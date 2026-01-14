ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
18m

Amen and AMEN.

Reply
Share
Bob Shreck's avatar
Bob Shreck
4h

Enjoy your work, but don't see a link to donating or even becoming a paid subscriber anywhere in the Substack, just the note for gifting.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Torrance Stephens, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture