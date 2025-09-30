Note: Starting October 1, 2025, one out of every four posts will be free. The capitalist in me has overruled the altruistic me. Apologies. However, I will pin old stacks for free if folks need a fix, weekly. Support your folk.

Warning: this will be boring. However, I just had to say it to stop overthinking it. One thing that really bugs me is people who pretend to be something they are not. Chuck Todd would be the perfect example of this if an image were used to describe such in an encyclopedia or dictionary. His face would perfectly highlight and illustrate the words pseud, poseur, pretender, and fraud because he claims to be an objective journalist when nothing could be further from the truth.

I used to watch him off and on when he was on “Meet the Press” about 10 to 15 years ago. But, like most corporate media operatives, I suspected he was an effeminate progressive liberal rather than the objective news person he appeared to be on each topic he discussed or presented. I didn’t know much else about him, nor did I care to learn. However, when the 2016 DNC email leak, consisting of over 44,000 emails and 17,000 attachments, was made public by WikiLeaks, I finally got my first look that confirmed my suspicions about Mr. Todd.

Not only did these internal Democratic National Committee emails show bias against Bernie Sanders and favoritism toward Hillary Clinton, but they also provided a glimpse into the scurvy and skanky mechanics of backroom Democrat politics. Especially, the Podesta email hack, where John Podesta’s Gmail account was compromised (via spear-phishing), gave deeper insight regarding the circle of DNC elites, including Todd’s wife, Denny Todd.

Denny Todd made several sizable donations to Democratic candidates. For example, in the 2017–2018 cycle, she donated about $13,250 to Democratic federal candidates. In addition, according to the emails, she was also heavily involved in throwing parties and fundraising events for the Democrat party. She gave the maximum amount permitted in 2018 (then $5,400) to Senator Tim Kaine, and also donated to Joseph Crowley (NY) before his primary loss to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Todd’s wife is associated with Maverick Strategies & Mail, a political direct marketing / strategic communications firm. This firm has worked on Democratic campaigns, including those linked to Bernie Sanders. For instance, in 2016, her firm received around $2 million in payments from the Sanders campaign over a few months.

Mrs. Chuck Todd has hosted or co-hosted fundraising events on behalf of many high-tier democrats, reportedly including John Podesta. One report says that she was a co-captain of a 2017 fundraiser for Laura Moser in Washington, D.C. Also noted was that she was involved in doing strategic work and advising Democratic candidates in Virginia, Denny donated $500 in 2019 to Energized for Change PAC, formed by Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn “to protect our Democratic majority in the Virginia House of Delegates.” She donated $100 to Filler-Corn in 2010.

Now I understand that the prior is all basic hoodwink, political skulduggery. But what it showed me was that Todd, likely as his wife, had ultra liberal progressive leanings. I would imagine when his wife was giving the swanky political fundraisers, and similar events in their home, Chucky would be right there with her, rubbing elbows with, and enjoying the company of their cotire of bigwig Democrat leaders. For me, this also conveys his political views and how much of a gammoner he has to be to deny any political leanings and openly project his views contain no liberal biases.

But the dead giveaway was an email in the Podesta dump presented below:

From:paperlesspost@paperlesspost.com To: john.podesta@gmail.com Date: 2015-08-20 21:19 Subject: You are confirmed for Kristian Denny Todd’s event!

It was for a Dinner for Jennifer Palmieri, at Chuck and Kristian’s house located at #### North Vernon Street, Arlington, VA. At the time, Palnieri was White House Director of Communications under President Barack Obama and she served as Director of Communications for the Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential campaign. For most married couples, friends and political beliefs overlap.

Which was why some raised questions about conflict of interest, suggesting that because her spouse (Chuck Todd) is a prominent journalist/moderator covering politics, the fact that she is making donations and providing consulting to Democratic candidates could present a perceived conflict, especially in situations where Chuck Todd is interviewing those same candidates.

Fast foward to 2025. Chuck Todd no longer works at Meet the Press, and like many in this dying class of media figures of the Cretaceous Period, he has been reduced to podcast (The Chuck ToddCast - 41K Subscribers) and substack.

I always knew Todd was a closeted leftist of the progressive variety. Woman-like manerisms aside, his line of questioning directed toward politicians varied in severity, based on party affiliation. His lack of follow-up probes to Democrats was a clear give away. This was more vivid when he quetioned conservatives and when discussing democrat pet policy interest.

In 2022, a report cited that a nonbinary journalist, Kate Sosin, was misgendered in an “Meet the Press Daily” chyron, which Todd introduced. The misgendering drew attention and later correction. While it’s not a direct quote from Todd on transgender issues, it touches on how gender identity and pronouns are handled in programming he was involved with.

During a “Meet the Press” interview in April 2023, Todd challenged Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on his views of gender, asking whether he was confident that “gender is as binary as you’re describing it.” He asserted:

“There is a lot of scientific research that says gender is a spectrum.”

This is factually inaccurate. Since the new age, the overwhelming biological, genetic, physiocological and cytological evidence displays the complete opposite. To assert such is more than just an overstating scientific consensus.

In the same interview, when Ramaswamy said, “below the age of 18, I think it’s perfectly legitimate to say that we won’t allow genital mutilation or chemical castration through puberty blockers,” Todd responded:

“You’re calling it that, but how do you know it’s that? Are you confident that you know that gender is as binary as you’re describing it? Why take away that option? … if that is what [a parent] thinks could help their child pursue happiness or not to kill themselves … why take away that option?”

This was all I needed to know. His wife’s political leanings, and his biting attack on positions questioning trangenderism. Specifically, Todd’s pushing back on strong prohibitions and questioning whether limitations should always be imposed.

Way I saw it, if he basically didn’t accept or comprehend what biologically established as to what a woman was in so many words, then it was clear he would not be able to take a reasonable position on Antifia, even to whether it existed or not.

Earlier this month, on September 22, 3025, Speaking to former CNN employee Chris Cillizza on his podcast, Todd said:

“I don’t even know what Antifa is. I know what the definition of Antifa is. There is no group…. “But what’s dangerous is that by designating it, who’s going to define who the group is? …. And if the Trump administration decides to say, ‘You, George Soros, are a part of this group that I designated,’ … and it doesn’t matter.”

This confused me, since I recalled he had a man on his shoe before he was canned discussing Antifa. On August 20, 2017, Mark Bray, author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, appeared on Meet the Press and made a statement that “when pushed, self-defense is a legitimate response to white supremacist and neo-Nazi violence.”

Mark Bray is best known for his work on radical politics, social movements, and antifascism. He earned his Ph.D. in modern European history from Rutgers University and has taught subjects including human rights, terrorism, and political radicalism. Bray served as a lecturer at Dartmouth College, and is currently an Assistant Teaching Professor in the History Department at Rutgers University.

During the interview, Bray, justified Antifa’s “self-defense” actions as a “legitimate response[s] to white supremacist and neo-Nazi violence,” without any push-back from Todd related to the use of violence as being acceptable. If Todd had a man who wrote a book on Antifa, promoting the use of violence as appropriate, then how could he honestly, in the name of unbiased objectivity, say “I don’t even know what Antifa is. I know what the definition of Antifa is.” Funny how the only people who don’t know about Antifa are Chuck Todd, Jerry Nadler and Joe Biden.

The only thing I can aggree with is that he’s correct, it’s not a group. It’s hundreds of coordinated terrorist cells. This is why the entire “Antifa is not an organization” argument kind of goes out the window. When they start kill and beat people, and the rest of antifa not only doesn’t denounce it, but praises it, doesn’t matter how organized they are; if they’re actively creating and encouraging acts of violence, then they are terrorists, period.

There are thousands of hours of video, mug shots, and arrest records that can identify who Antifa is. You see a lot of the same people all the time in all the different riots. Who has been paying for pallets of bricks to be placed in cities or for signs to be printed? Where are the NGO’s getting the funds to provide so much help to antifa?

While there is no legal mechanism to designate a domestic group as a terrorist organization, There is no legal mechanism preventing it either. Not saying an argument can not be made in opposition. Just that there is no solid law preventing the US from designating a domestic group as a terrorist organization. It would be easy to do if one would just “FOLLOW THE MONEY.”

What makes the president of the United States think he can label a group that continuously terrorizes the country a terrorist organization? Who does he think he is, the president? President Trump, through his executive authority and power as Commander and Chief, can truly clarify, confirm and proclaim Antifa as a true traitorous terrorist organization as per our Constitution, on the grunds of protecting our nation from any, and all enemies - foreign and domestic period.

The absurdity is that ANTIFA is a fascist organization. They use fascist tactics (silencing political adversaries with violence). Fascism is a form of socialism so when fascists and socialists fight it’s not “right vs left” it’s “left vs left” Most people the left call “fascist” are against the idea of big government which is a core tenant of fascism. Because they need a violent threat to their political opposition and accurately labeling them a terrorist group makes their violent threat organization vulnerable.

They may claim words are violence but that is not what they do. They burn cities. They loot and vandalize. They assault and murder people. They are well organized and financed. Antifa silences anyone who doesn’t agree with them. But who are the fascists again?

Antifa was founded in Germany, and that government funds it ((Demokratie Leben! (“Live Democracy!”) and other initiatives funded by the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth). So the argument that Antifa is not a foreign organization apparently has never seen the Antifa riots in the UK and France. The only way to disprove that it is a foreign organization would be to admit it’s a domestic organization. So much the the theory, it’s only an “ideology.” They are in many many countries. They are not a domestic terrorist group. They are an international terrorist group.

They have a flag, they have a uniform, they have social media groups, they coordinate nationally and internationally, they have funding. Even if one takes these Antifa deniers at their word, if they do not exist as a group, fortunately RICO does not require that it be an “organized group,” to be prosecuted.

Is there anyone in the MSM who doesn’t lie? I can’t work out if these idiots don’t know how the internet works or if they think that everyone else is too stupid to remember past statements. Imagine the kid who plugs his ears and forcefully shuts his eyes in a dispute, screaming, “I can’t hear you!” over and over. That’s Chuck Todd doing it in front of the entire country. These people will argue that apples do not exist. Go to Portland with a MAGA hat on. You’ll learn who they are real quick. But I will cut Chuck a little slack, afterall, we have a Supreme Court Justice who doesn’t know what a woman is, just like him.

Guess it was just “an idea” when self-acknowledged member of Antifa Eric Clanton, a former adjunct philosophy professor at Diablo Valley College, hit a guy in the head with a bike lock in Berkeley, California in April 2017, where a man was struck in the head with a U-lock (bike lock) during clashes between pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters.

They all just magically show up at the same place wearing the same clothes? If you look at the Antifa flag closley, the colors are literally the same colors the National Socialist party flew during their reign over Germany, but we’re supposed to be the fascists?

If Antifa doesn’t exist, why are cats so mad 47 declared it a terrorist group? It’s just an idea, with a symbol, and a color scheme, and an ideology, and a uniform, and members, who are definitely not organized and somehow just randomly appear at events, and definitely not funded by anybody, and definitely not recruiting to radicalized autistic people on a certain websites.

Crazy how an idea has so many Twitter pages, chapters, flags, and books on tactics. Muckers like Chuck Todd are the reason why the classic media is slowly vanishing. People don’t enjoy being lied to by “news” organizations. He says they’re not organized, yet everywhere they go, before they actually show up, pallets of bricks and Molotov cocktails are placed around the city. Why do they even bother to lie when they do it so badly anyway?

Today CNN say they do not exist but about 5 years ago, CNN used to name them. These are few this old scientist located on a humbug.

Michael Reinoehl: A self-proclaimed Antifa activist from Portland, Oregon, who gained infamy in 2020 for fatally shooting Aaron “Jay” Danielson.

Antifa attacks “Patriots March” participants held in Pacific Beach, San Diego, on January 9, 2021 , shortly after the January 6 U.S. Capitol events. In response to that march, counter-protesters (many identified by prosecutors as antifa sympathizers or affiliates), showed up. Of the 11 individuals indicted in the case, Jeremy White and Brian Lightfoot were the two defendants who chose to go to trial.

On July 4, 2025, a coordinated attack occurred at the Prairieland ICE detention facility in Alvarado, Texas. Attackers used fireworks and vandalism (spray-paint) to lure law enforcement and ICE personnel out of the facility. Another shooter or shooters fired 20–30 rounds at unarmed ICE corrections officers who were outside the facility. Law enforcement recovered AR‐style rifles, body armor, two-way radios, tactical gear, and flyers with slogans such as “Fight ICE terror with class war” and “Resist fascism – Fight oligarchy.” Ten individuals were charged in a federal complaint with attempted murder of federal officers, firearms offenses, and violent crimes.

Thomas Webb Jurgens, an attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), is one of the defendants in a large indictment (61 people) under Georgia’s RICO statute in connection with the “Stop Cop City” movement. He was among 23 people arrested on or about March 5, 2023, after violence broke out at protests at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Among those 23, many were charged with acts including domestic terrorism.

They know what antifa is. Don’t pretend that we are stupid. Antifa is no different than the Taliban. It’s crazy how fast they are to lie about their favorite terrorist organization, which happens to publicize ALL its activities online and to also have a uniform including a flag for said organization. Tim Pool and Andy Ngo have already infiltrated and reported on how deep this goes. The FBI, and other three-letter organizations, better be all over this.

Another thing is, how can antifa have merchandise and not even be considered an organization? Antifa isn’t your regular basement anarchist cookbook radicals who have been around and looking at porn for decades. That is not Antifa. Antifa is well-funded and organized. That is of very much concern.

American liberal media is literally running cover for violent domestic terrorist groups. Why am I not surprised you don’t hate them enough. They just wants Antifa to do their dirty work. I am willing to bet most members of Antifa are under the age of 30 and are a bunch of sheep, easily brainwashed.

Of all the violence and damage Antifa has rained on the US over the last 5 years or so, how many people have been arrested, prosecuted, and are doing time? But Chuck Todd pretends to be concerned that people who simply don’t agree with the President will be rounded up? Laughable. These are not serious people.

There has never been a clearer definition of a group of domestic terrorists. Attacking ICE, public assassinations, taking over federal buildings, stalking Supreme Court Justices, doxxing politicians/public figures and their families, shooting up businesses, tearing down statues, assaulting people who disagree with them, and then some.

Since the Kirk assination, some affiliated Antifa organizations, like the John Brown Gun Club. have started to recruit on university campus like Georgetown. The John Brown Gun Club is the Antifa militia group that the 2019 Tacoma ICE Antifa gunman (Willem van Spronsen) was a member. He also referenced “Bella Ciao” in his manifesto. The John Brown Gun Club (JBGC) is a loose network of left-wing, pro-gun community-defense chapters that formed out of anti-racist Antifa ideology. If this is what we see after the recent violent anti-Charlie Kirke and Anti-ICE events, it figures that there is only going to beget more violence.

Nothing Antifa does can be defines as protest. Protesters don’t riot, attack people, or kill officers and destroy property, only rioters do.

When you speak and talk in nihilistic ways, you’re going to end up creating a lot of nihilists. Neither Kirk nor ICE brought any of this on themselves. This is a result of the folks who call all they do not understand Nazi and Fascist, or describe law enforcement as being the Gestapo or jackbooted thugs. They will go out of their way to tell their audience anything but the truth and they will continue doing it. And that’s a very scary proposition for those of us that would like to live in free, normal America.

Folks like Chuck Todd are from a different time. A time when they could look you in the eye and lie to your face without you ever being able to find out. So when he ask what is Antifa? It is no differnt than these loons saying they do not know what a woman is, when asked.

So many in elite circles seem to think most Americans live in some ever present moment with no memory of what democrats did over the last 10 years. Even when Google admits today that Biden pressured them to censor many conservatives, they just mutter “Jimmy Kimmel.” I hope I am not the only one, but I am so tired of being treated like an idiot by most elite institutions. They cover up for their allies’ threats and political violence.

This idiocy has to stop. I doubt if it will. What is one to expect from people who live life in a perpetual reason free emotional state, and who think that banning guns would get rid of crime?

Remember when murder was “banned” by law? Boy, that was a game-changer.

