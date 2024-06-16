Who's on First? What's on Second?
Young Thug's RICO Trial Demonstrates How One Witness Can Single-Handedly Make a District Attorney's Office and Judge Look Like Total Boneheads.
Our Gang (also known as The Little Rascals), Laurel and Hardy, and Abbott and Costello were staples of my childhood television watching. No weekend morning was complete without them. Abbott and Costello did a skit called "Who's on First?" It was a comedy routine that played on the confusion between words that are names and words that are question words.…