closer in DNA to native Americans. Moreover, Denmark has never made the minimum payments to NATO as a member. Their idea of bolstering Greenland’s defense is to add another dog sled. Denmark is a joke, and Greenland deserves better.

Now I respect the will of the people of Greenland. Let them decide whether to join the US or stay in Denmark. In fact, Denmark government has NO ability to manage the island at all, which has caused many national security problems for us. Maybe we could swap some stock or something for Greenland.

Better yet, given that, according to senior federal prosecutors, based on early audits of 14 “high-risk” programs, about half or more of roughly $18 billion in claimed program payments since 2018 could be fraudulent, which would imply up to $9 billion of potentially fraudulent billing, but this is an estimate, not yet proven in court. Why not use that loot to buy that geopolitical strategic block of ice off our coast? We do need 2 more GOP Senators to stop the Communists Democrtic Socailaist from gaining ground.

All I am asserting is that there were notable internal discussions within the U.S. federal government about acquiring Greenland in 1867, 1910, 1946, 1955, 2019, and 2025, and acquisition has been advocated by American secretaries of state William H. Seward and James F. Byrnes, privately by Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, and publicly by President Donald Trump, among others.

Honestly speaking, Denmark doesn’t have the resources or interests to secure Greenland militarily. The US intelligence foresees the possibility of China/Russia aggression. NATO was necessary for WW2, but we don’t need nato they need us for their expansion, and Trump isn’t in agreement with those drug-running libs in Europe. Europe is leeching off the US and doesn’t give a flying fart about America. Buy or take Greenland because Russia and China are going to do it if Trump doesn’t move fast.

So in short, if this is the Donroe Doctrine, this is the type of shrewd thinking we need to not just put America first, but equally to make it great again.