I will try to stay focused and serious for a moment. So no jokes and satire today - maybe. Recent state primary results appear to show an extreme leftward turn in the belief orientation of the average liberal. The victories of Zohran Mamdani (Mayor of New York City), Claire Valdez (U.S. House-NY-7), Darializa Avila-Chevalier (U.S. House-NY-13), Melat Kiros (U.S. House-CO-1), and Chris Rabb (Pennsylvania House), among other self-proclaimed Democratic Socialists (DSA), reflect this.

According to Reuters, as of early July 2026, the DSA had endorsed more than 150 candidates nationwide during the 2026 cycle, with 38 electoral victories at various levels of government (including local, legislative, and primary elections). Policy-wise, outside of saying something they don’t like and calling you a Nazi, if you have a Nazi tattoo but are a socialist, you get a pass. Otherwise, all they stand for is abolishing ICE, bringing in communism to America, open borders, closing prisons, the destruction of Israel and the U.S. Senate, among other bunkum drollery.

Also clear is their resolute and unbending belief in the electorate they perceive to represent, existing in a society without agency and in a continual state of oppression. The issue is that they do not have support from said oppressed communities, just young, highly college attended folks.

Supporters of New York City's Zohran Mamdani and other Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates are not evenly distributed across demographic groups. White voters comprised a disproportionately large share of the coalition relative to other Democratic constituents, mainly from highly educated, rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Manhattan, rather than from non-white voters citywide. Meaning, supporters were not concentrated among the poorest New Yorkers.

Research indicates strongest support came from middle-income professionals and upper-middle-income households, renters, college-educated workers, and young professionals. Some analyses found the campaign’s strongest income bracket to be households earning approximately $100,000–200,000 annually. Voters making under $30,000 or above roughly $300,000 were less supportive of DSA politicians.

Education was one of the strongest predictors. Supporters were disproportionately college graduates, graduate degree holders, people working in professional occupations, public-sector workers, and technology and nonprofit employees. Highly educated neighborhoods were central to the DSA members’ campaign’s success. Typically was high rates of support among people ages 18–44.

The typical NYC DSA supporter was more likely than the average New York voter to be under age 45, college educated, a renter rather than a homeowner, middle or upper-middle income, living in Brooklyn or Manhattan, white, and politically very liberal. Black, Latino, Asian American, union, and working-class voters, not so much. The DSA seems to walk lockstep with white supremacy, a communist staple.

Much of my understanding of white supremacy came from studying apartheid in South Africa. Particularly through the writings of Frederick A. Johnstone. However, the writings of Thomas F. Pettigrew, James W. Vander Zanden

and John Hope Franklin provided more detailed nuance.

White supremacy is a belief system asserting that white people are inherently superior to other racial groups and should dominate political, social, and economic institutions. Scholars such as those cited above describe it as a hierarchical racial ideology.

James W. Vander Zanden did not offer a single, universally cited one-sentence definition of “white supremacy” that is as well known as his definitions of concepts like prejudice or discrimination. Instead, he discussed it as part of systems of racial inequality and racism.

A definition consistent with Vander Zanden’s treatment of the concept is that white supremacy is the belief or ideology that white people are inherently superior to other racial groups and therefore should dominate or maintain privileged social, political, economic, and cultural positions over them.

Thomas F. Pettigrew did not provide a single formal definition of white supremacy as a standalone concept either, but his extensive work on racial attitudes, prejudice, discrimination, and intergroup relations provides a framework for understanding it.

From Pettigrew’s perspective, white supremacy can be understood as an extreme form of racial prejudice rooted in the belief that whites are superior to other racial groups and that racial hierarchy and unequal social relations are justified or should be maintained. His work emphasized that such beliefs are not merely individual attitudes but are connected to broader social norms, group identities, and institutional arrangements that sustain racial inequality.

A concise summary consistent with Pettigrew’s social-psychological approach would be to assert that white supremacy is a system of beliefs and social practices based on the assumption of white racial superiority and the legitimacy of white dominance over other racial groups.

John Hope Franklin did not develop a single formal definition of white supremacy in the manner of a sociological glossary. However, throughout his historical scholarship (especially his writings on slavery, Reconstruction, segregation, and race relations), Franklin described white supremacy as a system of racial domination in which white people maintained political, economic, and social power over black Americans and other nonwhite groups through ideology, law, violence, and custom.

From Franklin’s view, white supremacy is a belief system and social order that assumes white superiority and uses political, legal, economic, and cultural institutions to preserve white dominance and restrict the rights, opportunities, and status of other racial groups. He emphasized that white supremacy was not limited to individual prejudice. It was embedded in the development of American institutions. In works such as From Slavery to Freedom, he traced how racial hierarchy evolved from slavery into segregation and discriminatory practices after emancipation.

Equally, Communism, rooted in the writings of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, is primarily an economic and political ideology centered on class rather than race. Classical Marxism argues that social divisions are fundamentally based on economic class and seeks a classless society through collective ownership of the means of production.

However, although communist ideology rejects racial hierarchy in theory, communist governments have engaged in severe ethnic persecution. Joseph Stalin ordered the mass deportation of groups including the Crimean Tatars, Chechens, Volga Germans, and others. The Chinese Communist Party has been criticized internationally for its treatment of ethnic minorities such as Uyghurs and Tibetans. The bigotry of low expectations is how the DSA continues this belief.

Not to go into too much detail, political scientists studying authoritarianism have noted that white supremacist regimes and communist dictatorships have sometimes exhibited similar governing methods, even while pursuing different ideological goals.

The “bigotry of low expectations” refers to the idea that a person or group may be treated as less capable, less responsible, or less deserving of high standards because of assumptions about their abilities or circumstances. It is often associated with debates about race. When applied to black Americans and Democrats/liberals, the phrase is most commonly used by critics of some progressive policies to argue that certain approaches communicate diminished expectations for black individuals. The argument generally takes several forms.

Dear DSA, lowering academic standards, reducing emphasis on standardized testing, or explaining achievement gaps primarily through systemic factors can imply that black students cannot succeed under the same expectations as other students.

Removing advanced classes or changing admission criteria to increase representation may be viewed as assuming black students are less capable of competing. Focusing heavily on structural barriers while underemphasizing individual effort, family involvement, or academic discipline may be interpreted as limiting expectations, which is the foundation of white supremacist beliefs.

Plus, treating black offenders primarily as victims of social conditions can be a form of low expectations. If the DSA premise assumes criminal behavior is inevitable because of poverty or racism, it denies individuals agency and responsibility. Equal enforcement of laws is viewed as a sign of respect rather than oppression.

I will also add that the DSA view of welfare policies reinforces stereotypes that black Americans need government assistance rather than opportunities for advancement. A focus on dependency rather than economic mobility creates lower expectations.

Democratic and liberal DSA politicians portray black voters mainly as victims of racism, poverty, or oppression rather than as diverse individuals with varied opinions and ambitions. Treating black Americans primarily as a disadvantaged voting bloc can be paternalistic. Moreover, assuming black voters naturally align with certain policies reflects stereotyping.

Keeping it a thow-wow, all DSA policy solutions centered around race only lower standards for minorities. Sowell, in particular, has argued that treating disadvantaged groups as incapable of meeting high standards is a form of prejudice.

The suggestion that you are helping people by lowering expectations merely because they are black is foundational racism. These policies, as presented by the DSA, claim to be empowering and suggest they cannot succeed without reduced standards, which is bigoted.

These people are not anti-authoritarian. They just want to be the authoritarian. They want to harm you. These are the very same people who laugh in the face of victims of their policies, no matter what the actual crime is, while simultaneously crying crocodile tears about how Trump and conservatives are racist. Proclaiming that blacks have no agency and are merely helplessly oppressed is the epitome of white supremacy. Funny thing is that many of these DSA politicians are foreign-born.

I’ll never understand how Communists could even run for office in the first place, or how foreign people could either; it’s just nuts; it should be illegal. We are not a communist country and never will be.

During the early 1950s, at the height of anti-communist sentiment in the U.S., the Cincinnati Reds changed their official name to the Redlegs because the word “Reds” was associated by some with communists. After a few years, they returned to the name Reds, which they’ve kept ever since. The times we live in now, wow.

Like traditional white supremacist philosophy, the DSA are only concerned about winning, not policies or serving their constituents. They actually believe that AOC, and the likes of Darializa Avila-Chevalier and Melat Kiros, who have never had a job, can run the country. Scary.

The mental gymnastics to convince themselves they aren’t the racist ones is diabolically insane. Hearing a democrat say they're tired of politicians using identity politics is about the funniest thing I've heard in 2026. They wrote the identity politics playbook; they don't run on real issues; they run on victimhood and identity votes.

The DSA, like the Democrat Party, is full of Cultural Marxists who are obsessed with identity politics. So for each office a DSA/Democrat candidate runs for, it will end up being a competition on who can appeal to the far-left Bedlamites the best, who can be the furthest left, who can be the most Trump-deranged, and who can be the wokest.

Everything these new candidates talk about is straight out of the playbook and the words of Sanders, Warren, Jeffries, etc. These people are monstrous; at the same time, they’re playing virtuous, but everything in their actions, everything that they advocate for, shows the exact opposite; but the thing is, they’re in a political, religious cult because they believe that they have the one true set of beliefs. Therefore, all manner of reprehensible behavior is absolutely acceptable if it aids their side.

Take William Lawrence, who is running for the Democratic nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district. This extreme progressive is on record expressing his view of his fellow black Democrats, saying on a podcast:

“The extent to which the older generation of black political leadership are such a pillar, frankly, for establishment, capitalist, imperialist American power through their role as this kind of traditionalist, establishment-ist pillar of the Democratic Party, it’s a big problem, …. It’s a big problem for left politics in this country. And it gets us every single time. It really defangs the white left and puts us in impossible positions, really.”

We've come full circle. The idiots are attending the Nazi rallies, and they want totalitarianism back. These people are, by definition, ideologues. They have no moral compass, no values or guiding principles they won't discard whenever it's politically expedient.

They cry racism this and racism that yet promulgate white supremacist beliefs. I cannot stand hypocrites like these. The Democrats pick and choose who they want to be angry about and what they want to be angry about depending on who it is and what political affiliation they represent. They are everything they accused Trump of being.

Fascist and racist have become the most misused words ever to describe our government. People are laughable. If Adolf Hitler were alive today and running for president against Trump, they will definitely vote Hitler. Seems like if they believed Trump was an actual Nazi, they'd support him. I mean, they've spent the last 10 years calling Trump a Nazi, so what's the problem? You can't hate these disingenuous people enough. They don’t care about victims; they just want to be in charge to victimize you.

They literally used the word "Nazi" to justify all the violence towards ICE, conservatives, and this administration. But NOW, they don’t care if the people they vote for are secret or outright Nazis at home as long as they side with the party, while constantly claiming the moral high ground.

Nazi means Nationalsozialist (reference in German), which is the National Socialist German Workers' Party. Most of the leftists in America are socialists, so go figure, they wouldn't care that much about the nazi symbol. This means that they just don’t get it. They really don’t know why they lost. I’m so sick of this identity politics. I don’t care if you are black, white, and red all over. If you have good policies, I’m going to vote for you.

The DSA pushes a racist white supremacist cult platform, and IMO, this is the exact type of degeneracy and unfiltered despotism that needs to be stopped by any means necessary. These people are dangerous psychopaths. The DNC/DSA are the closest thing to a Nazi party currently, even though they project every chance they can and try to label their opposition Nazi. They are giving the green light to Bolshevize the nation.

Here is a thought: how about we bring back the Communist Control Act and the Smith-Mundt Act. Hold these people accountable, and actually punish treason and espionage.

Started: July 9, 2026. Finished: July 11, 2026. I need 9 more to reach 60 paid subs. Help a man out, please. THANKS FOR MAKING ME # 60 IN HISTORY.