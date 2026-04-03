Who needs white Liberals when you have pro-blackity black-black Caitiffs like Marc LaMoist Hill, Toure, and Jemele Hill?
You have lost all credibility if you cannot answer whether a woman can have a penis, and act as if you speak for all black people.
I am a country boy, and one thing about country boys, other than playing country dumb 24/7, we cannot be faded. True in my writing, I can be windy and voluble, but when I speak, most times I’m laconic. I say and write things that upset the poorly read laymen, regardless of race. As such, I am called names, particularly when I go against the grain and ca…