ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Ira's avatar
Ira
12hEdited

WORD OF THE DAY:

I knew there must be a word to describe the virtue-signaling progressive left! The word is Pecksniffian. It describes " someone who is insincerely hypocritical and sanctimonious, masking selfish motives or questionable behavior behind a veneer of high morality and benevolence ."

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
10h

The Vote Blue No Matter What are making fun of Trump’s warning about the encroachment of communism. I have been trying desperately to convey the real and present danger and it goes in one ear and out the other.

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